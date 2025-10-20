Home Discussions You are here Discussion - Vivo X300 Pro vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Camera samples comparison General Preslav Kateliev • Published: Oct 20, 2025, 7:10 AM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: New accounts created within the last 24 hours may experience restrictions on how frequently they can post or comment. These limits are in place as a precaution and will automatically lift. Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. Preslav Kateliev Phonearena team • 5h agoedited ... The Vivo X300 Pro takes some very impressive photos, but the iPhone is absolutely no slouch. I'd say the nighttime photos had some true night-and-day (haha) differences. What's your take? Like Reactions All Quote jasonlee81 Arena Apprentice • 5h ago ... While looking on my laptop, it looks pretty even overall.I mean some of the shots the VIVO is the winner and others the iPhone is, both don't look consistent, but both perform really well, I didn't pixel peep just merely looking at each photo. Like Reactions All Quote stferrari Arena Apprentice • 4h agoedited ... You will find i am consistent in my belief that virtually every modern day flagship phone will take excellent still photos. I will have to admit the Iphone is definitely beeter at video capture based on a consistent consensus from virtually every reviewer. That bring said, in these samples the Vivo definitely appears to have a slight edge in telephoto shots and a much larger advantage in low light shots over the Iphone. If I were an Iphone person, which I'm not, it would not be enough for me to switch to the Vivo. By the way, what ever happened to the blind photo comparisons PhoneArena used to do? I always found it interesting how people's choices differ when you remove the subconscious bias introduced when to know who took what photo. Like 2 Reactions All Quote JC557 Arena Master • 3h ago ... Vivo X300 Pro for still photos and the iPhone for anything related to videography. Like Reactions All Quote Preslav Kateliev Phonearena team • 3h ago ↵stferrari said: You will find i am consistent in my belief that virtually every modern day flagship phone will take excellent still photos. I will have to admit the Iphone is definitely beeter at video capture based on a consistent consensus from virtually every reviewer. That bring said, in these samples the Vivo definitely appears to have a slight edge in telephoto shots and a much larger advantage in low light shots over the Iphone. If I were an Iphone person, which I'm not, it would not be enough for me to switch to the Vivo. By the way, what ever happened to the blind photo comparisons PhoneArena used to do? I always found it interesting how people's choices differ when you remove the subconscious bias introduced when to know who took what photo. ... Oh what a callback! It may actually be fun to do one now that the Galaxy, Pixel, Vivo, and iPhone are out! Like 3 Reactions All Quote ECPirate37 Arena Apprentice • 1h ago ... I think Vivo did the best on most photos, but the selfie cam on the iPhone is better. Like Reactions All Quote Join the discussion Latest Discussions Has your iPhone typing accuracy been getting worse? This video may vindicate you by Johanna Romero • 1h ago 1 OnePlus 15 battery is officially a beast, and a Geekbench listing shows it’s no slouch, too by Tsveta Ermenkova • 1h ago 1 X has launched a marketplace to sell rare vanity handles, for a hefty price tag and a massive catch by Johanna Romero • 1h ago 1 Why Apple finally relented and decided to make touchscreen MacBooks by Abdullah Asim • 1h ago 2 View all discussions
