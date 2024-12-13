Oppo Find X8 Pro camera score serves a surprise, outclasses the Pixel 9 Pro XL

The Oppo Find X8 Pro comes with a quad 50MP camera, situated in a raised circular enclosure, called the Cosmos Ring. Another important hardware feature is the side-positioned and pretty large capacitive camera shutter button, which lets you quickly open the camera app, zoom in and out in landscape mode, and take a still photo or start recording a video.



The main camera is a 50MP one with an F1.6 aperture and a slightly smaller 1/1.4" sensor in comparison with last year's 1" sensor on the Oppo Find X7 Ultra. The camera width is pretty standard at 23mm, similar to last year.

The first telephoto camera is a 50MP one with an F2.6 aperture and 3X optical zoom that equals to around 73mm of 35mm-equivalent focal length. The sensor here, however, is a 1/1.95", slightly smaller than the 1/1.56" one on last year's Find X7 Ultra.

The other telephoto camera is yet another 50MP one, but significantly longer one with 6X optical zoom, or 135mm. The aperture and sensor size are identical to the Oppo Find X7 Ultra.

Finally, the ultrawide is a 50MP one with F2.0 aperture and 1/2.75" sensor, smaller than the 1/1.9" on the Find X7 Ultra. What's more important here, however, is that the ultrawide on the Oppo Find X8 Pro is slightly tighter at 15mm in comparison with the 14mm one on the Find X7 Ultra. There are also phones with wider cameras, like the Nubia Z70 Ultra, which has a 13mm ultrawide camera, able to fit much more in the frame.

How does this all pan out for the Oppo Find X8 Pro? Drumroll, please... OPPO Find X8 Pro PhoneArena Camera Score BEST 157 152 PhoneArena Photo Score BEST 162 158 Main (wide) BEST 85 81 Zoom BEST 28 27 Ultra-wide BEST 25 22 Selfie BEST 30 28 PhoneArena Video Score BEST 153 146 Main (wide) BEST 80 71 Zoom BEST 27 27 Ultra-wide BEST 24 24 Selfie BEST 28 24

Oppo Find X8 Pro Camera Score compared to its rivals









The Find X8 Pro achieves a pretty impressive still photo camera score of 157.8, where it technically loses to the Pixel 9 Pro XL with 159, the Galaxy S24 Ultra with 161.9, the iPhone 16 Pro Max with 158.4, but beats the Oppo Find X7 Ultra, which scored 156.8.



In video, the Oppo Find X8 Pro scores 145.7 points, beating both the Find X7 Ultra (137.7 points) and the Pixel 9 Pro XL (141.6). The Galaxy S24 Ultra and iPhone 16 Pro Max achieve 150.9 and 149.5 points, respectively.





Overall, great result for the Oppo Find X8 Pro, it not only shares friendly blows with the top players in the mobile photography space, but also successfully beats some popular names in the industry, which is always nice to see.











Main Camera

Oppo Find X8 Pro 1X wide-angle samples

The main camera of the Oppo Find X8 Pro is great. It has good dynamics, though slightly less impressive in comparison with the Galaxy S24 Ultra , iPhone 16 Pro Max , and Pixel 9 Pro XL .

However, one area in which the Oppo really shines is detail and the sheer quality of it: not only are photos sharp, but they also lack those oversharpening artifacts that are present on all those flagships to some extent. That's similar to the Find X7 Ultra, and we love that Oppo has remained consistent that way.

Zoom Quality - 3X

Oppo Find X8 Pro 3X zoom samples

The shorter telephoto camera does a great job. At its native 3X zoom, it easily beats its iPhone and Pixel rivals, though the Galaxy S24 Ultra delivers slightly more detailed photos. Dynamics and colors look great with the Oppo Find X8 Pro, and although photos look a bit more realistic and slightly on the underexposed side, we definitely dig the look.

Zoom Quality - 6X



The longer periscope camera with 6X native zoom is great, too. In fact, it beats all of its rivals in terms of detail at its native focal length, which is always great to see! Photos are extremely usable, with great dynamics, colors, and clean, sharp detail with no oversharpening. Excellent!



Ultra-wide Camera



The ultrawide camera is noticeably tighter in comparison with most other phones, which capture wider scenes. Other than that, the quality is superb, with good dynamics (great shadows, nicely exposed highlights), as well as decent corner sharpness and no distortion visible.

Front Camera



The front camera is perfectly fine. It's a regular punch-hole, so no under-display stunts here. There's a lot of detail, nice colors, and decent dynamics. The result is clear: selfies are great. The camera has two zoom options: 1X and 0.8X, with the difference being negligible.

Video



Main Camera - Video



Videos taken with the main camera turn out pretty nice. The detail is pretty decent, with no noise and absolutely great dynamics, just take a look at the beautiful colors in the sky in the background.

Ultrawide camera - Video



The ultrawide video is pretty decent, mostly similar to the wide-angle camera in terms of quality, with good dynamics, clean detail, and nice exposure. The resulting video turns out only slightly wider than videos taken with the standard camera, so you're not gaining that much.

Zoom camera - Video



Taking videos with either telephoto camera is truly an excellent experience. Detail, especially at 6X, is truly phenomenal, and will really treat you to a crisp image. Honestly, pretty much on par with the Galaxy S24 Ultra here.

Selfie camera - Video



Videos taken with the front camera are okay. Exposure could be better, though, and the phone's rivals deliver slightly better sharpness. But for the most part, videos are perfectly ok.

Conclusion

The Oppo Find X8 Pro is a phone with a very capable camera. It never really disappoints in any aspect.

In summary, detail is good across the range of cameras in both still photos and videos, exposure is perfectly acceptable though sometimes slightly erring on the side of under-exposure, and colors are realistic, though slightly on the livelier side, which is perfectly fine. More detailed selfie videos and better exposure on the main camera could definitely score an improvement that will make things better overall.





But hey, we are splitting hairs here––the Oppo Find X8 Pro camera is perfectly viable, with lots of potential to be one of the best cameras you can have in your pocket in the next few months.





Sadly, the Oppo Find X8 Pro won't be available in the US, but don't get sad: the global version of the OnePlus 13 will be available in the US and will inherit most of the same hardware, sadly without the long 6X telephoto, so we can anticipate great things in terms of camera performance.



