Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra preview: An Apple Watch Ultra for Android

Galaxy Watch Ultra Intro

Judging from all the rumors, the Galaxy Watch Ultra will match its popular rival in pretty much every aspect. We've already compared the Galaxy Watch Ultra and the Apple Watch Ultra 2 , but now it's time to dive deeper into the upcoming Samsung smartwatch and explore its potential selling points.

Although not official, the Galaxy Watch Ultra will likely boast the following specs:

Galaxy Watch Ultra Design & Sizes

A new direction for the Galaxy smartwatch





The upcoming Galaxy Watch Ultra will feature a pretty distinct design, Unlike previous Galaxy Watch devices, which have always utilized mostly circular cases, the Galaxy Watch Ultra will have a squircle case paired with a circular screen. Imagine a mix between the Apple Watch Ultra and the Galaxy Watch 6 , and you'd be on the right path.





Our expectation is that the smartwatch will use lots of titanium and sapphire in its build. This combination is synonymous with super premium smartwatches these days, and while the sapphire crystal ensures your screen will remain scratch-free for a long time, the same can't really be said about the titanium case, which will most likely attain a scratchy patina with longer use.





The Galaxy Watch Ultra will most certainly be an IP68-rated device with possible water resistance of up to 10ATM. This means the watch could dive in up to 100 meters of water, which is more than most people will ever dunk it that deep.





Like the Apple Watch Ultra 2 , the Galaxy Watch Ultra will have a customizable button situated on the right side of the watch. Possibly carrying the "Quick Button" name, this one will possibly allow you to map different apps and shortcuts for quick access.





The hardware rotating bezel seems to be making a return on the Galaxy Watch Ultra, which is something we are thankful for. This is a signature feature of Samsung smartwatches that sets them apart from the competition. It's also quite useful!



