The 2TB iPad Pro M2 sees a massive $1,000 price cut in this sizzling-hot day-only deal
iPad buyers, brace yourselves for what's easily the best iPad Pro deal you've ever seen! Best Buy's Deal of the Day slashes a monstrous $1,000 off the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022) with an M2 chip, bringing the 2TB model down to only $1,199 from its $2,199 asking price. If you've ever wanted to get the supreme iPad experience without paying an arm and a leg, now's definitely the time to act.
You shouldn't sleep on this gigantic bargain, though, as it won't be here tomorrow. Yep, you've got less than 24 hours to take advantage of this exclusive deal, so there's no time to waste!
Granted, the 6th Gen iPad Pro M2 isn't as impressive as its M4-powered siblings, but it still packs a punch. The model features a premium Liquid Retina XDR display and offers lots of screen real estate.
But the iPad Pro experience is more than a high-class display — you've also got lots of horsepower. As you can see from our Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra vs iPad Pro 12.9 review, the Apple slate easily outshines high-class Android tablets.
Although the M2 chip delivers excellent performance, some of you might prefer a more contemporary iPad Pro model with an M4 chip. If that's the case, consider Amazon's deal on the 13-inch iPad Pro M4 with 256GB storage. It's currently $200 off its ~$1,300 price.
On top of that, you have ProMotion technology, which is a fancy way of saying 120Hz refresh rate. As you may know, the 120Hz refresh rate is still reserved for the iPad Pro series only, so you're getting a pro-grade experience.
We've spent lots of time testing the unit ourselves — see our iPad Pro M2 review for extra details. According to our experience, there's simply no task that can make this bad boy slow down!
Let's not forget the 2TB unit you can now get for a whopping $1,000 off comes with 16GB RAM, giving you more potential for multitasking. However you look at it, the iPad Pro M2 is an incredible choice for iOS users.
While the 2TB version of the 12.9-inch slate can normally set you back quite a lot, you can now get it at an irresistible price. Take advantage of Best Buy's epic Deal of the Day and save while you can!
