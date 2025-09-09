Home Discussions You are here iPhone 17 reveal event: who's gettin' what? Question iPhone Stanislav Serbezov • Published: Sep 09, 2025, 1:39 PM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: New accounts created within the last 24 hours may experience restrictions on how frequently they can post or comment. These limits are in place as a precaution and will automatically lift. Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. Stanislav Serbezov Phonearena team Original poster • 1w ago ... So! The Apple event just wrapped up and it felt pretty exciting. What were your favorite moments? Honestly, the vanilla iPhone 17 sounds fantastic this year. I expected less of the iPhone 17 Air, but it is absolutely growing on me. And I love that there's a blue variant on the Pro. If I had to swap out my OnePlus 13, though, I'd go either Air or Pro. Loving the Pro features, but the novelty of the Air is almost irresistible. I'm sure you all have a ton to share here. 😁 Just remember that you can't call me an Apple fanboy, I've been #TeamDroid for more than a decade now. 😂 Like Reactions All Quote TuGa121 Arena Master • 1w ago ... I have placed orders for the Watch Ultra 3 and the Air Buds Pro 3. I am currently awaiting Friday to preorder the 17 Pro MAX. Like Reactions All Quote ErikOiseaux Arena Master • 1w ago ... I wasn’t gonna upgrade from my iPhone 12, which runs smoothly, thank you for asking. But my daughter needs an upgrade from her iPhone SE (2nd edition).I was hoping that the 17 was a metal back device like they were showing in mockups. And very glad it is. I’ll be getting the 17 Pro with PureTalk Mobile the moment they have it up for sale. I’ve been waiting for phone industry to go back to metal backs - this is pretty close - so a good time to upgrade. I usually buy older models when I upgrade. But this is what I wanted for along time. And it comes in ionized orange. This will be the first time since iPhone 5S that I’ll be buying the current model offered. Like Reactions All Quote RonnieDeanDavidson Arena Apprentice • 13h ago ... Why is Apple charging a Extra $30 for the Unlocked version of the iPhone 17 but not the iPhone 17 Pro? Like Reactions All Quote Join the discussion Latest Discussions Even if you skip iOS 26, Apple's got you covered with updates for iOS 18, macOS Sonoma and others by Iskra Petrova • 17m ago 1 Xiaomi 17 series is coming right when the iPhone 17 hits stores by Tsveta Ermenkova • 1h ago 1 Samsung could update your Galaxy S24, Z Fold 6, and Z Flip 6 to One UI 8 sooner than you expect by Adrian Diaconescu • 1h ago 1 A court document T-Mobile didn't want customers to see has been made public by Anam Hamid • 3h ago 2 View all discussions
