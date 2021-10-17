Pixel 6 will be crazy affordable for a flagship phone: Target leak

Just today, a listing that popped up on Amazon revealed that the Pixel 6 Pro will start at £849 (~$1,167) in the UK, and now a Twitter user reports that they stumbled upon the official US prices at a Target store.





Earlier leaks had claimed that the entry-level Pixel 6 would be priced at around $749 and $850, and the Pro would cost between $1,049 and $1,099. According to the information and an image shared by Evan Lei , the phones will be a lot more affordable than that.





They apparently double-checked with the Target staff and were told these are the real prices. The same prices are being shown in Target's inventory system, says M. Brandon Lee





If that indeed is the case, the 128GB Pixel 6 will go for $599, which would make it cheaper than last year's Pixel 5 ($699) which is a mid-tier phone out and out. This price tag is also much more attractive when compared to the Apple iPhone 13 mini ($699) and the Samsung Galaxy S21 ($799).





The 128GB Pro will retail for $898, Lei says. For comparison, the iPhone 13 Pro Max has a tag of $1,099 and the Galaxy S21 Ultra is sold for $1,199.





The leak sounds too good to be true, but then again phone makers are known to keep high margins , and maybe Google is forgoing profits to earn market share. The company has made its own Tensor chip for the phones, and this may have helped it save some money on the bill of materials.





The new Pixel phones , as you may already know, will likely feature high refresh rate displays, bigger camera sensors, and heftier batteries. Per the aforementioned Amazon listing, the Pixel 6 Pro will be a lot lighter than rival flagship devices.





On top of that, Google will reportedly offer four operating system updates and five years of security support. Assuming these leaks are legit, Google has gone the extra mile to make the Pixel 6 the best phone of 2021