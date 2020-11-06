Alleged benchmark scores suggest A14X Bionic is a huge performance jump over existing Apple chips
Apple is going to host the “One More Thing” event on November 10 where it is widely expected to reveal its first Arm-based Macs that are underpinned by an in-house chip. It is believed that the first Mac processor will be based on the hexa-core A14 Bionic that powers the iPhone 12 and iPad Air, and it will be known as the A14X. The chip has now popped up Geekbench 5, according to AppleInsider.
Like the A14, the A14X will also reportedly be manufactured by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) using the 5nm process and it is apparently an octa-core processor based on Arm's big.LITTLE architecture. The chip will likely fuel the next iPad Pro too.
The A14X is apparently clocked at 1.80GHz and the report says that it could be turbo-boosted to 3.10GHz.
A14X Vs Intel Core-i9
The A14X apparently achieved single-core and multi-core scores of 1,634 and 7,220, respectively. The test was conducted on an unknown device with 8GB of RAM.
In comparison, the A12Z Bionic chip that powers the current iPad Pro has scored 1,118 on the single-core test, and 4,657 on the multi-core test.
And, in case you are wondering, the A14 managed 1,583 and 4,198 on the single-core and multi-core tests, respectively. The chip is apparently underclocked on the iPhone 12 to prevent overheating issues.
The 16-inch MacBook Pro with the Intel Core-i9 processor under the hood scored 1,096 and 6,869 on the same test which means that the upcoming Macs will be much faster than Apple's current lineup.
The company will likely announce 13-inch and the 16-inch MacBook Pros, and a 13-inch MacBook Air during the upcoming event.
The A14X-powered iPad Pro will reportedly be released next year.