The Xiaomi 14 series breaks cover in China, boasting 3000-nit displays and variable-aperture cameras

Xiaomi 14 Pro key features at a glance:

6.7-inch WQHD+ (522 ppi), 1-120 Hz LTPO display, 3000 nits peak brightness

Ceramic Glass

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor

256 and 512GB storage options, up to 16GB of RAM

Variable aperture: ƒ/1.42-ƒ/4.0 camera

4880mAh battery

120W wired HyperCharge and 50W wireless HyperCharge









The camera system holds another surprise: a variable aperture allowing ƒ/1.42 - ƒ/4.0 range, something we already saw on the Huawei Mate 50 Pro and P60 Pro. The official info regarding the full camera specs is rather scarce at the moment, but various sources pointed toward a 50MP 1/1.31" main sensor with a 2.4-micron pixel size.



The Xiaomi 14 Pro sports 120W wired and 50W wireless fast charging (this could be limited in regions outside China) and a 4880mAh battery. The phone will launch with Xiaomi's new HyperOS; stay tuned for a detailed article about this interesting piece of software soon.



The vanilla Xiaomi 14, on the other hand, features a smaller 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with 460 ppi and the same 1-120 Hz variable refresh rate, coupled with the aforementioned 3000-nit peak brightness from its bigger sibling.



The smaller model has a 50MP main sensor with an f/1.6 aperture and a 1/1.3 sensor size, coupled with Leica Summix optics. The ultra-wide-angle camera has been upgraded to 50 MP, and it now includes the highly regarded Leica 75mm floating telephoto lens, which can focus from 10cm to infinity.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is on board of this model as well. The vanilla Xiaomi 14 comes with a slightly smaller 4610mAh battery, supporting the same 120W fast-wired and 50W wireless charging. The vanilla Xiaomi 14 will be available in Jade Green, Black, White, and Snow Mountain Pink (this one could be limited to China), and the Xiaomi 14 Pro has a titanium version, so the



