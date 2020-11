Alleged benchmark scores suggest A14X Bionic is a huge performance jump over existing Apple chips

Apple is going to host the “One More Thing” event on November 10 where it is widely expected to reveal its first Arm-based Macs that are underpinned by an in-house chip. It is believed that the first Mac processor will be based on the hexa-core A14 Bionic that powers the iPhone 12 and iPad Air, and it will be known as the A14X . The chip has now popped up Geekbench 5, according to AppleInsider Like the A14, the A14X will also reportedly be manufactured by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) using the 5nm process and it is apparently an octa-core processor based on Arm's big.LITTLE architecture. The chip will likely fuel the next iPad Pro too.The A14X is apparently clocked at 1.80GHz and the report says that it could be turbo-boosted to 3.10GHz.