Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

iPhone13 Pro + Flex plan

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

iPhone13 Pro + Flex plan

 View
Android Google

Pixel 6 will be crazy affordable for a flagship phone: Target leak

Anam Hamid
By
2
Pixel 6 will be crazy affordable for a flagship phone: Target leak
Just today, a listing that popped up on Amazon revealed that the Pixel 6 Pro will start at £849 (~$1,167) in the UK, and now a Twitter user reports that they stumbled upon the official US prices at a Target store.

Earlier leaks had claimed that the entry-level Pixel 6 would be priced at around $749 and $850, and the Pro would cost between $1,049 and $1,099. According to the information and an image shared by Evan Lei, the phones will be a lot more affordable than that.

They apparently double-checked with the Target staff and were told these are the real prices. The same prices are being shown in Target's inventory system, says M. Brandon Lee.

If that indeed is the case, the 128GB Pixel 6 will go for $599, which would make it cheaper than last year's Pixel 5 ($699) which is a mid-tier phone out and out. This price tag is also much more attractive when compared to the Apple iPhone 13 mini ($699) and the Samsung Galaxy S21 ($799).

The 128GB Pro will retail for $898, Lei says. For comparison, the iPhone 13 Pro Max has a tag of $1,099 and the Galaxy S21 Ultra is sold for $1,199.

The leak sounds too good to be true, but then again phone makers are known to keep high margins, and maybe Google is forgoing profits to earn market share. The company has made its own Tensor chip for the phones, and this may have helped it save some money on the bill of materials.

The new Pixel phones, as you may already know, will likely feature high refresh rate displays, bigger camera sensors, and heftier batteries. Per the aforementioned Amazon listing, the Pixel 6 Pro will be a lot lighter than rival flagship devices.

On top of that, Google will reportedly offer four operating system updates and five years of security support. Assuming these leaks are legit, Google has gone the extra mile to make the Pixel 6 the best phone of 2021

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Story timeline

This story is part of:

Google Pixel 6 (64 updates)

Related phones

Google Pixel 6 specs
Google Pixel 6 specs
$440 Walmart $482 Newegg
  • Display 6.4 inches 90Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Dual camera)
  • Hardware Tensor 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB,
  • Battery 4614 mAh
  • OS Android 12
Google Pixel 6 Pro specs
Google Pixel 6 Pro specs
  • Display 6.7 inches 3120 x 1440 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Tensor 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB,
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 12

Latest News

Pixel 6 Pro is the lightweight flagship of your dreams, Amazon listing reveals
by Anam Hamid,  5
Pixel 6 Pro is the lightweight flagship of your dreams, Amazon listing reveals
Microsoft is reportedly working on a chip for its Surface devices
by Anam Hamid,  0
Microsoft is reportedly working on a chip for its Surface devices
Internal memo reveals Instagram's concern about losing its teenage users
by Alan Friedman,  2
Internal memo reveals Instagram's concern about losing its teenage users
This has to stop: Galaxy S21 flagships in the US are of better quality than these sold in the rest of the world
by Martin Filipov,  34
This has to stop: Galaxy S21 flagships in the US are of better quality than these sold in the rest of the world
Samsung tipster reveals the big change coming to the Galaxy S22 5G's displays
by Alan Friedman,  4
Samsung tipster reveals the big change coming to the Galaxy S22 5G's displays
AirPods 3 to be unveiled Monday says analyst; expect to see a shorter stem and hear improved audio
by Alan Friedman,  0
AirPods 3 to be unveiled Monday says analyst; expect to see a shorter stem and hear improved audio
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless