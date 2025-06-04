Will you buy a Nothing Phone (3)?

The Nothing Phone (3) is coming this july, with no Glyph Interface but will have at least a pixelled 3 on the back, similar to the Asus ROG Phone 9 series. It will may have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Elite chipset and a $800 starting price. I really want to see this phone, and you?

As always, I am always excited to see what Nothing cook up next. The teasers suggest that the dot matrix on the back will be big and able to show a lot more than just a "3". Maybe notifications and progress bars, who knows. Though, if true, I will miss the Glyph, really.

The big question is the camera. So far, Nothing has not convinced me it can make a great camera and for a flagship phone that would be crucial.

I would have been open to it, but I already upgraded to a Oneplus 13 this year, so maybe next time.

Never been into Nothing myself but the 3 shapes up kinda interesting, especially as the first true Nothing flagship. Hope we'll know soon enough!

I have a nothing phone 2 but I'm not really blown out of the water. I think Nothing has focused a lot on releasing budget products and has been neglecting the people who want a flagship.

Now there will be a new flagship but I'm not sure I'm still interested.

The glyph for me is a gimmick. I don't use it that often and it definitely restricts your choices in phonecase. If they change the glyph to a sort of dotmatrix display on the back it will limit my choices even more.

I think their phones are to big and I don't see them releasing anything smaller anytime soon.


So I will definitely be keeping an eye on the Nothing Phone 3 but it has to really surprise me to convince me to buy it.

