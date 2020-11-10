iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View

iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View
iOS Apple

Your favorite iPhone and iPad apps will run on future MacBooks

Radoslav Minkov
by Radoslav Minkov
Nov 10, 2020, 1:08 PM
Your favorite iPhone and iPad apps will run on future MacBooks
Apple's 'One More Thing' event just aired, introducing the Cupertino company's new M1 chip, that will be powering future ARM MacBooks. The M1 chip is to deliver a much better performance and improve the laptops' battery life significantly, but there's something else that makes it interesting.

Apple's own Senior Vice President Deirdre O'Brien took the stage to announce the following:

These new Macs can do something that no Mac has ever done before. For the first time ever, you can run your favorite iPhone and iPad apps directly on your Mac. You'll have more games to play, more content to watch, and more apps for everything you want to do. Altogether, you get access to the biggest collection of apps ever for the Mac.

Of course, it falls on app developers to optimize their apps for the iPhone, iPad and now the M1-powered MacBooks. But the concept is that, for example, you will be able to use the iOS YouTube app on your MacBook, or Photoshop for iOS, Instagram and many other mobile apps and games.

We're yet to know whether all iPad and iPhone apps will be immediately available to the new MacBooks, which include a new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro. Those are already on sale as of today. Before, Apple used chips based on Intel Core technology to power its MacBooks.
 


FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Apple 'One More Thing' event: what to expect and how to watch
Popular stories
Huawei Mate 40 Pro review
Popular stories
Huawei to sell Honor smartphone business for $15 billion
Popular stories
Early Samsung Galaxy S21 5G launch and key S21 Ultra specs are now essentially confirmed

Popular stories

Popular stories
FDA approves Apple Watch app that ends nightmares
Popular stories
All iPhone 12 mini preorder deals and prices at Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T or Best Buy
Popular stories
A production drop proves the Galaxy Note 20 was a bad idea
Popular stories
Samsung launches improved version of Galaxy S20 FE 5G
Popular stories
Apple's iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max are deeply discounted on Verizon ahead of Black Friday
Popular stories
Huge Samsung Galaxy S21 5G leak reveals announcement & release date, colors

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless