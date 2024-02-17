The most exciting Galaxy Z Fold 6 rumor has been shot down but there's one surprise
Samsung always reserves its best cameras for the Galaxy S Ultra models but a recent rumor hinted that the South Korean company would equip the Galaxy Z Fold 6 with the Galaxy S24 Ultra's main camera. The rumor has been shut down by a Dutch website.
While the Galaxy Z Fold 5 isn't bad at taking photos, it's not at the same level as the best camera phones of 2024 despite being much higher in price. Early rumors had said that the Fold 6 would have the same camera setup as the predecessor -- a rear camera array with a 50MP main sensor, 12MP ultrawide unit, and a 10MP 3x telephoto module; a 4MP under-display camera; and a 10MP cover display camera.
A couple of days ago, a leaker said that Samsung was considering equipping the Galaxy Z Fold 6 with the Galaxy S24 Ultra's 200MP camera. It now looks like the company has no intentions of doing so.
Galaxy Club says that as far as they know, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will continue to have a 50MP main camera. Similarly, other sensors will also be retained, including the 10MP front-facing camera.
While that's certainly disappointing, it may mean that the phone will have a bigger battery, though the report doesn't say so. The handset is also rumored to have bigger outer and inner screens and it might be thinner and wider than its predecessor.
No new camera for the Fold 6 but at least it may arrive early
The report also says that Samsung has been moving quickly in the development of the Fold 6 and Flip 6 and we wonder if the phones will arrive earlier than their predecessors. The Galaxy S24 series was also announced earlier than expected so the release date of the next foldables may have been moved up.
The report also claims that the Flip 6 may get new cameras, which is in line with earlier reports.
