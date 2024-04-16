Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is official: A vibrant style on a budget

delivering an elevated design, along with an advanced camera system that is packed with AI-powered enhancements and the world’s first PantoneTM validated smartphone camera and display

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion design and display





vibrant colors and infinite contrast



The Edge 50 Fusion is equipped with Corning Gorilla Glass 5, renowned for its scratch and damage resistance. It also boasts an IP68 rating, indicating protection against dust and water. However, while occasional water splashes may be fine, it's best to avoid submerging it in deep water.



In the design department, the phone offers three color and finish options. Users can select from Hot Pink or Marshmallow Blue vegan choices for a unique touch or go for the Forest Blue variant made from plastic.









The Edge 50 Fusion shares some similarities with its predecessor. However, unlike the camera island on the previous version, the camera island on the Edge 50 Fusion blends seamlessly with the back of the phone.

Exploring the Edge 50 Fusion's camera



The Edge 50 Fusion features a dual camera setup on the back. It houses a 50MP main camera equipped with LYTIA's LYT-700C sensor. The company asserts that this guarantees high-speed capturing with minimal noise in low-light environments. Additionally, it boasts optical image stabilization (OIS) to prevent blurry images and videos, even in challenging lighting conditions.



The Edge 50 Fusion is capable of shooting video in UHD at 30fps, as well as FHD at both 60 and 30fps. It also supports slow motion at 120fps for FHD and 240fps for HD. Additionally, Motorola states that the entire Edge family features the world’s first Pantone-validated smartphone camera and display, for that matter. What does this mean?



This means the Edge 50 Fusion should capture colors and skin tones just like you see them in real life. Pantone is a global authority on color and the creator of the Pantone Matching System (PMS) and Pantone SkinTone colors.



Like many of the latest smartphones out there, the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion also packs some AI smarts. Moto AI pledges to boost image quality and offer advanced solutions for capturing motion. Plus, since Google Photos is Motorola’s go-to gallery app for photos and videos, Edge users will get access to some of Google’s AI editing goodies, like Magic Editor, Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, and more starting May 15, 2024.



Edge 50 Fusion: Smooth performance for everyday tasks



You will find the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset under the hood, a much more capable chipset compared to the one in the Edge 50 Fusion's predecessor.



The Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 is a mid-range to upper mid-range mobile processor. It utilizes an 8-core Kryo CPU with two clusters. Four high-performance Cortex-A78 cores clocked at up to 2.4 GHz handle demanding tasks, while four energy-efficient Cortex-A55 cores at 1.95 GHz tackle background activities. This combination offers a good balance of power and efficiency.



When it comes to storage options, you have a choice between 8GB or 12GB of RAM. The Edge 50 Fusion is available with either 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB of storage space.

Edge 50 Fusion: Software and features overview



The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion comes with the latest



It features a newly designed interface called Hello UX, offering a personalized user experience with customizable options, easy-to-use gestures, a secure environment for kids with Family Space, flexible connectivity, and robust security settings through Moto Secure.



Additionally, the entire Motorola Edge 50 family comes with Smart Connect, a new software application that merges the Lenovo and Motorola ecosystems, offering a unified and seamless multi-device experience. Users can make calls, send texts, and share files between Lenovo and Motorola devices, including laptops, tablets, and smartphones.



Moreover, users can easily mirror everything displayed on their phones onto a larger screen. For instance, they can effortlessly transfer games, movies, TV shows, and apps from their phone to a TV or tablet.

The Edge 50 Fusion battery and charging

The Edge 50 Fusion boasts a hefty 5,000mAh battery, a significant upgrade from the 4,400mAh battery in its predecessor. The company pledges over 30 hours of battery life on a single charge. When it comes to charging, the phone supports 68W wired fast charging.

Price and availability of the Edge 50 Fusion



The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is the newest budget phone from the company, with a recommended price of 399 euros (approximately $425 when directly converted).



