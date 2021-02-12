Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

Apple to announce iPad Pro (2021) and AirTags in March, says tipster

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Feb 12, 2021, 3:36 PM
Apple has several products in the pipeline for 2021 and while most, like the iPhone 13, aren’t expected to debut until later in the year, tipster Jon Prosser has revealed that a few of them could arrive as soon as next month.

The iPad Pro (2021) series is right around the corner


New iPad Pro models are typically announced every 18 months, so when Apple unveiled the iPad Pro (2020) series last March it was assumed that new models wouldn’t debut until late 2021 at the earliest. But in recent months reports have indicated that Apple may have fast-tracked its plans. 

Jon Prosser has corroborated this information by claiming that Apple’s next-gen iPad Pro is on track for a March debut.

Feature-wise, the iPad Pro (2021) series is rumored to focus on two key additions. Namely, the models are set be the first to use mini-LED displays and some pricier variants will likely offer 5G connectivity. However, as revealed by leaked CAD-based renders, the design is going to remain unchanged.

Apple's AirTags tracking tags could finally be on the way too


Joining the high-end tablets in March will be “a couple” of products, according to Prosser. One of them is Apple’s Tile-like tracking tags — AirTags.

These have been in development for over a year but have faced several delays. Apple originally intended to announce them in March 2020, but pushed the unveiling back to June's WWDC and later November. Eventually, their 2020 debut was shelved entirely and AirTags were moved to 2021.

Much like traditional Bluetooth trackers, AirTags can be attached to items so that you can track them from your phone. But to provide a more accurate experience, Apple's product will reportedly use Ultra Wide Band tech. The end experience should be similar to that offered by Samsung's Galaxy SmarTags+.

