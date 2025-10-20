Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

Discussion - Facebook wants to turn your camera roll into art – but you might not like the catch

General
Phonearena team
Join the discussion
tokuzumi
tokuzumi
Arena Master
• 4h ago

Facebook is already mostly Ai now. Ai will train on Ai and make even less semse

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
Join the discussion

Latest Discussions

Has your iPhone typing accuracy been getting worse? This video may vindicate you

by Johanna Romero • 1

OnePlus 15 battery is officially a beast, and a Geekbench listing shows it’s no slouch, too

by Tsveta Ermenkova • 1

X has launched a marketplace to sell rare vanity handles, for a hefty price tag and a massive catch

by Johanna Romero • 1

Why Apple finally relented and decided to make touchscreen MacBooks

by Abdullah Asim • 2
View all discussions
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless