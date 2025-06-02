Home Discussions You are here What do you expect from WWDC25? General Ilia Temelkov • Published: Jun 02, 2025, 4:01 PM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. Ilia Temelkov Phonearena team Original poster • 5d ago ... Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference will take place next week and it’ll serve as the stage for a bunch of major software announcements. The company will announce the upcoming versions of its operating systems, including iOS, MacOS, iPadOS, and visionOS, which are rumored to get unified design and naming conventions.At last year’s conference, Apple announced big plans for AI that turned out to be mroe about branding than any meaningful product. A year later, chances are that Apple Intelligence won’t deliver any breakthrough innovation and it’ll keep lagging behind the fierce competition from Google, OpenAI, and Anthropic.However, is AI the thing you want to see at WWDC25 the most? What other expectations do you have about Apple’s new software? Are you excited about the rumored redesign of all operating systems? Like Reactions All Quote NowayDude Arena Apprentice • 3d agoedited ... Expect: Excuses.You? Like Reactions All Quote Join the discussion Latest Discussions Thoughts on a new mobile with a screen sub 6inch? Should I buy the nothing phone 3a, the nothing phone 2 or wait for the nothing phone 3? Flip Phone without a cover screen Smartphones See all discussions
Things that are NOT allowed: