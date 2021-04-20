Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Accessories Apple

Apple launches iPhone 12 MagSafe leather, silicone cases

Doroteya Borisova
By Doroteya Borisova
Apr 20, 2021, 9:36 PM
Apple launches iPhone 12 MagSafe leather, silicone cases
We've got a whole new slew of MagSafe-compatible cases up in the Apple Store today, now that the official event has ended. 

Apple's online site was down in the last hours hours leading up to today's event, where we found out plenty of juicy tidbits about the upcoming iPad Pro 2021, AirTags, and more. By the time the event ended, the site was back up, revealing plenty of new goodies for sale to accessorize your iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, or iPhone 12 mini.

First up are cases, with two newcomers in the Leather Case line, and three new Silicone Cases.

The Leather Cases now include the color Deep Violet, available for both the iPhone 12 / 12 Pro, and the iPhone mini.
For the Silicone Cases, we've got the vibrant summery Cantaloupe, Amethyst, and for the iPhone 12 mini—Pistachio, pictured below.


We also have a new leather sleeve color released for the iPhone 12 mini: Deep Violet, same as the Leather Cases.


Fun fact: although none of the new accessories above were mentioned during the Apple event, we did get another special announcement that the iPhone 12 and 12 mini are going to be getting a whole new color, come April 30. That gives us even more options to mix-and-match with the new color cases, if you don't have an iPhone 12 yet and plan to upgrade. 


