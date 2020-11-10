Your favorite iPhone and iPad apps will run on future MacBooks
Apple's own Senior Vice President Deirdre O'Brien took the stage to announce the following:
These new Macs can do something that no Mac has ever done before. For the first time ever, you can run your favorite iPhone and iPad apps directly on your Mac. You'll have more games to play, more content to watch, and more apps for everything you want to do. Altogether, you get access to the biggest collection of apps ever for the Mac.
Of course, it falls on app developers to optimize their apps for the iPhone, iPad and now the M1-powered MacBooks. But the concept is that, for example, you will be able to use the iOS YouTube app on your MacBook, or Photoshop for iOS, Instagram and many other mobile apps and games.
We're yet to know whether all iPad and iPhone apps will be immediately available to the new MacBooks, which include a new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro. Those are already on sale as of today. Before, Apple used chips based on Intel Core technology to power its MacBooks.