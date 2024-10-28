Unprecedented 24-hour deal knocks the 512GB Google Pixel 7 Pro under the $400 mark
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
What if you could get a high-end phone with massive 512GB storage for just $399.99? That's no flight of fancy, for the Google Pixel 7 Pro indeed sells for just under $400 at Amazon-owned retailer Woot. Granted, this buddy is no spring chicken, but it remains a top-notch choice for cash-strapped Google phone fans. Hurry up and buy one soon, for Woot's deal will only last 24 hours!
We've seen countless deals for this particular model since the Pixel 8 Pro hit the shelves. Discounts only got better when the Pixel 9 lineup was announced several months ago. Even so, we have never seen the 512GB configuration (which has a standard price of $1,099.99 at Woot) at such low prices. Usually, users can buy the 256GB model for about $430–$460 at Amazon.
Although it's no longer among the best Android phones, the Google Pixel handset is no slouch at handling various tasks. It sports a good-looking 6.7-inch OLED display and comes with 12GB RAM and Tensor G2 under the hood. The model also features a top-notch camera system: 50 + 12 + 48 MP sensors on the rear and a 10.8 MP front camera, taking lovely photos with natural-looking colors and proper exposure.
You can also find the Pixel 7 Pro at:
We've seen countless deals for this particular model since the Pixel 8 Pro hit the shelves. Discounts only got better when the Pixel 9 lineup was announced several months ago. Even so, we have never seen the 512GB configuration (which has a standard price of $1,099.99 at Woot) at such low prices. Usually, users can buy the 256GB model for about $430–$460 at Amazon.
Right off the bat, we have to point out that you'd have to settle for a device without a manufacturer's warranty if you go for Woot's deal. The Pixel 7 Pro sells with a 90-day Woot limited warranty instead. If that's a dealbreaker for you, consider Amazon's promo on the 256GB model. Currently, it sells for about $450 at the e-commerce giant.
Although it's no longer among the best Android phones, the Google Pixel handset is no slouch at handling various tasks. It sports a good-looking 6.7-inch OLED display and comes with 12GB RAM and Tensor G2 under the hood. The model also features a top-notch camera system: 50 + 12 + 48 MP sensors on the rear and a 10.8 MP front camera, taking lovely photos with natural-looking colors and proper exposure.
Additionally, while it was released in 2022, this bad boy will get Android updates for another year, with security patches continuing through 2027. So, if you're short on cash but want a new premium Google Pixel phone, hurry up and buy the 512GB Pixel 7 Pro at Woot! And remember, the 64% markdown will only be available today!
Recommended Stories
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
28 Oct, 2024Unprecedented 24-hour deal knocks the 512GB Google Pixel 7 Pro under the $400 mark
15 Oct, 2024Save a whopping 57% on the 256GB Pixel 7 Pro with this hot deal
01 Oct, 2024The Pixel 7 Pro 256GB outshines even Google's latest phones with jaw-dropping 54% discount on Amazon
30 Sep, 2024The Pixel 7 256GB is true hot seller at 40% off on Amazon
28 Sep, 2024Amazon makes the Pixel 7a an even better choice ahead of Prime Day with this new discount
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: