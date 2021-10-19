Notification Center

Another Pixel 6 pre-order deal at Target leaks out

Peter Kostadinov
By
1
Pixel 6/6 Pro to come with Pixel A buds
The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are finally going official after an early August teaser that revealed certain key aspects of Google's next flagships, yet left lots of important insights in the shadows. This is changing today, October 19, as Google's Pixel event will unveil everything there's to know about the upcoming phones. One of the more intriguing things about the Pixels will be the final price and release date, as well as any pre-order deals.

A recent leak claims to be showing what Target is gearing up for in terms of pre-order promotions. It seems that pre-ordering the Pixel 6 from Target will be getting you a pair of free Pixel Buds A, which are normally priced at $99. The deal will apply regardless if you buy a Pixel 6 or a Pixel 6 Pro, which is good news for those compact phone lovers out there, but Target points out that you need to add both a phone and the earbuds to your cart in order to be eligible for the deal.


This isn't the only leaked pre-order deal regarding the Pixel 6 series. Another leaked promotion will allow consumers in Germany to get any of the new Pixels along with a free pair of Bose 700 smart noise-cancelling headphones, which are usually priced at $279. That's a great deal if we've ever seen one, and reinforces our expectations of pretty lucrative pre-order deals for the upcoming devices.

Speaking of the new Pixels, we just can't miss the massive pricing leaks that paint a pretty intriguing picture: the Pixel 6 might start at t $749, whereas the Pixel 6 Pro will reportedly be sold between $1,049 and $1,099 in the US. There are even more affordable price leaks in tow, interestingly from brick-and-mortar Target stores, claiming the Pixel 6 could start as low as $599, while the top-end Pixel 6 Pro could go for $898, which would undercut the closest competition of the Pixels by quite a lot.


Related phones

  • Display 6.4 inches 90Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Dual camera)
  • Hardware Tensor 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB,
  • Battery 4614 mAh
  • OS Android 12
  • Display 6.7 inches 3120 x 1440 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Tensor 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB,
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 12

