5G Galaxy S22 Ultra tipped to arrive with 1TB storage option



As the calendar continues to advance through January, more renders and rumors have been released pertaining to Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S22 series . One of the latest bits of speculation surrounding the series revolves around the top-of-the-line Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and the storage options that will be offered to consumers.





You might recall that in 2019, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus was available in a configuration that included 1TB of storage. But Samsung did not keep that option available for any other Galaxy phone since and with Apple finally offering 1TB storage on the iPhone 13 Pro models, multiple tipsters say that they have been told by their sources that Sammy is returning to the land of 1TB storage with the upcoming Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Multiple tipsters expect a 1TB storage option for the Galaxy S22 Ultra













The aforementioned previously leaked spec sheet, leaked on Twitter by Zaryab Khan , not only failed to show the 1TB unit, it also showed that the base Galaxy S22 Ultra model will be equipped with 8GB of memory instead of the 12GB that the base model came with last year. A unit with 12GB of storage will be available while Khan's tweet also revealed storage options of 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.







LetsGo Digital also noted that prominent tipster Ishan Agarwal has put in his two cents in a tweet that reads, "I can confirm that there will be a Galaxy S22 Ultra variant with 1TB Storage but Samsung might release it in only select regions. Important European markets will surely get it."





The average consumer won't need 1TB of storage, but with the absence of expandable storage (Samsung dropped microSD support for the line last year), those camera-happy users, or professionals who need large amounts of storage, will be happy to have the opportunity to increase the storage capacity on their devices.





According to LetsGo Digital, the base unit of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, could tip the scales at €1,300 ($1,484 USD based on current exchange rates). The model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage could be priced at € 1,400 ($1,600 USD), and the unit carrying 12GB of RAM along with 512GB of storage is expected to cost €1,500 ($1,700).





Please keep in mind that the U.S. Dollar amounts in the parenthesis are simply conversions based on current foreign exchange prices and are posted as a guide. It is not a forecast price for these phones in the U.S.





The four-color options for the Galaxy S22 Ultra include black, white, green, and burgundy. More importantly, there has been speculation that production issues might force Samsung to ditch the Exynos 2200 chipset with its AMD graphics and turn to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 for all units. Most of the tipsters on social media (including those who have a decent track record) say that this is not going to happen.

Galaxy S22 Ultra will feature a silo for the S Pen







Traditionally, countries like the U.S., Canada, and China are shipped Snapdragon packing versions of the Galaxy S line while the remainder of the world gets these phones with an Exynos chipset inside. Still, we are watching very closely how this plays out.







Lastly, as we noted this morning, the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which bears more than just a passing resemblance to a Galaxy Note with its squared-off corners, will have an opening at the bottom of the device allowing users to store their S Pen inside the phone. And yes, the S Pen comes out of the box with the handset this year.







We expect the Galaxy S22 Ultra to be introduced with the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ on February 9th with a release date of February 24th.