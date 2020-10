Apple reveals Beats Flex, a new pair of cheap, wireless earphones

Design-wise, the Beats Flex feature magnetic



The Beats Flex earphones are compatible with all iPhone models starting with Apple's new earphones benefit from the same W1 chip that makes it so easy to pair them to an iPhone or iPad. You just need to power and hold near either of Apple's products mentioned and the Beats Flex will be ready to use. You can even use Audio Sharing to wireless share audio with Beats Flex and another pair of Beats headphones or AirPods Design-wise, the Beats Flex feature magnetic earbuds with Auto-Play/Pause, a built-in microphone with wind reduction for crisp voice clarity, and on-device controls for volume, track, and call controls located on the left side of the neckband housing.According to Apple, the Beats Flex should offer up to 12 hours of listening time, but thanks to the Fast Fuel feature, you'll be getting another 1.5 hours of playback after a 10-minute charge.The Beats Flex earphones are compatible with all iPhone models starting with iPhone SE (1st Generation), as well as iPads starting with iPad mini 4, and Apple Watch

No, Apple is not dropping the Beats brand , at least not for the moment. On the contrary, the trillion-dollar company has just announced a new pair of Beats earphones that cost less than $50. The new Beats Flex are made for active people and can be worn around the neck.Beats Flex come in four color options – Flame Blue, Beats Black, Smoke Gray, and Yuzu Yellow, and can be had for just $49.99 via the Apple Store . The earphones will start shipping next week on October 20.