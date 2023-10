Xiaomi 14 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro Max: Titanium for everyone!

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 15 Pro Max

Xiaomi 14 Pro colors:

Black

Silver

Titanium

Green

iPhone 15 Pro Max colors:

Black Titanium

White Titanium

Blue Titanium

Natural Titanium

Display Differences

Shine like a star!

iPhone 15 Pro Max

Performance and Software

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 catching up!

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Android 14

iOS 17

Camera

Variable aperture comes to the Xiaomi

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 15 Pro Max

Battery Life and Charging

Fast and furious

iPhone 15 Pro Max

Specs Comparison

Summary

iPhone 15 Pro Max

Another very similar area is the display. Both phones feature 6.7-inch OLED panels with variable refresh rates and very high brightness figures. The Xiaomi 14 Pro has a tiny advantage, at least on paper, with its 1440 x 3200 pixel resolution, resulting in a pixel density of 522 ppi. The iPhone, on the other hand, comes with a resolution of 1290 x 2796 pixels and 460 ppi.The peak brightness is another area where the Xiaomi 14 Pro potentially outshines (pun intended) the. The Chinese company boasts a peak brightness of 3000 nits, which is quite a lot more than the 2000 nits cited by Apple for the iPhone. Of course, we'll find the missing parts of the puzzle when we run some tests, so stay tuned for that.As far as biometrics go, the Xiaomi 14 Pro comes with an under-display fingerprint reader, while the iPhone relies on FaceID. We know how good and reliable the latter is, but we have to test Xiaomi's solution before jumping into conclusions.Unsurprisingly, the Xiaomi 14 Pro comes with the latest silicon from Qualcomm, namely the. We have some idea about the performance of this chip. It was officially unveiled not long ago, and there are some Geekbench scores (actually including a Xiaomi device) popping up. We need to run the tests ourselves, but it looks like it will be neck-and-tie between these two.When it comes to storage and RAM, the situation is similar, with the exception of the amount of RAM on the Xiaomi. But as we all know, iOS and iPhones in general are better optimized and need less RAM to run smoothly, so the overall performance should be very similar.The Xiaomi 14 Pro will ship without of the box, while the iPhone comes with. We're not sure how many years of major OS updates Xiaomi is going to offer, so we have to once again wait and see.This year, Apple decided to join the zoom wars with a novel tetraprism lens inside the. Xiaomi, on the other hand, has been using periscope zoom lens for quite some time now, and the Xiaomi 14 Pro is no exception. What's new, though, is the variable aperture on the main camera - something we saw first on the Huawei Mate 50 Pro.The 50MP sensor is positioned under a diaphragm that can go from f/1.42 to f/4.0 on demand. You can find the full specs of the three cameras in the table down below, but the main cameras look very similar when it comes to sensor size and focal length.The Xiaomi comes with a 50MP ultrawide camera and another 50MP telephoto (3.2x optical zoom), while thedoes the same with two 12MP cameras. Pixel count is not a guarantee for better quality photos, so we'll need to snap a few once the Xiaomi 14 Pro arrives to get a better picture of this particular comparison.The Xiaomi 14 Pro comes with a 4880mAh battery and supports 120W fast wired charging and 50W fast wireless charging. The company advertises charging 0–100% in about 18 minutes wired and 40 minutes wireless. We'll have to test this, and even though the global version of the Xiaomi 14 Pro might be capped at 67 ot 80W, we think in this category the Xiaomi wins hands down.Theretains the same charging speeds as its predecessor; despite getting the new USB-C charging port, we're talking about 50% in 30 minutes wired and a meager 15W wireless.This one is really tough! The Xiaomi 14 Pro is shaping out to be a very competitive device and a premium one as well. With its super-bright and crisp screen, potent camera system, fast chipset, and amazing charging capabilities, this phone is the true Android flagship incarnate. Let's not forget the titanium option too/.On the other hand, theis no doubt the phone to beat. It might be lagging behind on paper in some areas, but one thing we've learned throughout the years is that we shouldn't rely on spec sheets that heavily. We need to run all the tests on the Xiaomi 14 Pro to give you a final verdict.