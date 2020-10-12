Apple removes Beats page from website as focus turns to AirPods, HomePod

A Beats phase-out now seems more likely

The Wayback Machine has recent screenshots of the landing page showing that it was live on October 2 but down on October 9 , suggesting the company quietly made the change at some point last week.Apple continues to sell Beats products on its website, so the switch might not mean anything important, but it undoubtedly adds fuel to recent rumors about long-term plans for Beats, or the lack thereof.Tipster Jon Prosser claimed in April that Apple was looking to phase out the Beats name over the coming year in favor of its own lineup of products, which will soon include HomePod mini and AirPods Studio, in addition to the existing AirPods and HomePod devices.The report was initially shot down by the people at, who say Apple has no plans to phase out Beats, but the recent changes to how the Beats brand is and isn’t used suggest Prosser may have been correct after all.

Apple renamed the main Apple Music radio station and removed all references to the Beats brand two months ago. The company has now done a similar thing on its official website by deactivating the Beats landing page (via).