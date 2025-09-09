iPhone 17 reveal event: who's gettin' what?

Stanislav Serbezov
Stanislav Serbezov
Phonearena team
Original poster
• 1w ago

So! The Apple event just wrapped up and it felt pretty exciting. What were your favorite moments?


Honestly, the vanilla iPhone 17 sounds fantastic this year. I expected less of the iPhone 17 Air, but it is absolutely growing on me. And I love that there's a blue variant on the Pro.


If I had to swap out my OnePlus 13, though, I'd go either Air or Pro. Loving the Pro features, but the novelty of the Air is almost irresistible.


I'm sure you all have a ton to share here. 😁 Just remember that you can't call me an Apple fanboy, I've been #TeamDroid for more than a decade now. 😂

TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 1w ago

I have placed orders for the Watch Ultra 3 and the Air Buds Pro 3. I am currently awaiting Friday to preorder the 17 Pro MAX.

ErikOiseaux
ErikOiseaux
Arena Master
• 1w ago

I wasn’t gonna upgrade from my iPhone 12, which runs smoothly, thank you for asking. But my daughter needs an upgrade from her iPhone SE (2nd edition).


I was hoping that the 17 was a metal back device like they were showing in mockups. And very glad it is. I’ll be getting the 17 Pro with PureTalk Mobile the moment they have it up for sale. I’ve been waiting for phone industry to go back to metal backs - this is pretty close - so a good time to upgrade. I usually buy older models when I upgrade. But this is what I wanted for along time. And it comes in ionized orange.


This will be the first time since iPhone 5S that I’ll be buying the current model offered.

RonnieDeanDavidson
RonnieDeanDavidson
Arena Apprentice
• 13h ago

Why is Apple charging a Extra $30 for the Unlocked version of the iPhone 17 but not the iPhone 17 Pro?

