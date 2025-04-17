Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

The 2TB iPad Pro M2 sees a massive $1,000 price cut in this sizzling-hot day-only deal

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple Deals iPad
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
iPad Pro M2 (2022) model on a white table against a purple background.
iPad buyers, brace yourselves for what's easily the best iPad Pro deal you've ever seen! Best Buy's Deal of the Day slashes a monstrous $1,000 off the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022) with an M2 chip, bringing the 2TB model down to only $1,199 from its $2,199 asking price. If you've ever wanted to get the supreme iPad experience without paying an arm and a leg, now's definitely the time to act.

12.9-inch iPad Pro M2: $1,000 OFF for a day!

$1199
$2199
$1000 off (45%)
Best Buy's Deal of the Day will completely blow your mind! For less than 24 hours, the merchant gives you a $1,000 discount on the supreme iPad Pro M2 with a 12.9-inch display. The price cut is live on the 2TB model, helping you get the best iPad experience without spending way too much money!
Buy at BestBuy

iPad Pro M4, 13-inch: $200 off

$200 off (15%)
Alternatively, you can buy the iPad Pro M4 with a 13-inch display for $200 off at Amazon. This is the latest iPad Pro model, providing incredible performance and a quality experience. Get the 256GB variant and save $200.
Buy at Amazon

You shouldn't sleep on this gigantic bargain, though, as it won't be here tomorrow. Yep, you've got less than 24 hours to take advantage of this exclusive deal, so there's no time to waste! 

Although the M2 chip delivers excellent performance, some of you might prefer a more contemporary iPad Pro model with an M4 chip. If that's the case, consider Amazon's deal on the 13-inch iPad Pro M4 with 256GB storage. It's currently $200 off its ~$1,300 price.

Granted, the 6th Gen iPad Pro M2 isn't as impressive as its M4-powered siblings, but it still packs a punch. The model features a premium Liquid Retina XDR display and offers lots of screen real estate. 

On top of that, you have ProMotion technology, which is a fancy way of saying 120Hz refresh rate. As you may know, the 120Hz refresh rate is still reserved for the iPad Pro series only, so you're getting a pro-grade experience.

But the iPad Pro experience is more than a high-class display — you've also got lots of horsepower. As you can see from our Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra vs iPad Pro 12.9 review, the Apple slate easily outshines high-class Android tablets

We've spent lots of time testing the unit ourselves — see our iPad Pro M2 review for extra details. According to our experience, there's simply no task that can make this bad boy slow down!

Let's not forget the 2TB unit you can now get for a whopping $1,000 off comes with 16GB RAM, giving you more potential for multitasking. However you look at it, the iPad Pro M2 is an incredible choice for iOS users. 

While the 2TB version of the 12.9-inch slate can normally set you back quite a lot, you can now get it at an irresistible price. Take advantage of Best Buy's epic Deal of the Day and save while you can!
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova

Recommended Stories

Apple iPad - Deals History
86 stories
17 Apr, 2025
The 2TB iPad Pro M2 sees a massive $1,000 price cut in this sizzling-hot day-only deal
16 Apr, 2025
Epic Amazon deal knocks the 512GB 11-inch iPad Air M2 down to its lowest price ever
10 Apr, 2025
The 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021) is an unmissable bargain at $439 off with this epic deal
31 Mar, 2025
Amazon is selling one version of Apple's brand-new iPad with A16 power at a record high discount Exclusive Amazon promo knocks the 256GB iPad 10th Gen down by $100
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular Stories

T-Mobile Tuesdays giveaways may never be the same again
T-Mobile Tuesdays giveaways may never be the same again
T-Mobile is working on a glitch that caused some customers with AutoPay enabled to be charged twice
T-Mobile is working on a glitch that caused some customers with AutoPay enabled to be charged twice
T-Mobile might soon make up for one of its most controversial changes of the last couple of years
T-Mobile might soon make up for one of its most controversial changes of the last couple of years

Latest News

Verizon has quietly upgraded its best plan in two big T-Mobile-crushing ways
Verizon has quietly upgraded its best plan in two big T-Mobile-crushing ways
Well, that's new! AT&T just made your router as upgradeable as your phone
Well, that's new! AT&T just made your router as upgradeable as your phone
Laptop running hot while typing emails? It might be Outlook's fault
Laptop running hot while typing emails? It might be Outlook's fault
Samsung could replace Gemini as Motorola also plans to leave Apple Intelligence in the dust
Samsung could replace Gemini as Motorola also plans to leave Apple Intelligence in the dust
Have a Qi2 phone? Enjoy the benefits of MagSafe with these excellent Baseus Ultra Slim power banks!
Have a Qi2 phone? Enjoy the benefits of MagSafe with these excellent Baseus Ultra Slim power banks!
The mighty Asus ROG Strix Scar 18 (2025) is up for grabs
The mighty Asus ROG Strix Scar 18 (2025) is up for grabs
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless