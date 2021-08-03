Apple's second-gen AirPods haven't been this cheap in a long time

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





That's because the non-Pro second-gen AirPods are relatively affordable (by Apple 's standards) at their regular price of $159 a pair while fetching 30 or 40 bucks less than that pretty much all of the time at major US retailers like Best Buy and Amazon.









If you're not willing to wait any longer in the (presumably justified) hopes that the AirPods 2 will get cheaper and cheaper as the AirPods 3 debut draws nearer, Woot is already running a very rare sale for 24 hours only.





You may have even less time at your disposal to pay a measly $99.99 for "grade A" refurbished units with a 90-day warranty included. That's not a lot less than what Amazon currently charges for brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged second-gen AirPods with a wired charging case bundled in, but it's still pretty cool to be able to get some of the best true wireless earbuds available today in exchange for a single Benjamin with "minimal" cosmetic damage and "like-new" functionality.





In case you're wondering (and you probably are), this is the lowest price on our record for the entry-level AirPods 2 since early June , when Woot also sold "grade A" refurbs for $94.99 a pair for one day only.





