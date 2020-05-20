Here's when the Google Pixel 4a will reportedly be announced
Leaked Google Pixel 4a billboard campaign
The Google Pixel 4a was originally meant to make its international debut in early May at Google I/O. That event ultimately got canceled due to the ongoing pandemic and, although the smartphone is still in the pipeline, it turns out that there could be massive delays on the horizon.
The Google Pixel 4a is facing severe delays
Google will base the final decision regarding the release date on market analysis. Once the Google Pixel 4a is available, customers should be able to pick it up in two colors – the regular 'Just Black' and the new 'Barely Blue' finish which replaces the 'Clearly White' color option.
Rather unsurprisingly, Prosser confirmed the Pixel 4a will not support 5G networks. That feature is being reserved for the flagship Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 5 XL, which look set to offer a drastically different design complete with three rear cameras and the Snapdragon 765 5G chipset. Recent rumors point towards a $699 starting price in the US.
What does the Google Pixel 4a have to offer?
Despite recent leaks, Google is believed to have canceled the bigger Pixel 4a XL model in favor of one universal Pixel 4a model. It reportedly features a 5.8-inch OLED display complete with drastically slimmer bezels and a punch-hole design, something never seen on a Google device before.
That is coupled with a Pixel 4-inspired rear panel that incorporates a square camera module in the top corner. The latter houses an LED flash and a 12-megapixel camera that is understood to have been borrowed from the Google Pixel 3a.
Thanks to the updated algorithms that have been carried over from the flagship Pixel 4 series, though, the output should be noticeably better. This even applies to the impressive Night Sight mode, which was universally praised last year.
Sitting on the inside of the Google Pixel 4a is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730, a chipset that has been used inside the Samsung Galaxy A71 and Poco X2 in recent months. It should provide a noticeable performance jump when compared directly to the Snapdragon 670-powered Pixel 3a.
Also present inside the device is reportedly 6GB of RAM as standard and 64GB of internal storage. No microSD card support is expected at this stage, but a slightly more expensive 128GB version could be on the way.
Completing the package will be a 3,080mAh battery complete with support for 18W fast charging. Stock Android 10 straight out of the box is presumably on the cards too, although Android 11 should follow around a month or two after release.