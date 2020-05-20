Android Google

Here's when the Google Pixel 4a will reportedly be announced

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
May 20, 2020, 8:07 PM
Here's when the Google Pixel 4a will reportedly be announced
Leaked Google Pixel 4a billboard campaign

The Google Pixel 4a was originally meant to make its international debut in early May at Google I/O. That event ultimately got canceled due to the ongoing pandemic and, although the smartphone is still in the pipeline, it turns out that there could be massive delays on the horizon. 

The Google Pixel 4a is facing severe delays


YouTuber Jon Prosser from Front Page Tech says the Google Pixel 4a announcement is currently planned to take place over two months behind schedule on Monday, July 13. There is no information at this stage about how the unveiling is going to take place, but it will likely happen via a press release or an online event.

The smartphone, which could be priced at just $349 in the United States, should hit shelves soon after. Prosser says the product seems ready to ship but suggested a decision on the launch timeline is yet to be made.

Google will base the final decision regarding the release date on market analysis. Once the Google Pixel 4a is available, customers should be able to pick it up in two colors – the regular 'Just Black' and the new 'Barely Blue' finish which replaces the 'Clearly White' color option.

Rather unsurprisingly, Prosser confirmed the Pixel 4a will not support 5G networks. That feature is being reserved for the flagship Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 5 XL, which look set to offer a drastically different design complete with three rear cameras and the Snapdragon 765 5G chipset. Recent rumors point towards a $699 starting price in the US.

What does the Google Pixel 4a have to offer? 


Despite recent leaks, Google is believed to have canceled the bigger Pixel 4a XL model in favor of one universal Pixel 4a model. It reportedly features a 5.8-inch OLED display complete with drastically slimmer bezels and a punch-hole design, something never seen on a Google device before.

That is coupled with a Pixel 4-inspired rear panel that incorporates a square camera module in the top corner. The latter houses an LED flash and a 12-megapixel camera that is understood to have been borrowed from the Google Pixel 3a.

Thanks to the updated algorithms that have been carried over from the flagship Pixel 4 series, though, the output should be noticeably better. This even applies to the impressive Night Sight mode, which was universally praised last year.

Sitting on the inside of the Google Pixel 4a is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730, a chipset that has been used inside the Samsung Galaxy A71 and Poco X2 in recent months. It should provide a noticeable performance jump when compared directly to the Snapdragon 670-powered Pixel 3a. 

Also present inside the device is reportedly 6GB of RAM as standard and 64GB of internal storage. No microSD card support is expected at this stage, but a slightly more expensive 128GB version could be on the way.

Completing the package will be a 3,080mAh battery complete with support for 18W fast charging. Stock Android 10 straight out of the box is presumably on the cards too, although Android 11 should follow around a month or two after release. 

Related phones

Pixel 4a
Google Pixel 4a View Full specs
  • Display 5.8 inches
    2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Single camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 730, 6GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3080 mAh
  • OS Android 10

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Win one of three smartphones from Ting Mobile in PhoneArena's exclusive giveaway!
Win one of three smartphones from Ting Mobile in PhoneArena's exclusive giveaway!
The best iPhone to buy in 2020: from $399 to $1449!
The best iPhone to buy in 2020: from $399 to $1449!
Leaked photos allegedly show "rough" Samsung Galaxy Note20 CAD renders
Leaked photos allegedly show "rough" Samsung Galaxy Note20 CAD renders
OnePlus 8 Pro vs OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8 Pro vs OnePlus 8
iPhone gadgets - the cool, the weird and the silly
iPhone gadgets - the cool, the weird and the silly
Major Apple Glass leak reveals $499 price, release date, key features, and more
Major Apple Glass leak reveals $499 price, release date, key features, and more
Galaxy Note 20+ may solve Samsung's 108MP camera focus issues with a new 50MP sensor
Galaxy Note 20+ may solve Samsung's 108MP camera focus issues with a new 50MP sensor
Newest iPhone 12/Pro 5G leak details upgraded OLED displays
Newest iPhone 12/Pro 5G leak details upgraded OLED displays

Popular stories

Verizon is in hot water over its misleading 5G commercials following AT&T complaint
Verizon is in hot water over its misleading 5G commercials following AT&T complaint
T-Mobile explains the changes that you'll see at its reopened stores
T-Mobile explains the changes that you'll see at its reopened stores
Facebook buys GIPHY for $400 million
Facebook buys GIPHY for $400 million
Here's why OnePlus 8 Pro costs a grand, and its 5G speeds on T-Mobile beat Samsung
Here's why OnePlus 8 Pro costs a grand, and its 5G speeds on T-Mobile beat Samsung
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20+ 5G could share a bonkers 'standard' feature
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20+ 5G could share a bonkers 'standard' feature
With the Note 20, Samsung may right all display and scanner wrongs of the Galaxy S20
With the Note 20, Samsung may right all display and scanner wrongs of the Galaxy S20

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless