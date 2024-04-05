Xiaomi 14 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Heavy is the Ultra crown

Intro









These two have a lot in common, and if you compare the specs side by side, you will definitely see some matches. Specswise, both the Xiaomi 14 Ultra and the Galaxy S24 Ultra come with top notch hardware, and the main difference lies in the design of the phones.



The Galaxy S24 Ultra is, of course, very easy to get in the US, both through all the major carriers and also unlocked and contract-free, while the Xiaomi 14 Ultra is technically available globally, but you will need to put in some extra effort in order to get one. As far as prices go, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra comes in at a whopping 1,499 euros (more than $1,600), while the Galaxy S24 Ultra starts at $1,299.99.

When it comes to smartphones, the word "ultra" currently describes devices that occupy the utmost top of the food chain. Today, we're comparing two phones with "ultra" in their names, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra and the Galaxy S24 Ultra





Design and Display Quality

Flat vs curvy









Galaxy S24 Ultra has a bigger screen, which translates to a larger body and a heavier phone. Not by much, but you will definitely feel the difference in your hand, mainly due to the different design approach.



Let's start with the size, as both phones are quite hefty.



The most noticeable difference, though, is the huge circular camera bump on the back of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra . It follows Xiaomi's design philosophy from previous iterations of the model and also goes well with the camera accessory, but the Galaxy S24 Ultra looks more stylish with its separate camera cutouts. Both phones sport IP68 water and dust protection, and both phones offer a titanium frame (it's a special edition model for the Xiaomi 14 Ultra ; the regular model uses aluminum).









Moving to display specs, we find some similarities here as well. The resolution of both panels is very similar: 1440 x 3200 pixels for the Xiaomi 14 Ultra and 1440 x 3120 pixels for the Galaxy S24 Ultra . The size difference translates into a higher pixel-per-inch density for the Xiaomi, 522 PPI versus 505 PPI, respectively. In practice, both are very crisp and sharp, and you probably won't be able to tell the difference.



Both phones sport LTPO panels that can dynamically switch between 1 and 120 Hz refresh rates (with everything in between), and both can output some impressive brightness numbers. On paper, the Xiaomi can do 3,000 nits of peak brightness, while the Galaxy lists 2,600. During our lab tests, we weren't able to push the Xiaomi past the 1,000 nit mark but overall, both phones look very bright subjectively, and display colors pretty accurately.





Display Measurements:







Both phones use an under-display fingerprint sensor for biometrics, coupled with a face unlock option. As far as we can tell, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is a tad faster when unlocking thanks to the ultrasonic tech. The Xiaomi is no slouch either, so biometrics are not a deciding factor when choosing between these two.





Performance and Software

Snapdragon battles with a sparkle of AI









Xiaomi 14 Ultra goes up to 16GB of RAM on the 1TB version, while the Galaxy S24 Ultra keeps it at 12GB. The latest Qualcomm silicon lurks inside both of these phones, namely the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 . The memory situation is very similar, with a base configuration starting at 12GB of RAM paired with 256GB of storage, while in the top tier versions there's a slight difference. Thegoes up to 16GB of RAM on the 1TB version, while thekeeps it at 12GB.





Performance Benchmarks:

Geekbench 6

Single Higher is better Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 2187 Xiaomi 14 Ultra 2294 Geekbench 6

Multi Higher is better Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 6669 Xiaomi 14 Ultra 7054 3DMark Extreme(High) Higher is better Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 4960 Xiaomi 14 Ultra 4295 3DMark

Extreme(Low) Higher is better Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 2710 Xiaomi 14 Ultra 4018 View all

Xiaomi 14 Ultra has an edge in synthetic benchmark, scoring higher in single and multicore tests. During 3DMark's Wildlife Extreme stress test the Galaxy S24 Ultra managed to score higher overall, but failed to sustain this score and the performance quickly dropped off, while the Xiaomi 14 Ultra was much more consistent and all in all managing the thermal dissipation better. In day-to-day tasks, both the Xiaomi 14 Ultra and the Galaxy S24 Ultra performed smoothly, as expected.



Camera A four-eyes affair



Xiaomi 14 Ultra and the Galaxy S24 Ultra are very similar in what they try to achieve. The philosophy behind the four cameras is the same. On both phones, we have one main camera with a similar focal length and two telephoto cameras. The fourth one is ultrawide, as expected.



However, there are differences in the approach. The Galaxy S24 Ultra uses a 200MP sensor under an f/1.7 lens and some aggressive pixel binning, while the Xiaomi 14 Ultra relies on a 50MP sensor under a lens with variable aperture (1.6–4.0). It's a 1-inch sensor in the Xiaomi versus a 1/1.3" one in the Galaxy.



The telephoto cameras on the Xiaomi both use 50MP sensors and support 3.2x and 5.0x optical zoom. The Galaxy S24 Ultra , on the other hand, has one 10MP 3.0x telephoto and one 50MP 5.0x periscope zoom camera. The ultrawide camera on the Xiaomi is again a 50MP sensor under a lens with a 122-degree field of view, while the Galaxy uses a 12MP, 120-degree ultrawide camera.



These are all just specs and numbers. Time for some real-world samples! The camera systems of theand theare very similar in what they try to achieve. The philosophy behind the four cameras is the same. On both phones, we have one main camera with a similar focal length and two telephoto cameras. The fourth one is ultrawide, as expected.However, there are differences in the approach. Theuses a 200MP sensor under an f/1.7 lens and some aggressive pixel binning, while therelies on a 50MP sensor under a lens with variable aperture (1.6–4.0). It's a 1-inch sensor in the Xiaomi versus a 1/1.3" one in the Galaxy.The telephoto cameras on the Xiaomi both use 50MP sensors and support 3.2x and 5.0x optical zoom. The, on the other hand, has one 10MP 3.0x telephoto and one 50MP 5.0x periscope zoom camera. The ultrawide camera on the Xiaomi is again a 50MP sensor under a lens with a 122-degree field of view, while the Galaxy uses a 12MP, 120-degree ultrawide camera.These are all just specs and numbers. Time for some real-world samples!

Main Camera

< Xiaomi 14 Ultra Galaxy S24 Ultra >

Xiaomi 14 Ultra leans toward warmer colors, while the Daylight samples are pretty close between these two phones, one thing that stands out is the tonality of the samples. Theleans toward warmer colors, while the Galaxy S24 produces colder images. This is especially obvious when you put those side-by-side. Great detail and dynamic range in both samples.

< Xiaomi 14 Ultra Galaxy S24 Ultra >

The night shots are a bit different, though. Even though the tonal differences remain and the Xiaomi snaps warmer pictures, there's different level of HDR stacking applied on both phones. The result is brighter and more sharp images on the Xiaomi 14 Ultra . This might not be everyone's cup of tea, as with such aggressive night mode, images tend to look unreal, but it's down to your personal preference.

Zoom Quality

< Xiaomi 14 Ultra 10X Galaxy S24 Ultra 10X > < Xiaomi 14 Ultra 5X Galaxy S24 Ultra 5X > < Xiaomi 14 Ultra 3.2X Galaxy S24 Ultra 3X >

Both phones have sophisticated zoom cameras, and they both handle different zoom levels pretty good. We noticed that the Galaxy S24 Ultra tends to oversharp the images, while the Xiaomi produces softer pictures altogether.

Ultra-wide Camera

< Xiaomi 14 Ultra Galaxy S24 Ultra >

What's really interesting is that the tonal differences remain even in the ultrawide samples, which goes to show how post-processing algorithms rule the smartphone photography world. Here the Xiaomi and it's 50MP ultrawide camera with an aperture of f/1.8 clearly produces more detailed pictures with better dynamic range (check out the shadow under the stone monument).

Selfies



Selfies look better (to us) on the Galaxy S24 Ultra . They're more detailed and sharp, while on the Xiaomi 14 Ultra selfies look a bit washed-out and soft. You can discern much more details such as wrinkles (Yeah, Vic is getting old), and other facial imperfections on the Galaxy S24 Ultra sample.

Video Quality











Here's our head-to-head video comparison with some stills in it as well. What do you think? Do we have a clear winner, or both phones perform well?





Xiaomi 14 Ultra PhoneArena Camera Score BEST 153 152 PhoneArena Photo Score BEST 160 159 Main (wide) BEST 85 84 Zoom BEST 27 25 Ultra-wide BEST 25 24 Selfie BEST 30 26 PhoneArena Video Score BEST 147 145 Main (wide) BEST 79 78 Zoom BEST 24 24 Ultra-wide BEST 23 19 Selfie BEST 28 25

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra PhoneArena Camera Score BEST 153 153 PhoneArena Photo Score BEST 160 159 Main (wide) BEST 85 83 Zoom BEST 27 25 Ultra-wide BEST 25 24 Selfie BEST 30 28 PhoneArena Video Score BEST 147 147 Main (wide) BEST 79 77 Zoom BEST 24 21 Ultra-wide BEST 23 21 Selfie BEST 28 28





Audio Quality and Haptics





The audio quality of the loudspeakers on both phones is great. This is partially due to the sheer size of the devices, but also to the good linear speakers mounted inside. Neither of these phones has a 3.5mm audio input, so you'll have to use an adapter or just settle for a pair of Bluetooth headphones.



The haptics are pretty strong and tight on both phones; you can't go wrong with either of the two.





Battery Life and Charging









The battery capacity is identical on the Galaxy S24 Ultra and the global version of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra ; both come with a 5,000mAh cell inside. We say this because the Chinese model of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra has a 5,300mAh battery, probably using some sort of lithium-silicon hybrid technology that is not yet certified outside China.





PhoneArena Battery Test Results:

Web Browsing (hours) Higher is better Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 20h 6 min Xiaomi 14 Ultra 15h 29 min Video Streaming (hours) Higher is better Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 8h 18 min Xiaomi 14 Ultra 9h 9 min 3D Gaming (hours) Higher is better Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 6h 28 min Xiaomi 14 Ultra 9h 20 min View all





We do our in-house battery tests aiming to replicate real-life usage as closely as possible, and the three components are web browsing, video streaming, and gaming. Looking at the results, it seems that the Galaxy S24 Ultra manages its dynamic refresh rate better, which can explain the web browsing score. In fixed refresh rate scenarios, namely YouTube streaming and gaming at 60Hz, the Xiaomi performs much better, pulling ahead with one hour in video streaming, and a whopping three-hour lead (almost 30%) in 3D gaming.





PhoneArena Charging Test Results:

15 Mins (%) Higher is better Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 40% Xiaomi 14 Ultra 44% 30 Mins (%) Higher is better Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 68% Xiaomi 14 Ultra 76% Full Charge (hours) Lower is better Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 1h 9 min Xiaomi 14 Ultra 0h 45 min View all

When it comes to charging, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra has an advantage as a Far East model. We know phones from China are much braver with fast charging speeds nowadays, and the Xiaomi 14 Ultra is no exception with its 90W wired charging support (with an included charging brick, too). In reality, though, this huge advantage in wattage doesn't translate 1:1 to charging times. Yes, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra charges faster, but not twice as fast. Still, it beats the S24 Ultra in this category by a healthy margin.





Both phones support wireless charging, with the Xiaomi 14 Ultra sporting a whopping 80W wireless and 10W reverse wireless, while the Galaxy S24 Ultra manages just 15W wireless, and 4.5W reverse wireless.





Specs Comparison





For the tech geeks out there, here's a quick comparison table showing the phones side by side. We have a detailed specs comparison, and you can check it out here









Which one should you buy?







