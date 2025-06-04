Home Discussions You are here Motorola is the eorse General ghoulguynai • Published: Jun 04, 2025, 11:13 AM Arena Apprentice Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. ghoulguynai Arena Apprentice Original poster • 3d ago ... I preordered the Motorola Razr Ultra on May 17, 2025. The device was supposed to arrive by May 25, 2025. However, I am writing today, June 4, 2025, and I still haven’t received my device. I had contacted a few people from Reddit who had also preordered the same phone, model type, and color. They all received their devices within a week. Every time I contact Motorola, they tell me that we created a case and that it has been escalated. I am wondering if anyone else is experiencing these issues or if they have had similar problems with Motorola. Like Reactions All Quote philvan8686 Arena Apprentice • 3d ago ↵ghoulguynai said: I preordered the Motorola Razr Ultra on May 17, 2025. The device was supposed to arrive by May 25, 2025. However, I am writing today, June 4, 2025, and I still haven’t received my device. I had contacted a few people from Reddit who had also preordered the same phone, model type, and color. They all received their devices within a week. Every time I contact Motorola, they tell me that we created a case and that it has been escalated. I am wondering if anyone else is experiencing these issues or if they have had similar problems with Motorola. ... I saw a few people on the Motorola board experiencing the same problem. Not sure of the outcomes yet. Like Reactions All Quote Join the discussion Latest Discussions Thoughts on a new mobile with a screen sub 6inch? Should I buy the nothing phone 3a, the nothing phone 2 or wait for the nothing phone 3? Flip Phone without a cover screen Smartphones See all discussions
I preordered the Motorola Razr Ultra on May 17, 2025. The device was supposed to arrive by May 25, 2025. However, I am writing today, June 4, 2025, and I still haven’t received my device.
I had contacted a few people from Reddit who had also preordered the same phone, model type, and color.
They all received their devices within a week. Every time I contact Motorola, they tell me that we created a case and that it has been escalated.
I am wondering if anyone else is experiencing these issues or if they have had similar problems with Motorola.