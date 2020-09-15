Is the Apple Watch SE waterproof?





Both watches share the same design and while the Apple Watch SE doesn't get the new S6 processor and blood oxygen sensor, it hasn't skimped on essential features such as water resistance, fall detection, and emergency SOC, and also has the same accelerometer, altimeter, compass, and gyroscope as the Series 6.



The Apple Watch SE has the same water resistance as the Apple Watch Series 6



The Apple Watch SE is water-resistant to 50 meters, which means you can take it swimming with you in a pool to track your splits and sets. It can also be your companion in open water and help you map your route.



Now, water-resistant isn't the same as waterproof, and while the Apple Watch SE can withstand shallow-water activities, you must take it off before going on adventures involving high-velocity water and immersion below shallow depth such as waterskiing and scuba diving.

Apple Watch SE Price And Availability







The Apple Watch SE is underpinned by Apple Watch Series 5's S5 system-on-a-chip. It runs watchOS 7 and its Retina display is the same size as the new flagship watch's.



The wearable starts at $279 and the cellular + GPS variant will set you back $329. Pre-orders have already started and the watch will go on sale on September 18.