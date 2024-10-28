Tempting 11-inch iPad Air M2 deal saves you $100 on two storage configurations at Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Want a super powerful iOS tablet but can't afford the M4 iPad Pro (2024)? No problem! Amazon has launched a top-notch M2 iPad Air (2024) discount, allowing you to save $100 on the smaller-sized 11-inch model in not one but two storage versions. That's right! Both the 128GB and the 256GB models are currently $100 cheaper and at their best price on Amazon.
Released in May 2024, the 11-inch Apple slate was previously available for $69 off (with 256GB storage) at the e-commerce giant. In other words, the current price cut is absolutely unprecedented. To top it off, you won't find the $600 base model and its $700 sibling at the same discount at Best Buy or Walmart right now.
The smaller iPad Air M2 (2024) brings enough to the table to make it almost impossible to turn down, especially at its current asking price. It may not be as impressive as the best Samsung tablets on the display front, but it certainly makes up for that with ultra-fast performance, Apple Pencil Pro support, and more.
So, is the 11-inch iPad Air M2 the right choice for you? Well, it's undoubtedly much more appealing at $100 off. Get yours at Amazon and save before it's too late.
Featuring the superior Apple M2 chipset, this puppy is powerful enough to beat some of the best Android tablets on the market, including the just-released Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra. We've tested the larger iPad Air and have found it to be quite enjoyable to interact with—in fact, we couldn't find anything that could push it to its limits, performance-wise. We believe the 11-inch model should offer identical performance as its larger-sized relative.
Performance aside, the 11-inch fella offers respectable visuals, even though it still uses an LCD display with 60Hz refresh rates. You also get a smooth iOS experience, great battery life, and awesome sound. Honestly, what more could an Apple fan ask for?
