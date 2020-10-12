Apple removes Beats page from website as focus turns to AirPods, HomePod
A Beats phase-out now seems more likely
The Wayback Machine has recent screenshots of the landing page showing that it was live on October 2 but down on October 9, suggesting the company quietly made the change at some point last week.
Tipster Jon Prosser claimed in April that Apple was looking to phase out the Beats name over the coming year in favor of its own lineup of products, which will soon include HomePod mini and AirPods Studio, in addition to the existing AirPods and HomePod devices.
The report was initially shot down by the people at 9to5Mac, who say Apple has no plans to phase out Beats, but the recent changes to how the Beats brand is and isn’t used suggest Prosser may have been correct after all.
The next big product from Apple’s in-house team should be HomePod mini, which is expected to debut alongside the iPhone 12 tomorrow. The premium over-ear AirPods Studio headphones are likely to follow in November.
Eventually, Apple is expected to unveil the BeatsX-like AirPods X headphones as well, which will target runners and cost around $200, according to Prosser.
