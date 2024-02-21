Batteries for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 appear on Indian certification website
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 are both expected to be unveiled and released this summer. With March less than two weeks away, it isn't surprising that Sammy's 2024 foldables are starting to show up on certification websites. 91mobiles just spotted battery information for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website.
Two variants of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 batteries were discovered on the BIS site with the codenames EB-BF956ABE and EB-BF956ABY. As pointed out by 91mobiles, the batteries of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 were also posted on BIS a couple of years ago, and they had similar codenames: EB-BF936ABY and EB-BF937ABY. This could indicate that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will use a dual battery system. The battery capacity on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is 4400mAh and a capacity increase this year is definitely possible.
Two other batteries, EB-BF741ABE and EB-BF741ABY, appearing on the BIS site, are probably the cells that will be used to power the Galaxy Z Flip 6. Leaker Roland Quandt revealed the other day that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will be model number SM-F741. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 will be model number SM-F956. The Galaxy Tab S10+ will carry model number SM-X828. Quandt also says that he has seen a device called "Q6A" although he has no idea what that might be. Q6 is the internal code for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 so the Q6A could be a lower-priced version of the foldable that would be called the Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE.
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 could feature a larger external display and a larger internal screen. The Fold 6 is rumored to feature a 1/1.3inch 200MP camera sensor with an f/1.7-aperture, and support for AF and OIS. However, the GalaxyClub website has shot down this rumor. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 could have a larger external display after last year's leap to 3.4-inches. We could see another .2-inch increase to a 3.6-inch cover display. Samsung is currently placing a 50MP camera on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 prototype which, if it sticks, would be a huge increase from the 12MP primary camera on the Galaxy Z Flip 5.
Both foldable phones are expected to launch with Android 14 pre-installed along with One UI 6.1 which means they will have Galaxy AI.
