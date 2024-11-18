Xiaomi 15 Pro Preview: Another strong Android contender

Xiaomi 15 Pro

Xiaomi 15 Pro

Recommended Stories

Thejoins the elite (pun intended) Android club of phones equipped with the much anticipated and hyped Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. We saw many leaked benchmarks, analyses, and specifications prior to the official unveiling by Qualcomm, and what can we say? The chip looks like a beast.For the first time in quite a while (or probably the first time ever), this Qualcomm silicon seems able to take on the best Apple has to offer. We need to run our own benchmarks to see if those predictions are true, but things look promising.Just to spice things up a bit, the global version of thewas spotted on Geekbench, managing a single-core performance score of 3180 points and a multi-core score of a whopping 10058 points. So stay tuned for our own benchmarks and comparisons.On the RAM and storage front, there's nothing surprising. The base configuration features 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, which is pretty standard this year. There's a version with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage if you want to be future-proof.