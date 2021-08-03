Galaxy Unpacked: get your Samsung rewards

 View

Galaxy Unpacked: get your Samsung rewards

 View
Accessories Apple Deals Audio

Apple's second-gen AirPods haven't been this cheap in a long time

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Apple's second-gen AirPods haven't been this cheap in a long time
Unlike the typically expensive AirPods Pro, which have been on sale at special prices more times than you can count on your fingers and toes in the last few months alone, we're not very used to seeing Apple's 2019-released entry-level true wireless earbuds in the spotlight anymore.

That's because the non-Pro second-gen AirPods are relatively affordable (by Apple's standards) at their regular price of $159 a pair while fetching 30 or 40 bucks less than that pretty much all of the time at major US retailers like Best Buy and Amazon.

With no active noise cancellation technology on deck and their long-awaited sequel reportedly inching closer and closer to an official announcement alongside the iPhone 13 family, these extremely popular bad boys are likely to score heftier discounts than usual in the near future.

Apple AirPods 2

True Wireless Earbuds with Wired Charging Case, Refurbished

$59 off (37%)
$99 99
$159
Buy at Woot

If you're not willing to wait any longer in the (presumably justified) hopes that the AirPods 2 will get cheaper and cheaper as the AirPods 3 debut draws nearer, Woot is already running a very rare sale for 24 hours only.

You may have even less time at your disposal to pay a measly $99.99 for "grade A" refurbished units with a 90-day warranty included. That's not a lot less than what Amazon currently charges for brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged second-gen AirPods with a wired charging case bundled in, but it's still pretty cool to be able to get some of the best true wireless earbuds available today in exchange for a single Benjamin with "minimal" cosmetic damage and "like-new" functionality.

In case you're wondering (and you probably are), this is the lowest price on our record for the entry-level AirPods 2 since early June, when Woot also sold "grade A" refurbs for $94.99 a pair for one day only.

New AirPods 2019 vs original AirPods: all the differences
New AirPods 2019 vs original AirPods: all the differences
Mar 20, 2019, 10:07 AM, by Georgi Zarkov
Apple AirPods 2 vs Powerbeats Pro features - record battery life, for a price
poll
poll
Apple AirPods 2 vs Powerbeats Pro features - record battery life, for a price
Apr 04, 2019, 7:47 AM, by Daniel Petrov
AirPods Pro vs AirPods 2 vs Amazon Echo Buds vs Sony WF-1000XM3 price and features
featured
featured
AirPods Pro vs AirPods 2 vs Amazon Echo Buds vs Sony WF-1000XM3 price and features
Oct 29, 2019, 5:20 AM, by Daniel Petrov
Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case Review
Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case Review
Apr 01, 2019, 10:03 AM, by Rado Slavov

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Pixel 6's Tensor won't be the exclusive chipset on Google phones
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Pixel 6's Tensor won't be the exclusive chipset on Google phones
Xiaomi may launch Mi Mix 4, new tablets next week
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Xiaomi may launch Mi Mix 4, new tablets next week
Galaxy Buds 2 won't pair to your phone like other earbuds...
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Galaxy Buds 2 won't pair to your phone like other earbuds...
The Galaxy S21 is reportedly selling even worse than the Galaxy S20
by Joshua Swingle,  24
The Galaxy S21 is reportedly selling even worse than the Galaxy S20
Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro expected colors: which color should you get?
by Iskra Petrova,  1
Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro expected colors: which color should you get?
Samsung loses top spot in Europe as Xiaomi overtakes it for the first time
by Joshua Swingle,  3
Samsung loses top spot in Europe as Xiaomi overtakes it for the first time
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless