The Next Apple Watch SE might finally match its siblings' screen sizes

Referential image of the Apple Watch SE 2 (44mm). | Image credit — PhoneArena

Remember, the Apple Watch SE is Apple's entry point into its smartwatch world. It generally uses slightly older tech (the current one runs the S8 chip from the Series 8) but wraps it in a familiar, modern design. It’s aimed at first-time smartwatch buyers or those who want the core Apple Watch experience without the higher price tag.The Apple Watch SE goes up against other value-focused smartwatches out there, like Samsung's Galaxy Watch FE or options from Fitbit. Apple often brings features down from its premium models to the SE over time. Giving the SE display sizes that match the more recent standard Series watches feels like a natural next step to keep it feeling fresh and competitive in the market.Considering Ross Young is often spot-on with display news, and knowing how Apple tends to evolve its products, this rumor feels pretty believable. A size bump would certainly be a welcome upgrade for readability and general use, making the next Apple Watch SE an even more tempting option for those looking to jump into the Apple ecosystem or upgrade from an older model without breaking the bank.