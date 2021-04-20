Apple launches iPhone 12 MagSafe leather, silicone cases









First up are cases, with two newcomers in the Leather Case line, and three new Silicone Cases.





The Leather Cases now include the color Deep Violet, available for both the iPhone 12 / 12 Pro, and the iPhone mini.

For the Silicone Cases, we've got the vibrant summery Cantaloupe, Amethyst, and for the iPhone 12 mini—Pistachio, pictured below.









We also have a new leather sleeve color released for the iPhone 12 mini : Deep Violet, same as the Leather Cases.







Fun fact : although none of the new accessories above were mentioned during the Apple event, we did get another special announcement that the iPhone 12 and 12 mini are going to be getting : although none of the new accessories above were mentioned during the Apple event, we did get another special announcement that the iPhone 12 and 12 mini are going to be getting a whole new color , come April 30. That gives us even more options to mix-and-match with the new color cases, if you don't have an iPhone 12 yet and plan to upgrade.









