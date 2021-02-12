Apple to announce iPad Pro (2021) and AirTags in March, says tipster





Much like traditional Bluetooth trackers, AirTags can be attached to items so that you can track them from your phone. But to provide a more accurate experience, Apple's product will reportedly use Ultra Wide Band tech. The end experience should be similar to that offered by Samsung's Galaxy SmarTags+

These have been in development for over a year but have faced several delays. Apple originally intended to announce them in March 2020, but pushed the unveiling back to June's WWDC and later November. Eventually, their 2020 debut was shelved entirely and AirTags were moved to 2021.