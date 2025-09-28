Home Discussions You are here Apple CEO Tim Cook addresses iPhone 17 launch in companywide memo General Abdullah Asim • Published: Sep 28, 2025, 3:57 PM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: New accounts created within the last 24 hours may experience restrictions on how frequently they can post or comment. These limits are in place as a precaution and will automatically lift. Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. NunoB512 Arena Master • 4d ago ... " For starters, the iPhone 17 has cellular issues, no matter which network you may be on. iOS 26, with its Liquid Glass redesign, is also exhibiting some annoying visual glitches. Apple Intelligence on iPhone 17 is broken as well, though that is a much more uncommon problem, thankfully. Lastly, the iPhone 17 Pro gets damaged very easily due to its new aluminum construction." Wouldn't it make so much more sense if the CEO addressed its customers and acknowledged all the ongoing issues with the new devices, and assured them that they will work on what can be fixed ? Like 1 Reactions All Quote Deekith Arena Apprentice • 3d ago ... I mean it's good for the isheep, they just consume whatever apple spits out. But for the people that actually care about features and the tech inside, it falls short of what Google has to offer right now IMO. Like 1 Reactions All Quote Floyd_Flufnstuff Arena Apprentice • 3d ago ↵Deekith said: I mean it's good for the isheep, they just consume whatever apple spits out. But for the people that actually care about features and the tech inside, it falls short of what Google has to offer right now IMO. ... Oh BS. What can you do on your android that you cant do on an iPhone? Like Reactions All Quote JohnX Arena Apprentice • 2d ago ... BS.. I work in a cellphone store. They sent us vey little inventory, and its the same for every other store in the market. Of course the regular uphone 17s are flying off the shelf. It's because no one even received a pro max, the most we get are the Air and the regular 17. Stick with Samsung. They're more reliable to the consumer experience. This is how Apple does it every year, it's just a ploy to make it seem like they're an in demand brand, when we all know Android is more innovative than they could ever want to be. Like Reactions All Quote Join the discussion Latest Discussions Your Galaxy S26 Ultra might actually read the room and hide its display if necessary by Tsveta Ermenkova • 35m ago 1 Google Pixel 10a needs these three features to convince me by Abdullah Asim • 1h ago 2 The Apple Watch Ultra 3 you deserve exists: Apple just didn’t build it by Aleksandar Anastasov • 1h ago 1 Feast your eyes on the sub-6mm Motorola Edge 70 in a newly leaked promo video! by Adrian Diaconescu • 1h ago 2 View all discussions
I mean it's good for the isheep, they just consume whatever apple spits out. But for the people that actually care about features and the tech inside, it falls short of what Google has to offer right now IMO.