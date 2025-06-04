Home Discussions You are here Will you buy a Nothing Phone (3)? General Nothing PhoneCollector • Published: Jun 04, 2025, 3:13 AM Arena Apprentice Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. PhoneCollector Arena Apprentice Original poster • 3d ago ... The Nothing Phone (3) is coming this july, with no Glyph Interface but will have at least a pixelled 3 on the back, similar to the Asus ROG Phone 9 series. It will may have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Elite chipset and a $800 starting price. I really want to see this phone, and you? Like Reactions All Quote Preslav Kateliev Phonearena team • 3d ago ... As always, I am always excited to see what Nothing cook up next. The teasers suggest that the dot matrix on the back will be big and able to show a lot more than just a "3". Maybe notifications and progress bars, who knows. Though, if true, I will miss the Glyph, really. Like Reactions All Quote Victor Hristov Phonearena team • 3d ago ... The big question is the camera. So far, Nothing has not convinced me it can make a great camera and for a flagship phone that would be crucial. Like Reactions All Quote DFranch Arena Apprentice • 3d ago ... I would have been open to it, but I already upgraded to a Oneplus 13 this year, so maybe next time. Like Reactions All Quote Rad Slavov Phonearena team • 3d ago ... Never been into Nothing myself but the 3 shapes up kinda interesting, especially as the first true Nothing flagship. Hope we'll know soon enough! Like Reactions All Quote BaronTankhe Arena Apprentice • 2d ago ... I have a nothing phone 2 but I'm not really blown out of the water. I think Nothing has focused a lot on releasing budget products and has been neglecting the people who want a flagship.Now there will be a new flagship but I'm not sure I'm still interested. The glyph for me is a gimmick. I don't use it that often and it definitely restricts your choices in phonecase. If they change the glyph to a sort of dotmatrix display on the back it will limit my choices even more.I think their phones are to big and I don't see them releasing anything smaller anytime soon.So I will definitely be keeping an eye on the Nothing Phone 3 but it has to really surprise me to convince me to buy it. Like 1 Reactions All Quote Join the discussion Latest Discussions Thoughts on a new mobile with a screen sub 6inch? Should I buy the nothing phone 3a, the nothing phone 2 or wait for the nothing phone 3? Flip Phone without a cover screen Smartphones See all discussions
Things that are NOT allowed: