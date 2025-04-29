The Next Apple Watch SE might finally match its siblings' screen sizes
Referential image of the Apple Watch SE 2 (44mm). | Image credit — PhoneArena
It appears that the next version of the budget-friendly Apple Watch SE could be getting a bit bigger. Rumors suggest the third-generation SE, potentially landing sometime in 2025, might sport larger screens, maybe even matching the sizes of the regular Apple Watch models.
This info comes our way via display analyst Ross Young from DSCC. In a note to his subscribers, Young mentioned that the actual display panels for this next-gen Apple Watch SE have apparently started production. He pointed to screen sizes measuring roughly 1.6 inches and 1.8 inches diagonally.
A slight growth spurt for the SE
So, what does that mean in terms of the watch case? Well, the current Apple Watch SE (the one updated back in 2022) comes in 40mm and 44mm sizes. The measurements Young provided line up pretty well with the 41mm and 45mm case options we've seen on the standard Apple Watch Series 6 all the way through the Series 9. It looks like the SE might be adopting these slightly roomier dimensions.
Rumor is that the Apple Watch SE 3 may have an option for a larger display, similar to the Apple Watch Series 9 (pictured). | Image credit — PhoneArena
Remember, the Apple Watch SE is Apple's entry point into its smartwatch world. It generally uses slightly older tech (the current one runs the S8 chip from the Series 8) but wraps it in a familiar, modern design. It’s aimed at first-time smartwatch buyers or those who want the core Apple Watch experience without the higher price tag.
The Apple Watch SE goes up against other value-focused smartwatches out there, like Samsung's Galaxy Watch FE or options from Fitbit. Apple often brings features down from its premium models to the SE over time. Giving the SE display sizes that match the more recent standard Series watches feels like a natural next step to keep it feeling fresh and competitive in the market.
Considering Ross Young is often spot-on with display news, and knowing how Apple tends to evolve its products, this rumor feels pretty believable. A size bump would certainly be a welcome upgrade for readability and general use, making the next Apple Watch SE an even more tempting option for those looking to jump into the Apple ecosystem or upgrade from an older model without breaking the bank.
