Can the Pixel 8a take over the mid-range market with all of its juicy upgrades?

The world of leakers is an exciting, action-packed movie-like place. Some companies fall into the hands of leakers (Samsung, Google) more easily than others (Apple). But no one is safe from their big unveiling being somewhat spoiled on X or Weibo (Chinese social media platform).

Pixel 8a

Pixel 8a improvements over the Pixel 7a

Pixel 7a

Pixel 8a

Design





We hear the Pixel 8a will be curvier than the 7a. Most likely the curves will help with comfort while you're holding it, despite the 7a feeling pretty comfortable already.





Renders courtesy of @OnLeaks and SmartPrix



Pixel 8a

As for colors, we have Obsidian, Porcelain, Bay, and Mint. Google is already quite good with bringing cool colors to the market, so despite those not being too much of a surprise, they're still... well, winning colors.





Improved display





Rumors say the Pixel 8a will finally come with a 120Hz refresh rate. The 7a came with 90Hz, which was a substantial upgrade from the 6a. And now, we're likely getting 120Hz, which is even better.







Pixel 7a

Chip, battery







Pixel 8a

Pixel 7a

Pixel 8a

Pixel 7a

Pixel 8a





Camera: what isn't broken doesn't need fixing





Pixel 7a

Pixel 8a





Check out some image samples from the Pixel 7a 's main camera:





We see natural colors, great dynamic range, realistic skin tones and plenty of detail. All in all, a very reliable camera.



A small wishlist





Pixel 8a

Pixel 8a

Pixel 8a competition: the Galaxies, the iPhones, the Motos, and the Nords

mid-range phone

Pixel 8a





Pixel 8a vs Galaxy A55





If you're in the U.S., that's pretty simple. The A55 isn't coming to the States. As for other parts of the world: we have similar pricing, and designs are good on both, but it's likely the Pixel will win in the processing power and camera capabilities (that is, if you fancy more natural-looking photos).





Geekbench 6

Single Higher is better Samsung Galaxy A55 5G 1163 Google Pixel 7a 1437 Geekbench 6

Multi Higher is better Samsung Galaxy A55 5G 3487 Google Pixel 7a 3461 3DMark Extreme(High) Higher is better Samsung Galaxy A55 5G 930 Google Pixel 7a 1631 3DMark

Extreme(Low) Higher is better Samsung Galaxy A55 5G 916 Google Pixel 7a 1095 View all

The Pixel 7a is already better in terms of processing prowess, and the 8a will probably get a better chip.







Pixel 8a vs contenders from Motorola





The Edge 50 Fusion comes with a 6.7-inch 120Hz display, good design, a capable 50MP camera and the mid-range Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chip. On paper, it seems capable to take on the Pixel, but in reality, the Pixel will likely have the superior camera and possibly chip, and also, scores more points thanks to being available in the U.S.

Pixel 8a vs iPhone SE





iPhone SE

iPhone SE

iPhone SE

Pixel 8a vs OnePlus Nord 3





Geekbench 6

Single Higher is better Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 1051 Google Pixel 7a 1437 Geekbench 6

Multi Higher is better Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 2683 Google Pixel 7a 3461 3DMark Extreme(High) Higher is better Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 2094 Google Pixel 7a 1631 3DMark

Extreme(Low) Higher is better Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 968 Google Pixel 7a 1095 View all

However, the fact that the Nord is not available in the U.S. means the Pixel 8a 's got the win here. Other OnePlus Nord versions are more in the budget-friendly category.







Conclusion: the Pixel 8a chances are pretty good







Although not everything defaults to who's got the best specs; processing power, camera specs, and battery are all very important aspects of an experience with a phone. And this quick glance over the competition shows the Pixel 8a has stellar chances of winning some serious market share, especially in the U.S. Also, the phone is expected to pack some notable upgrades over its predecessor as well, making a Pixel A-phone even more enticing.







Hopefully, Google will take advantage of this situation and climb to the top of the mid-range game with the 8a. We'll probably know soon as the phone is rumored to get its unveiling in May, during Google's I/O conference (starting May 14).

