iPhone 15 vs Pixel 7: is the $200 price difference justified?

Pixel 7 that fills in the same role (albeit at $200 less), so its interesting to see how the two compare to each other, despite the large time gap between them. Apple announced the iPhone 15 , and since it is yet to launch its new generation of phones for 2023, the current Google competitor is thethat fills in the same role (albeit at $200 less), so its interesting to see how the two compare to each other, despite the large time gap between them.





Google's Pixel phones usually have a more affordable price compared to the alternatives, especially when you consider the cost of a new iPhone. In this case, the starting price for the iPhone 15 is $799. That is $200 more than the Pixel 7 's $600 for the same amount of storage. Not to mention that, unlike iPhones, Pixels go on sale quite often.



But the hard-earned cash you spend on either of these phones is not the only difference here. Needless to say, we are talking about a completely different design and software experience — iOS vs Android, the ever-heated battle. What's more, there are also some key hardware differences between the iPhone 15 and Pixel 7 like the cameras system or chipset, which could be deciding factors when picking one of the two.





So, without further ado, let's take a look at the details and see how these two popular phones compare to each other.





iPhone 15 vs Pixel 7 :

iPhone's A16 Bionic chip is more powerful

Pixel display is 6.3" with 90Hz refresh rate vs 6.1" with 60Hz

Dynamic Island vs punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera

More maximum internal storage on iPhone (512GB)

iPhone should have longer battery life

Similar charging speeds

Pixel is $200 cheaper

Table of Contents: Design and Size

Display Differences

Performance

Camera

Audio Quality

Battery and Charging

Specs

Summary





Design and Size

Both are clearly distinguishable





One of the main challenges for phone manufacturers in a market oversaturated with similar designs is to make their product stand out, to make it iconic. On that note, it is safe to say that both Apple and Google have managed to achieve that with the iPhone and Pixel.





As a consequence of how unique each looks, the iPhone 15 and Pixel 7 are noticeably very different from each other. While the Pixel has a tapered back and an overall more oval shape to it, the iPhone comes in with sharp edges and a more blocky design. There is also the new back panel on the iPhone 15 with a matte finish, compared to the Pixels glossy approach.





iPhone 15 's Dynamic Island. This the same screen cutout for the Face ID sensors and the selfie camera we know from the Pixel 7 has a more traditional (and smaller in size) single punch-hole cutout. Another more obvious difference is the's Dynamic Island. This the same screen cutout for the Face ID sensors and the selfie camera we know from the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max . In comparison, thehas a more traditional (and smaller in size) single punch-hole cutout.





Materials-wise, both phones have aluminum metal frames with a glass front and back. Both also share the same IP68 water and dust protection rating. One new addition to the iPhone 15 that is worth mentioning is its new USB-C port replacing the Lightning connector, and finally joining the Pixel 7 and basically all other Materials-wise, both phones have aluminum metal frames with a glass front and back. Both also share the same IP68 water and dust protection rating. One new addition to thethat is worth mentioning is its new USB-C port replacing the Lightning connector, and finally joining theand basically all other Android phones on the market.





Display Differences

The Pixel 7 might turn out with a better display





iPhone 15 rocks almost the same display that the Pixel 7 maxes out at 1400 nits of peak brightness, but is also noticeably smoother thanks to its 90Hz screen refresh rate.



One area where the two phones definitely differ in speed and quality, though, is biometrics. The Pixel 7 has both a fingerprint scanner (embedded in the display) and facial recognition. However, the fingerprint scanner has received lots of criticism for being slower than it should be, while the facial recognition is not as secure. The iPhone 15 , on the other hand, has Face ID, which is safer and typically more accurate compared to what Google offers on its Pixel phones. Therocks almost the same display that the iPhone 14 came with last year, with the one difference being the higher 2000 nits of peak brightness and 16000 nits of HDR peak brightness. Otherwise, we are looking at the same panel with a 60Hz refresh rate. In contrast, themaxes out at 1400 nits of peak brightness, but is also noticeably smoother thanks to its 90Hz screen refresh rate.One area where the two phones definitely differ in speed and quality, though, is biometrics. Thehas both a fingerprint scanner (embedded in the display) and facial recognition. However, the fingerprint scanner has received lots of criticism for being slower than it should be, while the facial recognition is not as secure. The, on the other hand, has Face ID, which is safer and typically more accurate compared to what Google offers on its Pixel phones.





Performance and Software

A16 Bionic vs Tensor G2









Google's Tensor G2 is the company's latest chipset that powers all of its latest phones, including the Pixel 7 . The iPhone 15 has the A16 Bionic that came with last year's Pro models, and it is a significantly more powerful piece of silicon in comparison.



That being said, the Tensor G2 is not meant to blow competitors out of the water in benchmark tests. It is meant to excel in artificial intelligence (at least according to Google), which allows for the many Pixel-specific software quirks and features.



Storage-wise, the iPhone comes with a maximum of 512GB of internal storage, while the Pixel goes only up to 256GB. As for RAM (memory), the iPhone will get 6GB and the Pixel has 8GB. Both have the same LPDDR5 memory, which is pretty fast.



Probably the biggest difference between the two phones, of course, is their software. More likely than not you already know whether you prefer Android or iOS, or maybe you like and dislike bits and pieces on both fronts. The gist of it is that Android offers more customization while iOS works seamlessly with everything else Apple.



More important here is the topic of software support. Pixel phones get three years of major OS updates and 4 years of security patches, while iPhones typically get 5 years of iOS updates and even longer security updates.





Camera

Jury is still out





You can never know for sure which camera system would be better before testing them together in the same scenarios. The iPhone 15 comes with a new impressive 48MP main snapper that has a larger image sensor, offering impressive jumps in image quality. Apple says that colors should now appear more vivid across the board, with more true-to-life skin tones, and much higher detail.





The new 48MP main image sensor also allows for a 2X crop, essentially making it function as a third camera with telephoto capabilities and a high-quality 2X zoom. The new 48MP main image sensor also allows for a 2X crop, essentially making it function as a third camera with telephoto capabilities and a high-quality 2X zoom.





On the other end, we have the Pixel's 50MP main camera, which is known for its superb image quality when taking photos. There are also all of the AI-empowered features on the Pixel such as magic eraser that allows users to remove whole subject from a photo, or Face Unblur which prevents blurred out, well, faces.





iPhone 15 vs



So, we can't know for sure which phone would be better at this stage, so stay tuned for our real-lifevs Pixel 7 camera comparison.

Audio Quality and Haptics





Both Pixel and iPhone typically come with great dual speakers and haptics, but the iPhones usually take both aspects to a higher level. Even if the iPhone 15 doesn't bring anything new compared to previous generations, it will still probably be slightly more impressive when placed next to the Pixel 7 .



Of course, that doesn't mean the Pixel 7 is bad in any way. Its sound quality and vibration motor are more than enough for most users.





Battery Life and Charging

iPhone 15 will likely last longer





Pixel 7 has a battery capacity of 4,355mAh, but we are yet to find out how large the iPhone 15 battery is, as Apple does not disclose that information. Raw numbers are not all that matters, however, as recent iPhone models have been crushing it in the battery life segment despite their smaller batteries. Suffice it to say, we expect the new base iPhone to fair better in our battery tests when compared to the Pixel.



As for charging, both phones should hover around the 20W mark for wired, and 12-15W for wireless. Sadly, the new USB-C port on the iPhone 15 is not being utilized for faster charging speeds. Thehas a battery capacity of 4,355mAh, but we are yet to find out how large theis, as Apple does not disclose that information. Raw numbers are not all that matters, however, as recent iPhone models have been crushing it in the battery life segment despite their smaller batteries. Suffice it to say, we expect the new base iPhone to fair better in our battery tests when compared to the Pixel.As for charging, both phones should hover around the 20W mark for wired, and 12-15W for wireless. Sadly, the new USB-C port on theis not being utilized for faster charging speeds.





Specs Comparison





Check out a summary of both the iPhone 15 and Pixel 7 's specs below:









Don't forget that we also have an in-depth iPhone 15 vs Pixel 7 specs comparison table here where you can learn more about all the smaller details.





Summary and Final Verdict



