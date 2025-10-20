Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

Discussion - Vivo X300 Pro vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Camera samples comparison

Phonearena team
Preslav Kateliev
Preslav Kateliev
Phonearena team
• 5h agoedited

The Vivo X300 Pro takes some very impressive photos, but the iPhone is absolutely no slouch. I'd say the nighttime photos had some true night-and-day (haha) differences. What's your take?

jasonlee81
jasonlee81
Arena Apprentice
• 5h ago

While looking on my laptop, it looks pretty even overall.

I mean some of the shots the VIVO is the winner and others the iPhone is, both don't look consistent, but both perform really well, I didn't pixel peep just merely looking at each photo.

stferrari
stferrari
Arena Apprentice
• 4h agoedited

You will find i am consistent in my belief that virtually every modern day flagship phone will take excellent still photos. I will have to admit the Iphone is definitely beeter at video capture based on a consistent consensus from virtually every reviewer. That bring said, in these samples the Vivo definitely appears to have a slight edge in telephoto shots and a much larger advantage in low light shots over the Iphone. If I were an Iphone person, which I'm not, it would not be enough for me to switch to the Vivo. By the way, what ever happened to the blind photo comparisons PhoneArena used to do? I always found it interesting how people's choices differ when you remove the subconscious bias introduced when to know who took what photo.

JC557
JC557
Arena Master
• 3h ago

Vivo X300 Pro for still photos and the iPhone for anything related to videography.

Preslav Kateliev
Preslav Kateliev
Phonearena team
• 3h ago
↵stferrari said:

You will find i am consistent in my belief that virtually every modern day flagship phone will take excellent still photos. I will have to admit the Iphone is definitely beeter at video capture based on a consistent consensus from virtually every reviewer. That bring said, in these samples the Vivo definitely appears to have a slight edge in telephoto shots and a much larger advantage in low light shots over the Iphone. If I were an Iphone person, which I'm not, it would not be enough for me to switch to the Vivo. By the way, what ever happened to the blind photo comparisons PhoneArena used to do? I always found it interesting how people's choices differ when you remove the subconscious bias introduced when to know who took what photo.

Oh what a callback! It may actually be fun to do one now that the Galaxy, Pixel, Vivo, and iPhone are out!

ECPirate37
ECPirate37
Arena Apprentice
• 1h ago

I think Vivo did the best on most photos, but the selfie cam on the iPhone is better.

