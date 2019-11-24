Check out T-Mobile's full list of Black Friday 2019 deals
T-Mobile, for instance, unveiled its first round of "Black Friday" deals back in mid-November, followed by an extensive Magenta Friday sale earlier this week. Of course, the actual Black Friday "holiday" is still almost a full week away, so naturally, a third batch of special offers is in the pipeline before Christmas. According to a newly populated section on the "Un-carrier's" official website, this actual Black Friday sale will essentially combine all the best previous deals, adding one or two decent new ones to make sure all the bases are covered.
- Four free iPhone 11 devices with four new lines of Unlimited service for $30/line with qualifying trade-in (iPhone 7, 7 Plus, 8, 8 Plus, X, XR, XS, or XS Max) and monthly bill credits
- Free Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, or Galaxy Note 10 with purchase of a Samsung device of equal or greater value, a new line of service, and 24 monthly bill credits
- Free T-Mobile Revvlry, Moto G7 Power, Samsung Galaxy A10e, LG Aristo 4+, LG K40, or Moto E6 with a new line of service and monthly bill credits, no trade-in required or any other strings attached
- Free iPhone 8 via monthly bill credits with a new line of service and qualifying trade-in (iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus, 5, 5s, or SE)
- Up to $400 off any Samsung Galaxy S10 and Note 10-series device with qualifying trade-in
- Up to $300 off Google Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL with trade-in
- $200 off T-Mobile Revvlry+ via monthly bill credits when you add a line
- Free LG G8 ThinQ with LG G8 ThinQ purchase
- $200 off a second Apple Watch unit with Series 3, Series 4, or Series 5 purchase and a Digits line
- Free Samsung Galaxy Watch or Galaxy Watch Active 2 with Samsung Galaxy Watch or Watch Active 2 purchase
- Free Samsung Galaxy Tab A with new mobile internet line
- 50 percent off Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 with new line of service
- Free line of service with every line added to "qualifying family plans"
