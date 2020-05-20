Here's when the Google Pixel 4a will reportedly be announced

Leaked Google Pixel 4a billboard campaign





The Google Pixel 4a was originally meant to make its international debut in early May at Google I/O. That event ultimately got canceled due to the ongoing pandemic and, although the smartphone is still in the pipeline, it turns out that there could be massive delays on the horizon.

The Google Pixel 4a is facing severe delays





YouTuber Jon Prosser from Front Page Tech says the Google Pixel 4a announcement is currently planned to take place over two months behind schedule on Monday, July 13. There is no information at this stage about how the unveiling is going to take place, but it will likely happen via a press release or an online event.





The smartphone, which could be priced at just $349 in the United States, should hit shelves soon after. Prosser says the product seems ready to ship but suggested a decision on the launch timeline is yet to be made.





Google will base the final decision regarding the release date on market analysis. Once the Google Pixel 4a is available, customers should be able to pick it up in two colors – the regular 'Just Black' and the new 'Barely Blue' finish which replaces the 'Clearly White' color option.





Rather unsurprisingly, Prosser confirmed the Pixel 4a will not support 5G networks. That feature is being reserved for the flagship Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 5 XL, which look set to offer a drastically different design complete with three rear cameras and the Snapdragon 765 5G chipset. Recent rumors point towards a $699 starting price in the US.