Xiaomi 15 Pro Preview: Another strong Android contender

Xiaomi 15 Pro Intro

Xiaomi is the latest brand to showcase its next generation of flagship phones in China, and the Xiaomi 15 Pro is shaping out to be a strong Android contender when it lauches globally, sometime next year.The phone impressed us with pure stats, such as the now mandatory flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, the triple 50MP camera system, and one of the largest capacity batteries on such an elegant phone—6,100 mAh.So, while we wait for our test unit to arrive, we've decided to compile a tiny preview for all of you impatient smartphone enthusiasts and list everything we know about the. When the phone arrives at our test bench, we will populate this preview with benchmarks, widgets, and hands-on experience to arrive at the final score.

Table of Contents:

Let's start with an overview of the Xiaomi 15 Pro specs:

The overall design of thefollows so closely the design of its predecessor that you would probably have a hard time telling which is which. The same flat sides, flat front and back, glass and metal sandwich design cues are here for yet another year, and the same square camera housing on the back is present as well.The size and weight are almost the same as well, with just a millimeter difference here and there and a few grams spared compared to the previous model. One thing to mention here is that thedoesn't have a titanium version, while the previous model offered such an option.The colors shown during the Chinese launch were as follows:Moving to the display, we find almost the same panel as the one on the previous model. It's a 6.73-inch 2K OLED curved display with a 3200 x 1440 resolution, utilizing TCL CSOT’s M9 luminous materials. The advertised brightness hence has been bumped up to 3,200 nits (peak), and the power consumption has been reduced by 24% compared to the Xiaomi 14 Pro.Our display benchmarks will put these claims to the test, so stay tuned for some hard numbers one the phone lands in our lab.Disclaimer: We measure smartphone brightness at 100% APL, meaning a pure bright image across the whole screen.Finally, in terms of biometrics, thehas one upgrade up its sleeve. The phone comes with an ultrasonic under-display fingerprint scanner, a clear upgrade over the optical one in the previous model.

This strange subheading concerns the telephoto camera, and yes, you've guessed it right, it's a periscope zoom system now. But let's not get ahead of ourselves. Here's the triple camera system spec-wise:This may look suspiciously similar to thePro, barring the aforementioned periscope zoom lens, and that's because… well, it is pretty much the same system.There are some AI photography tricks marketed, but we'll have to snap some samples to pass a final judgment on theand its camera.

Thejoins the elite (pun intended) Android club of phones equipped with the much anticipated and hyped Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. We saw many leaked benchmarks, analyses, and specifications prior to the official unveiling by Qualcomm, and what can we say? The chip looks like a beast.For the first time in quite a while (or probably the first time ever), this Qualcomm silicon seems able to take on the best Apple has to offer. We need to run our own benchmarks to see if those predictions are true, but things look promising.Just to spice things up a bit, the global version of thewas spotted on Geekbench, managing a single-core performance score of 3180 points and a multi-core score of a whopping 10058 points. So stay tuned for our own benchmarks and comparisons.On the RAM and storage front, there's nothing surprising. The base configuration features 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, which is pretty standard this year. There's a version with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage if you want to be future-proof.

"HyperOS 2 also reshapes system applications with AI, enhancing productivity and usability. AI writing lets users quickly refine or extend text on-screen. AI sound recognition enables transcription and identifying speaker-specific audio in calls, recordings, or meeting apps, generating accurate summaries. AI subtitles provide real-time translation and interpretation in meetings, improving cross-language communication. On Xiaomi tablets, the "AI Art" function within Mi Canvas can transform sketches into customized artwork, unlocking new creative possibilities."

The Xiaomi 15 series launched with HyperOS 2.0 in China, based on Android 15 . It introduces three core technological innovations to the series—HyperCore, HyperConnect, and HyperAI, but the caveat here is that these AI features are currently available in China, and we don't know whether or not we're going to see them on the global version.To put it simply, HyperCore is the main kernel of the HyperOS UI, HyperConnect helps Xiaomi devices talk to each other, and HyperAI is the mandatory AI core that every 2024 smartphone has. Here's a quick description of the latter from Xiomi's website:We're going to test these features (if they come out of China) and report their usability when we finish the review.