Discussion - 5 upgrades that make the Galaxy S26 Ultra the Android phone to beat in 2026

I’ve been an iPhone guy for about 10 years, starting with the 6s Plus. But man this new Galaxy S26 Ultra has me considering making a switch! Everything about this phone screams, “BEAST!” Hoping they keep the titanium build. Like Reactions All Quote pimpin83z Arena Legend • 3h ago ↵WhySoSerious78 said: I’ve been an iPhone guy for about 10 years, starting with the 6s Plus. But man this new Galaxy S26 Ultra has me considering making a switch! Everything about this phone screams, “BEAST!” Hoping they keep the titanium build. ... Is it the phone features that has you considering making the switch or the OS? I like having both platforms. I could never fully switch to the iPhone. I would have to have more features that make it feel like Android & since that'll never happen I'd much rather just have both. Like Reactions All Quote stferrari Arena Apprentice • 1h agoedited ... I am skeptical on internal Qi2 magnets (not that its a game changer to me as i always put a case on my phones and my current Spingen case on my S25U has the magnets and they work perfectly on my QI2 standing charger). Unless the phones body is modified with a non metallic area over the magnets, i dont see how internal magnets would work thru a Titanium or Aluminum body. Maybe Samsung knows something everybody else doesn't. Like Reactions All Quote WhySoSerious78 Arena Apprentice • 44m ago ↵pimpin83z said: Is it the phone features that has you considering making the switch or the OS? I like having both platforms. I could never fully switch to the iPhone. I would have to have more features that make it feel like Android & since that'll never happen I'd much rather just have both. ... Honestly, I love Apple’s hardware. No complaints there. My biggest issues as of late, are strictly OS and software. It all started with the iPhone 16 launch, and how Apple botched the release with AI promises, that they still haven’t delivered on. I remember watching the iPhone 16 launch event, and most of that event was centered around AI features. We’re still waiting on most of those features. Then comes the launch of iOS 26. What a train wreck that has been. Since updating to iOS 26, I have about a 1/4 less battery than I had when running iOS 18. My phone heats up even when performing normal tasks, like web browsing, scrolling through Instagram, streaming Spotify, etc. And my phone isn’t as smooth as it was before. The OS is choppy, and stutters quite a bit. All of this is unacceptable from a multi trillion dollar company. I love FaceTime, iMessage, FindMy, and AirDrop features on iOS. But I’m being tempted to leave by the amazing Galaxy S26 Ultra. I’ve seen how amazing the S25 Ultra is. Like 1 Reactions All Quote pimpin83z Arena Legend • 34m ago ↵WhySoSerious78 said: Honestly, I love Apple’s hardware. No complaints there. My biggest issues as of late, are strictly OS and software. It all started with the iPhone 16 launch, and how Apple botched the release with AI promises, that they still haven’t delivered on. I remember watching the iPhone 16 launch event, and most of that event was centered around AI features. We’re still waiting on most of those features. Then comes the launch of iOS 26. What a train wreck that has been. Since updating to iOS 26, I have about a 1/4 less battery than I had when running iOS 18. My phone heats up even when performing normal tasks, like web browsing, scrolling through Instagram, streaming Spotify, etc. And my phone isn’t as smooth as it was before. The OS is choppy, and stutters quite a bit. All of this is unacceptable from a multi trillion dollar company. I love FaceTime, iMessage, FindMy, and AirDrop features on iOS. But I’m being tempted to leave by the amazing Galaxy S26 Ultra. I’ve seen how amazing the S25 Ultra is. ... Thanks for the detailed answer. That makes sense, especially if it's your daily driver. My 14 Pro Max ran perfectly for the first year. After updating to iOS17, my battery heath drained 12% in 4 months, attaching pics or videos in iMessage was laggy, it wouldn't connect to hotspot w/o a power cycle, iMessage would sometimes lock the phone, I couldn't back out of certain sh¡t... iOS17 made me see why iPhone users don't always update their phone to the next version.Although it's not my daily driver, I hope I'll have a better experience after the first year of having my 17 Pro (once I'm finally able to get it). But at least I can speak on & rebut 1st hand to the fanboys (and one specific "fangirl" on this site) about how the iPhone/iOS is not perfect. 