Apple Watch SE 3 still in development, says Gurman
Up Next:
Apple's upcoming Watch SE 3 is set to offer a significant departure from its predecessors, and even though Apple did not announce it during its recent Glow Time event, Mark Gurman says that it is still in development.
Gurman is widely respected for his accuracy and reliability when it comes to Apple news. He often provides exclusive insights into the company's product roadmap, development plans, and internal operations, which is why we tend to believe what he says.
The upcoming Apple Watch SE 3 in short
While the current model (and the OG one) was made with aluminum, the SE 3 will feature a plastic design. This shift not only reduces costs but also opens the door for a wider range of vibrant colors, potentially appealing to a younger audience.
The Watch SE has always been known for its affordability, and the SE 3 is expected to continue this trend even better, with a new $200 price tag. This would make it a compelling value proposition compared to more premium smartwatch options. It would also make it a direct competitor to Samsung's Galaxy Watch FE that costs the same amount.
The Watch SE has always been known for its affordability, and the SE 3 is expected to continue this trend even better, with a new $200 price tag. This would make it a compelling value proposition compared to more premium smartwatch options. It would also make it a direct competitor to Samsung's Galaxy Watch FE that costs the same amount.
But it will be more than just a change of colors and materials. Beyond the plastic design and potential price reduction, the Watch SE 3 is also likely to receive performance upgrades.
While the current model uses the Apple S8 chipset, the SE 3 could feature either the S9 or S10 chipset, depending on supply and pricing factors. This would provide a boost in processing power and enable new features and capabilities such as Double Tap.
The Apple Watch SE 3 might not be cutting edge, but it could be one of Apple's most successful products yet. Why? For those seeking a smartwatch that offers essential features and a competitive price point, the Apple Watch SE 3 is a promising option. With its plastic design, potential performance upgrades, and family-friendly features, it could be a compelling choice for a wide range of users.
Industry specialists suspect that the Watch SE's combination of affordability and functionality is part of Apple's focus towards creating more products and services for families. Its ability to connect to an iPhone or even be set up independently for children who don't have their own devices makes it a versatile companion for all ages. As schools increasingly consider or implement smartphone bans, the Watch SE could serve as a valuable tool for staying connected without a phone.
Our take
The Apple Watch SE 3 might not be cutting edge, but it could be one of Apple's most successful products yet. Why? For those seeking a smartwatch that offers essential features and a competitive price point, the Apple Watch SE 3 is a promising option. With its plastic design, potential performance upgrades, and family-friendly features, it could be a compelling choice for a wide range of users.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: