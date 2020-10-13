Apple reveals Beats Flex, a new pair of cheap, wireless earphones
AirPods.
Design-wise, the Beats Flex feature magnetic earbuds with Auto-Play/Pause, a built-in microphone with wind reduction for crisp voice clarity, and on-device controls for volume, track, and call controls located on the left side of the neckband housing.
According to Apple, the Beats Flex should offer up to 12 hours of listening time, but thanks to the Fast Fuel feature, you'll be getting another 1.5 hours of playback after a 10-minute charge.
The Beats Flex earphones are compatible with all iPhone models starting with iPhone SE (1st Generation), as well as iPads starting with iPad mini 4, and Apple Watch.