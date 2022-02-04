Samsung's TIGER strategy to crush Apple features the predator in a Galaxy S22 camera teaser

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.









The strategy abbreviation is TIGER and, sure enough, the newest Galaxy S22 Unpacked event teaser video features the animal breaking out of its glass enclosure overlooking Times Square to capture the tinies photons of light floating there. You know, just like the Galaxy S22 Ultra camera supposedly will.

What does Samsung's TIGER undertaking mean for its market strategy in 2022? Why, here it is, according to The Korea Herald





T rue No.1 brand in all product categories

rue No.1 brand in all product categories I mprove the market share of premium phones priced $600 and up

mprove the market share of premium phones priced $600 and up G ap-narrowing with Apple

ap-narrowing with Apple E xpand horizontally with new products, including wireless earbuds

xpand horizontally with new products, including wireless earbuds R ecord year and exceeding expectations









While it all may sound funny to you, Samsung is facing increasing pressure in the low- and mid-range segments by the combined power of the Chinese phone makers like Xiaomi and the BBK Holding's Oppo, Vivo, and OnePlus triumvirate.





While the U.S. sanctions took care of Huawei, its market share split between the current top Android brands, instead of going mostly to Samsung, while in China Apple gobbled most of Huawei's flagship phone market share, too. In Europe, however, Samsung climbed to the top after Huawei's exit, while in the U.S. the demise of LG helped it expand its market share further.





Sensing opportunity, Samsung is now prepared to take on Apple on its home turf where it's the most popular phone brand with nearly half of the market share or higher in the teen segment. You know, that segment which may predetermine an even bigger iPhone popularity a few years down the road. Samsung, however, is not resting on its laurels and seems determined to change the trend with the TIGER strategy by focusing precisely on the younger generation.





According to Mr. Roh, the current head of its Mobile Experience (MX) department: " our MX vision is to shift from a smartphone vendor to an intelligent device company. We will not be a tech brand, but a brand beloved by young generations, providing innovative experience ,” he said during the TIGER strategy presentation. According to Mr. Roh, the current head of its Mobile Experience (MX) department: ",” he said during the TIGER strategy presentation.





Galaxy S22's 'Tiger' camera vision





Perhaps this obsession with the animal which may also be inspired by the fact that the Year of the Tiger just started according to the Chinese calendar, could explain while the predator will now feature prominently in Samsung's marketing materials.





Tiger eyes were use in the original Unpacked teaser, and now the animal features prominently in a new promo video for the event. Apparently, Samsung chose a tiger for a Galaxy S22 camera prowess mascot because it is " known for its powerful night vision and vivid coloring " and a symbol for Samsung's refusal to " play it safe and driving the mobile innovations that shape our world ."





Samsung says it is starting the "Tiger in the City" campaign today in the lead up to the Unpacked event on February 9 in order to impress and raise the anticipation for the Galaxy S22 series of phones. There will be 3D billboards like the one you see in the teaser video placed on prominent locations in major global cities like New York, London, Dubai, Kuala Lumpur and Seoul.





Apparently, " the disruptive 3D tiger will burst through digital barriers to showcase how Samsung’s next smartphone lineup is set to help users own the night with new advancements to its low-light smartphone photography technology ." Now, what those new technologies be is anyone's guess at this point.





We've already heard that there will be wider aperture and and an improved sensor in the 108MP main camera, while upgraded optical image stabilization will reportedly reduce shaking by 48% compared to what the We've already heard that there will be wider aperture and and an improved sensor in the 108MP main camera, while upgraded optical image stabilization will reportedly reduce shaking by 48% compared to what the Galaxy S21 Ultra is capable of. Both of these Galaxy S22 Ultra camera enhancements would bring better low-light sensitivity and sharper photos at night, so there you have it, tiger.

