They lied.....

General One UI
Thisfonesuxs
Original poster
• 6d ago

They have lied and have taken so much money from me, just paid my bill off I look at it again and it went from $65 to $119 says it's because it's pro-rated WTF is that T-Mobile? My supposed to be FREE PHONE that I'm literally paying for "Oh if you sign up you get a FREE PHONE lmfao" You don't pay 2 years on a phone that is SUPPOSED to be Free. They 🤢!!!

TBomb
• 4d ago

I don't think I understand to be able to offer any assistance 😔

FeRDNYC
• 2d ago
↵Thisfonesuxs said:

At the risk of stating the obvious, "free phone" means they don't charge you for the device itself, but you still have to pay for the service. $65 sounds like the normal T-Mobile monthly plan change. But "pay nothing for 2 years" doesn't mean you literally get a mobile phone to use as much as you want without paying them anything, how would they stay in business?

Bruce_Wayne
• 2d ago

There's no such thing as a free lunch.

Namaste3642
• 1d ago

Wish they would keep up. We want Bigger Battery's. Bigger screen size and no peeling paint!!!

