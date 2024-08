Yet another leak suggests Apple is introducing the iPhone 16 series on this date

iPhone 16 series might hit the stage on September 10

The tech world is buzzing about Apple 's upcoming iPhone 16 series launch, which is expected to happen next month, just like it usually does. The rumor mill has been spinning with September 10 as the big day for a while , and another leak has just added fuel to the fire, hinting that Apple’s next event will likely be on that date.Tipster Majin Bu, known for dropping hints about the upcomingseries for a while now, is now tweeting on X that an anonymous source has confirmed the Apple event will indeed take place on September 10. Majin Bu also posted what looks like a sneak peek of the event invite, featuring the catchy tagline "Ready. Set. Capture."