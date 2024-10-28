Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

Tempting 11-inch iPad Air M2 deal saves you $100 on two storage configurations at Amazon

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Smiling woman holds the 13-inch iPad Air M2 (2024) with a turned-on screen against a blue and purple background.
Want a super powerful iOS tablet but can't afford the M4 iPad Pro (2024)? No problem! Amazon has launched a top-notch M2 iPad Air (2024) discount, allowing you to save $100 on the smaller-sized 11-inch model in not one but two storage versions. That's right! Both the 128GB and the 256GB models are currently $100 cheaper and at their best price on Amazon.

11-inch iPad Air M2 (2024), 128GB: NOW $100 OFF!

The iPad Air M2 with 11-inch display has become a more affordable choice, thanks to Amazon's latest deal. The 128GB model is currently $100 off, a price cut we've never encountered before. Get yours and save big before it's too late.
$100 off (17%)
Buy at Amazon

11-inch iPad Air M2 (2024), 256GB: NOW $100 OFF!

Want more available storage on your 11-inch iPad Air with an uber-powerful M2 chip? Get the 256GB configuration, then! And if you act now, you won't have to settle for a smaller discount, as Amazon sells the 256GB storage model at $100 off its usual price. Don't miss out.
$100 off (14%)
Buy at Amazon

Released in May 2024, the 11-inch Apple slate was previously available for $69 off (with 256GB storage) at the e-commerce giant. In other words, the current price cut is absolutely unprecedented. To top it off, you won't find the $600 base model and its $700 sibling at the same discount at Best Buy or Walmart right now.

Featuring the superior Apple M2 chipset, this puppy is powerful enough to beat some of the best Android tablets on the market, including the just-released Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra. We've tested the larger iPad Air and have found it to be quite enjoyable to interact with—in fact, we couldn't find anything that could push it to its limits, performance-wise. We believe the 11-inch model should offer identical performance as its larger-sized relative.

Performance aside, the 11-inch fella offers respectable visuals, even though it still uses an LCD display with 60Hz refresh rates. You also get a smooth iOS experience, great battery life, and awesome sound. Honestly, what more could an Apple fan ask for?

The smaller iPad Air M2 (2024) brings enough to the table to make it almost impossible to turn down, especially at its current asking price. It may not be as impressive as the best Samsung tablets on the display front, but it certainly makes up for that with ultra-fast performance, Apple Pencil Pro support, and more.

So, is the 11-inch iPad Air M2 the right choice for you? Well, it's undoubtedly much more appealing at $100 off. Get yours at Amazon and save before it's too late.

Recommended Stories
Check out prices for the 11-inch iPad Air M2 (2024) at other sellers:

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Apple iPad - Deals History
52 stories
28 Oct, 2024
Tempting 11-inch iPad Air M2 deal saves you $100 on two storage configurations at Amazon
22 Oct, 2024
The budget iPad 9 offers the full iPadOS experience and is cheaper than usual with this deal
21 Oct, 2024
Amazon shaves whopping $149 off the speedy iPad Mini 6, lowering it to its best price yet
17 Oct, 2024
The new iPad mini with Apple Intelligence and A17 Pro power is already discounted (on pre-order)
11 Oct, 2024
The iPad 9 becomes the top choice for frugal techie after massive discount at Best Buy
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile explains why customers aren't allowed to sue it for raising price
T-Mobile explains why customers aren't allowed to sue it for raising price
This 24-hour-only Samsung deal makes the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra almost unbelievably affordable
This 24-hour-only Samsung deal makes the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra almost unbelievably affordable
AT&T is down in parts of the U.S. along with Boost Mobile and Cricket Wireless
AT&T is down in parts of the U.S. along with Boost Mobile and Cricket Wireless
Now is the worst time to upgrade for many T-Mobile customers
Now is the worst time to upgrade for many T-Mobile customers
Don't track your pet with an AirTag, it's dangerous and could cost you $5,000
Don't track your pet with an AirTag, it's dangerous and could cost you $5,000
Samsung and Apple reportedly looking to acquire Intel, what it means for you
Samsung and Apple reportedly looking to acquire Intel, what it means for you

Latest News

Key specs for the Xiaomi 15 series confirmed, including a 5X telephoto camera for the Pro model
Key specs for the Xiaomi 15 series confirmed, including a 5X telephoto camera for the Pro model
Bluesky reveals plans to introduce paid tier with exclusive features
Bluesky reveals plans to introduce paid tier with exclusive features
Google Contacts update brings a more modern scroll bar and a tweak to the main list
Google Contacts update brings a more modern scroll bar and a tweak to the main list
As deal writer, I think the Motorola Razr+ (2024) is true bargain at $200 off
As deal writer, I think the Motorola Razr+ (2024) is true bargain at $200 off
Apple wins $250 in latest court clash with Masimo
Apple wins $250 in latest court clash with Masimo
OnePlus 13 teasers unveil glove-friendly display, massive battery and new charging capabilities
OnePlus 13 teasers unveil glove-friendly display, massive battery and new charging capabilities
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless