GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial
Members-only articles read this month: 1/3
to browse without limitations.

Nothing Phone (3a) Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: You are not a "Pro" just because your name says so

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Nothing
Split screen, one phone on the left and one on the right.

Intro


Nothing will be announcing its new pair of mid-range phones on March 4, and the pricier of the two will be the Phone (3a) Pro. Judging by the reports, it seems to be a direct successor to last year's Phone (2a) Plus, and it is expected to have a similar price of around $400.

On the other hand, we have something like Samsung's Galaxy S24 FE, the company's latest fan edition that offers a lot of what you would expect from a flagship, but at a lower price. Still, at $650, it is $250 more expensive than the 3a Pro, so if Nothing's latest mid-ranger is good enough you might be able to save quite a bit by opting for it.

We will take a look at all of the differences and similarities these two phones will have, and yes, there are some similarities despite their huge price difference.

Nothing Phone (3a) Pro vs Galaxy S24 FE expected differences:

Nothing Phone (3a) Pro*Galaxy S24 FE
Similarly sized at 163.5 x 77.5 x 8.4 mm and 211 gComes in at 162 x 77.3 x 8 mm and 213 g
The screen is slightly larger (6.77 inches, possibly marketed as 6.8 inches)Slightly smalle screen at 6.7 inches
Higher peak brightness at 3000 nits (at least on paper)1900 nits display peak brightness
FHD+ resolution and around 387 PPI pixel densityFHD+ resolution with slightly lower 385 PPI since it is a smaller display
Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset (4nm)Exynos 2400e (4 nm) flagship-level chipset from Samsung
12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage Comes in two variants - 8/128 GB and 8/256 GB (some regions have 12/256 GB)
50 MP main camera with an f/1.9, PDAF, OISSame 50 MP camera as on the Galaxy S24
50 MP telephoto with 3x zoom8 MP telephoto camera with 3x zoom
8 MP ultrawide camera12 MP ultrawide camera
5000 mAh battery4700 mAh battery
50W wired charging, 50% in 19 min, 100% in 56 min (rumored charging times)The same 25W charging with 47% in 30 min, 100% in 1h 21 min charging times
No wireless charging15W wireless charging
$400$649 starting price
*rumored

Table of Contents:

Design and Size

Unique and fascinating, but not as durable

It's indisputable that Nothing's phones stand out from the rest of the pack with their transparent back panels. It is definitely a device that will catch more attention than the S24 FE's understated and mass aesthetic.

What's more, the Phone (3a) Pro is even said to come with the iconic Glyph LEDs system, which we last saw on the flagship Nothing Phone (2a). The leaks show something more diluted though, with less LEDs so not as much customization options. Still, it's nice to see this OG feature come to the company's mid-range phones.

For all its cool factor, however, the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro probably won't be as durable as the S24 FE. We don't know much about the materials that will be used for the build, but rumors say that it will have an IP64 dust and water resistance certification. That's better than the IP54 rating of its predecessor, and it means that the phone is fully protected from dust, but it is still not as good as the IP68 rating for the S24 FE.

It's debatable who thought of this first, but the fact of the matter is that Nothing struck gold with the design of the first Nothing Phone. The transparent back and the exposed ribbon cable and wireless charging coil gave that phone the distinct look needed in a smartphone world where phones look almost the same from every angle. 

The Nothing Phone (2a) Plus and the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro both follow the same design language with slight differences.

The cameras inside the Nothing Phone (3a) are placed differently and accentuated by black circles, and the whole camera system is placed inside a visible circle (from the leaked images we've seen so far). The placement of the ribbon cables is also different, but all in all, the design language is the same. 

We still don't know if the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro will sport a glass or a plastic back, but chances are it's going to be plastic, just like the one on the Nothing Phone (2a) Plus, to lower the cost.

Both phones are pretty hefty and not really compact at all. For the most part, we expect them to have very similar dimensions.

Nothing Phone (3a) Pro rumored dimensions and weight:
163.5 x 77.5 x 8.4 mm, 211 grams

Galaxy S24 FE dimensions and weight:
162 x 77.3 x 8 mm, 213 grams

The color situation is a bit monochromatic at the moment, but to be fair, this is kind of mandated by the transparent back. We have gray and black on the back, and these are sort of plastic covers of the internals.

Display Differences


Reports are stating that the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro will boast 3000 nits of peak brightness, although those tend to be over exaggerated numbers. Still, it gives an indication of what we can expect from the display, and it's a lot more than the 1900 nits of peak brightness of the S24 FE.

Size-wize, the two screens are similar, with the Nothing Phone rumored to have a 6.8" one vs the 6.7" of the FE. Where there might be a noticeable difference is in the durability of the glass. Samsung uses Gorilla Glass Victus+, which Nothing probably can't afford to put in a such a budget device.

Recommended Stories

Performance and Software

With the higher price comes better performance

Don't let that "Pro" in the name mislead you. There won't be a flagship-level chipset powering the Phone (3a) Pro like the Exynos 2400e inside the S24 FE. Instead, you will likely get a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3.

So, in other words, we expect the Fan Edition to be the more powerful phone, offering a smoother experience and better support for gaming and AI features. Of course, it is worth noting that the S24 FE costs $250 more than the $400 price tag we expect the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro to come with.

When it comes to RAM and storage, the 3a Pro is said to come with only one option: 12/256 GB. That is also an option for the Galaxy S24 FE in some regions, but in the US you can get it either in 8/128 or 8/256 GB variants.

Camera

It's the battle of budget triple cameras

This time around Nothing is said to have added a 3x telephoto camera to its more expensive mid-ranger. It is a 50 MP telephoto camera with a periscope lens, to be exact, which will be challenging the S24 FE's 8 MP 3x telephoto camera. There's a big difference in resolution between the two, big enough to make a difference when we start comparing them. so we are eager to do so.

With the ultra-wide cameras things are the other way around, kind of... The Nothing Phone (3a) Pro comes with an 8 MP one vs the 12 MP ultra-wide on Samsung's latest Fan Edition. In this case, the difference in resolution is not that big, so it probably won't make much of a difference. Instead, it will be down to each manufacturers image processing software, and Samsung has had plenty of time to dial that in, whereas Nothing is still figuring it out.

For its main camera, the S24 FE is rocking the same 50 MP one that powers the S24 series, which does splendid job and is one of the best we've tested. On the other hand, the Phone (3a) Pro is said to have the same 50 MP camera as the Phone (2a) Plus, which was much less impressive during our camera tests in comparison.

If the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro has any chance of challenging the S24 FE in the camera department, its only shot is with that new telephoto camera. Otherwise, we doubt it will match the performance of Samsung's premium mid-ranger.

Battery Life and Charging

The Galaxy only has wireless charging going for it

The Nothing Phone (3a) Pro is said to have a 5000 mAh battery capacity, which the standard nowadays for most phones. That's a bit more than the 4700 mAh battery powerfing the S24 FE. If we were to take a wild guess about which one would have longer battery life, we'd say the 3a Pro has a better chance here, simply judging by its predecessor, the Nothing Phone (2a) Plus.

As far as charging is concerned, we expect the same 45W on the (3a) Pro, so it should also take less time to charger compared to the Galaxy and its 25W. That said, the S24 FE comes with 15W of wireless charging, which is something the Nothing Phone does not offer.

Specs Comparison



Nothing Phone (3a) Pro*Galaxy S24 FE
Size, weight
163.5 x 77.5 x 8.4 mm, 211 g		Size, weight
162 x 77.3 x 8 mm, 213 g
Screen
6.8" OLED
120Hz		Screen
6.7" OLED
120Hz refresh rate
Processor
Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3
4nm		Processor
Exynos 2400e
4nm
Versions:
12/256 GB

LPDDR5		Versions:
8/128 GB
8/256 GB

LPDDR5X
Cameras:
50 MP main
8 MP ultra-wide
50 MP 3x telephoto

32 MP front		Cameras:
50 MP main
12 MP ultra-wide
8 MP 3x telephoto

12 MP front
Battery:
5,000 mAh		Battery:
4,700 mAh
Charging:
USB-C
50W wired
No wireless charging		Charging:
USB-C
25W wired
15W wireless
*rumored specs

Summary


Even at this preliminary stage, we can see a clear evolution in the upcoming Nothing Phone (3a) Pro. Is it enough to justify the "Pro" moniker? We don't think so, but companies are using these names quite lavishly, so we will give Nothing a pass on that. The phone seems to tick a lot of boxes—it has a big, bright OLED screen that can go up to a 120Hz refresh rate, a big battery and fast wired charging, a new Snapdragon chipset (which is still a midrange one), and a flexible triple camera system.

We don't know the exact price tag for the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro, but we expect it to be around the same $399 zone as the Nothing Phone (2a) Plus. And for that kind of money, it's a real bargain. There's little to no reason to go for the older Nothing Phone (2a) Plus; it has very similar specs, except for the better ultrawide camera and the lack of a telephoto. We will update this comparison with all the test results and give you a final verdict soon.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/310-200/Alexandar-Anastasov.jpg
Aleksandar Anastasov Senior Reviews Writer
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Galaxy S24 Ultra owners share images of what the phone did to their pockets
Galaxy S24 Ultra owners share images of what the phone did to their pockets
T-Mobile strategy is backfiring spectacularly, with users leaving or threatening to leave
T-Mobile strategy is backfiring spectacularly, with users leaving or threatening to leave
Samsung is selling all Galaxy Watch Ultra models at the same huge discount right now
Samsung is selling all Galaxy Watch Ultra models at the same huge discount right now
The high-end Galaxy Tab S9+ is selling like hotcakes with Best Buy's sweet deal
The high-end Galaxy Tab S9+ is selling like hotcakes with Best Buy's sweet deal
AT&T iPhone 16 upgrade fiasco serves as a reminder to double check details before switching phones
AT&T iPhone 16 upgrade fiasco serves as a reminder to double check details before switching phones
The devastating Galaxy S24 Ultra proves it – compact flagships will always be needed
The devastating Galaxy S24 Ultra proves it – compact flagships will always be needed

Latest News

T-Mobile’s 5G now calls strikes in MLB, but this freebie might be the real highlight
T-Mobile’s 5G now calls strikes in MLB, but this freebie might be the real highlight
At this insane discount, the flagship Sennheiser Momentum 4 dust all other premium headphones
At this insane discount, the flagship Sennheiser Momentum 4 dust all other premium headphones
Motorola's latest sale bundles the Razr (2023) with two gifts worth $500
Motorola's latest sale bundles the Razr (2023) with two gifts worth $500
Google Wallet becomes even more useful for people in the US
Google Wallet becomes even more useful for people in the US
Google update makes these Fitbit smartwatches nearly useless
Google update makes these Fitbit smartwatches nearly useless
Here's why T-Mobile reps should be nervous about the carrier's T-Life push
Here's why T-Mobile reps should be nervous about the carrier's T-Life push

Related Content

Nothing Phone (3a) Pro preview: they Pro now?
Nothing Phone (3a) Pro preview: they Pro now?
Nothing Phone (3a) Pro vs Nothing Phone (2a) Plus: What to expect
Nothing Phone (3a) Pro vs Nothing Phone (2a) Plus: What to expect
Pixel 9a vs Nothing Phone (3a) Pro: Nothing can stop the Pixel 9a
Pixel 9a vs Nothing Phone (3a) Pro: Nothing can stop the Pixel 9a
iPhone 16e vs Galaxy S24 FE: Don't make a mistake
iPhone 16e vs Galaxy S24 FE: Don't make a mistake
Pixel 9a vs Galaxy S24 FE preview: The battle for the affordable flagship crown
Pixel 9a vs Galaxy S24 FE preview: The battle for the affordable flagship crown
Galaxy S25 Plus vs Galaxy S24 FE: Innovation vs. value
Galaxy S25 Plus vs Galaxy S24 FE: Innovation vs. value
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless