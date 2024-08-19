Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

Yet another leak suggests Apple is introducing the iPhone 16 series on this date

The tech world is buzzing about Apple's upcoming iPhone 16 series launch, which is expected to happen next month, just like it usually does. The rumor mill has been spinning with September 10 as the big day for a while, and another leak has just added fuel to the fire, hinting that Apple’s next event will likely be on that date.

iPhone 16 series might hit the stage on September 10


Tipster Majin Bu, known for dropping hints about the upcoming iPhone 16 series for a while now, is now tweeting on X that an anonymous source has confirmed the Apple event will indeed take place on September 10. Majin Bu also posted what looks like a sneak peek of the event invite, featuring the catchy tagline "Ready. Set. Capture."


The tagline likely teases the rumored new capacitive Capture Button that might be featured on all iPhone 16 models. This new button is expected to offer controls for focus and zoom, and it could be pressure-sensitive, responding with haptic feedback based on how hard you press it. But we'll have to wait for Apple’s big reveal to see if these rumors hold up.

I think it makes total sense for Apple to schedule the event on this date. Apple typically holds its iPhone launch events on a Tuesday, and guess what? September 10 is indeed a Tuesday.

If the rumored September 10 date for the tech giant's 2024 product reveal turns out to be accurate, we might see pre-orders for the iPhone 16 starting on Friday, September 13. This could set the stage for a potential release date of Friday, September 20.

In addition to the new iPhone 16 series – featuring the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus (which might be replaced by the iPhone 17 Slim next year), iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max – we are also expecting to see the new Apple Watch Series 10 (or Apple Watch X), Apple Watch Ultra 3, and Apple Watch SE 3.

And that is not all – Apple might also unveil two versions of the fourth-generation AirPods. There could be a budget-friendly model with basic features and a pricier option that offers active noise cancellation (ANC).

Yep, Apple’s next event should be packed with all these new devices and likely more details about the recently announced Apple Intelligence. This feature is set to debut on the Pro models of the current iPhone 15 series and across the entire upcoming iPhone 16 series later this year.
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer

