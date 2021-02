Apple to announce iPad Pro (2021) and AirTags in March, says tipster

The iPad Pro (2021) series is right around the corner









Feature-wise, the

Apple's AirTags tracking tags could finally be on the way too

Joining the high-end tablets in March will be “a couple” of products, according to Prosser. One of them is Apple’s Tile-like tracking tags — AirTags.





Apple has several products in the pipeline for 2021 and while most, like the iPhone 13 , aren’t expected to debut until later in the year, tipster Jon Prosser has revealed that a few of them could arrive as soon as next month.New iPad Pro models are typically announced every 18 months, so when Apple unveiled the iPad Pro (2020) series last March it was assumed that new models wouldn’t debut until late 2021 at the earliest. But in recent months reports have indicated that Apple may have fast-tracked its plans.