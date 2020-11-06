iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View

iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View
Apple Processors

Alleged benchmark scores suggest A14X Bionic is a huge performance jump over existing Apple chips

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Nov 06, 2020, 4:57 PM
Alleged benchmark scores suggest A14X Bionic is a huge performance jump over existing Apple chips
Apple is going to host the “One More Thing” event on November 10 where it is widely expected to reveal its first Arm-based Macs that are underpinned by an in-house chip. It is believed that the first Mac processor will be based on the hexa-core A14 Bionic that powers the iPhone 12 and iPad Air, and it will be known as the A14X. The chip has now popped up Geekbench 5, according to AppleInsider.

Like the A14, the A14X will also reportedly be manufactured by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) using the 5nm process and it is apparently an octa-core processor based on Arm's big.LITTLE architecture. The chip will likely fuel the next iPad Pro too.

The A14X is apparently clocked at 1.80GHz and the report says that it could be turbo-boosted to 3.10GHz.

A14X Vs Intel Core-i9


The A14X apparently achieved single-core and multi-core scores of 1,634 and 7,220, respectively. The test was conducted on an unknown device with 8GB of RAM.

In comparison, the A12Z Bionic chip that powers the current iPad Pro has scored 1,118 on the single-core test, and 4,657 on the multi-core test.

And, in case you are wondering, the A14 managed 1,583 and 4,198 on the single-core and multi-core tests, respectively. The chip is apparently underclocked on the iPhone 12 to prevent overheating issues.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro with the Intel Core-i9 processor under the hood scored 1,096 and 6,869 on the same test which means that the upcoming Macs will be much faster than Apple's current lineup.

The company will likely announce 13-inch and the 16-inch MacBook Pros, and a 13-inch MacBook Air during the upcoming event.

The A14X-powered iPad Pro will reportedly be released next year.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
All iPhone 12 mini preorder deals and prices at Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T or Best Buy
Popular stories
Best preorder deals on the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Popular stories
Best Walmart Black Friday deals available now and coming up
Popular stories
Huge Samsung Galaxy S21 5G leak reveals announcement & release date, colors

Popular stories

Popular stories
iPhone 12 Pro battery life test complete: bad news for gamers!
Popular stories
Moto G 5G is headed to Verizon with Snapdragon 750G, triple camera, more
Popular stories
Another budget Motorola smartphone is on the way
Popular stories
Snapdragon 875 crushes Samsung's first 5nm chip in benchmark leak
Popular stories
Best Black Friday TV deals available now and coming up
Popular stories
Apple admits that the AirPods Pro is having serious issues with audio

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless