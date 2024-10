Unprecedented 24-hour deal knocks the 512GB Google Pixel 7 Pro under the $400 mark

Pixel 7 Pro, 512GB: Now under $400! Don't mind buying a new phone with a 90-day Woot limited warranty? Then hurry up and save $700 on the Pixel 7 Pro with a massive 512GB of built-in storage. The phone is in brand-new condition and is fully unlocked. Mind you, no other merchant gives you the same discount on the 512GB model! Get yours before it's too late. $700 off (64%) $399 99 $1099 99 Buy at Woot 256GB Pixel 7 Pro: Now $550 off at Amazon Don't want a new phone without a full-year manufacturer warranty? Well, the Pixel 7 Pro is also on sale at Amazon, though you'd have to settle for the 256GB version over here. This one will cost you about $450, as Amazon sells the Obsidian model for 55% less than usual. $550 off (55%) Buy at Amazon

What if you could get a high-end phone with massive 512GB storage for just $399.99? That's no flight of fancy, for the Google Pixel 7 Pro indeed sells for just under $400 at Amazon-owned retailer Woot. Granted, this buddy is no spring chicken, but it remains a top-notch choice for cash-strapped Google phone fans. Hurry up and buy one soon, for Woot's deal will only last 24 hours!We've seen countless deals for this particular model since the Pixel 8 Pro hit the shelves. Discounts only got better when the Pixel 9 lineup was announced several months ago. Even so, we have never seen the 512GB configuration (which has a standard price of $1,099.99 at Woot) at such low prices. Usually, users can buy the 256GB model for about $430–$460 at Amazon.Right off the bat, we have to point out that you'd have to settle for a device without a manufacturer's warranty if you go for Woot's deal. Thesells with a 90-day Woot limited warranty instead. If that's a dealbreaker for you, consider Amazon's promo on the 256GB model. Currently, it sells for about $450 at the e-commerce giant.Although it's no longer among the best Android phones , the Google Pixel handset is no slouch at handling various tasks. It sports a good-looking 6.7-inch OLED display and comes with 12GB RAM and Tensor G2 under the hood. The model also features a top-notch camera system: 50 + 12 + 48 MP sensors on the rear and a 10.8 MP front camera, taking lovely photos with natural-looking colors and proper exposure.Additionally, while it was released in 2022, this bad boy will get Android updates for another year, with security patches continuing through 2027. So, if you're short on cash but want a new premium Google Pixel phone, hurry up and buy the 512GBat Woot! And remember, the 64% markdown will only be available today!