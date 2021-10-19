Another Pixel 6 pre-order deal at Target leaks out

Another Pixel 6 pre-order deal at Target leaks out1
The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are finally going official after an early August teaser that revealed certain key aspects of Google's next flagships, yet left lots of important insights in the shadows. This is changing today, October 19, as Google's Pixel event will unveil everything there's to know about the upcoming phones. One of the more intriguing things about the Pixels will be the final price and release date, as well as any pre-order deals.
A recent leak claims to be showing what Target is gearing up for in terms of pre-order promotions. It seems that pre-ordering the Pixel 6 from Target will be getting you a pair of free Pixel Buds A, which are normally priced at $99. The deal will apply regardless if you buy a Pixel 6 or a Pixel 6 Pro, which is good news for those compact phone lovers out there, but Target points out that you need to add both a phone and the earbuds to your cart in order to be eligible for the deal.
This isn't the only leaked pre-order deal regarding the Pixel 6 series. Another leaked promotion will allow consumers in Germany to get any of the new Pixels along with a free pair of Bose 700 smart noise-cancelling headphones, which are usually priced at $279. That's a great deal if we've ever seen one, and reinforces our expectations of pretty lucrative pre-order deals for the upcoming devices.