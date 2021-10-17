Pixel 6 will be crazy affordable for a flagship phone: Target leak

Pixel 6 will be crazy affordable for a flagship phone: Target leak2
Just today, a listing that popped up on Amazon revealed that the Pixel 6 Pro will start at £849 (~$1,167) in the UK, and now a Twitter user reports that they stumbled upon the official US prices at a Target store.
Earlier leaks had claimed that the entry-level Pixel 6 would be priced at around $749 and $850, and the Pro would cost between $1,049 and $1,099. According to the information and an image shared by Evan Lei, the phones will be a lot more affordable than that.
They apparently double-checked with the Target staff and were told these are the real prices. The same prices are being shown in Target's inventory system, says M. Brandon Lee.
The 128GB Pro will retail for $898, Lei says. For comparison, the iPhone 13 Pro Max has a tag of $1,099 and the Galaxy S21 Ultra is sold for $1,199.
The leak sounds too good to be true, but then again phone makers are known to keep high margins, and maybe Google is forgoing profits to earn market share. The company has made its own Tensor chip for the phones, and this may have helped it save some money on the bill of materials.
On top of that, Google will reportedly offer four operating system updates and five years of security support. Assuming these leaks are legit, Google has gone the extra mile to make the Pixel 6 the best phone of 2021.
