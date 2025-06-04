Motorola is the eorse

Arena Apprentice
ghoulguynai
ghoulguynai
Arena Apprentice
Original poster
• 3d ago

I preordered the Motorola Razr Ultra on May 17, 2025. The device was supposed to arrive by May 25, 2025. However, I am writing today, June 4, 2025, and I still haven’t received my device.


I had contacted a few people from Reddit who had also preordered the same phone, model type, and color.


They all received their devices within a week. Every time I contact Motorola, they tell me that we created a case and that it has been escalated.


I am wondering if anyone else is experiencing these issues or if they have had similar problems with Motorola. 

philvan8686
philvan8686
Arena Apprentice
• 3d ago
I saw a few people on the Motorola board experiencing the same problem. Not sure of the outcomes yet.

