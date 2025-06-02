What do you expect from WWDC25?

Phonearena team
Ilia Temelkov
• 5d ago

Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference will take place next week and it’ll serve as the stage for a bunch of major software announcements. The company will announce the upcoming versions of its operating systems, including iOS, MacOS, iPadOS, and visionOS, which are rumored to get unified design and naming conventions.

At last year’s conference, Apple announced big plans for AI that turned out to be mroe about branding than any meaningful product. A year later, chances are that Apple Intelligence won’t deliver any breakthrough innovation and it’ll keep lagging behind the fierce competition from Google, OpenAI, and Anthropic.

However, is AI the thing you want to see at WWDC25 the most? What other expectations do you have about Apple’s new software? Are you excited about the rumored redesign of all operating systems?

NowayDude
• 3d agoedited

Expect: Excuses.

You?

