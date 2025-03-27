Xiaomi's sub-brand just launched its first Ultra phone with Galaxy S25-level power
Up Next:
After revealing the launch date last week, Poco, Xiaomi's sub-brand, has officially unveiled its new Poco F7 series, which includes its very first Ultra model – and it definitely seems to live up to the hype.
The Poco F7 Ultra is essentially a rebranded version of the China-exclusive Redmi K80 Pro. But you could also think of it as a bigger Xiaomi 15, offering a solid range of flagship-level features.
The Poco F7 Ultra packs the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with up to 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage, so you can expect top-notch performance. Despite these impressive specs, it is priced at £649 (around $835 when directly converted) in the UK, making it one of the most affordable phones featuring Qualcomm's premium chip.
The new Ultra phone boasts a huge 6.67-inch OLED display with a 1440p resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. And for the first time, the Poco series features an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor under the screen, capturing 3D fingerprint data for enhanced security.
Powering the device is a hefty 5,300mAh battery, capable of charging at 120W via wired charging and 50W wirelessly. With a cable, Poco promises a full charge in just 34 minutes.
On the software front, unsurprisingly, the Poco F7 Ultra comes packed with AI features (it is 2025, after all, right?). It includes a Google-powered AI assistant that is tailored to Xiaomi's multimodal processing tech, which can handle text, voice, and images.
This means you will get cool features like AI writing, AI interpreter, AI search and more. Plus, with Google's Gemini, you can enjoy image creation, Gemini Live and the ability to pull info and take action across apps.
The phone runs on Hyper OS 2, based on Android 15. Poco promises four years of OS updates and six years of security patches for both F7 models. While this isn't quite as long as the seven years of support offered by Google and Samsung's flagship devices, it is still a solid update commitment.
Now, since I mentioned both F7 series phones, let's take a quick look at the Pro model, too. Yeah, the F7 Ultra is joined by the F7 Pro, which is priced at £499 (around $645 when directly converted). It looks similar to the Ultra but packs the older Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. On the plus side, it has a larger 6,000mAh battery, though the trade-off is slower 90W charging and no wireless charging support.
The camera setup takes a hit, too – the main camera is the same, but it is paired with an 8 MP ultrawide and a 20 MP selfie cam, so you lose the telephoto lens. If you don't mind sacrificing some camera quality, the F7 Pro could still be a good option if you want a new Android phone with flagship-like specs without breaking the bank. Both phones are available now in the UK and Europe.
The Poco F7 Ultra is essentially a rebranded version of the China-exclusive Redmi K80 Pro. But you could also think of it as a bigger Xiaomi 15, offering a solid range of flagship-level features.
The Ultra model comes in two color options. | Image credit – Poco
The Poco F7 Ultra packs the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with up to 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage, so you can expect top-notch performance. Despite these impressive specs, it is priced at £649 (around $835 when directly converted) in the UK, making it one of the most affordable phones featuring Qualcomm's premium chip.
Poco has always focused on offering more budget-friendly phones, but its F-series (and especially the Ultra model) is where it starts to dip into the flagship territory. I mean, after all, the same powerfull chipset that is inside the Galaxy S25 series is found here, as well. As for the cameras, the F7 Ultra's includes:
- 50MP main camera
- 50MP 2.5x telephoto camera
- 32MP ultrawide camera
- 32MP front-facing camera for selfies
The new Ultra phone boasts a huge 6.67-inch OLED display with a 1440p resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. And for the first time, the Poco series features an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor under the screen, capturing 3D fingerprint data for enhanced security.
The Ultra model can be charged fully for under 35 minutes. | Image credit – Poco
Powering the device is a hefty 5,300mAh battery, capable of charging at 120W via wired charging and 50W wirelessly. With a cable, Poco promises a full charge in just 34 minutes.
True to Poco's style, the F7 Ultra arrives in a striking yellow finish, with a more understated black option available for those who prefer something a little more low-key. Both models feature glossy accents around the camera island.
Poco F7 Ultra in Yellow and in Black. | Image credit – Poco
With the new series, durability is not overlooked either. The phone sports an IP68 rating, which means it is built to withstand water and dust. Most flagship phones these days are rated IP68, including the Galaxy S25 series, the iPhone 16 series and Google Pixel 9 series, too. However, instead of the familiar Corning Gorilla Glass, the display is protected by Poco's own Shield Glass.
Recommended Stories
The new series promises high protection against dust and water, too. | Image credit – Poco
On the software front, unsurprisingly, the Poco F7 Ultra comes packed with AI features (it is 2025, after all, right?). It includes a Google-powered AI assistant that is tailored to Xiaomi's multimodal processing tech, which can handle text, voice, and images.
This means you will get cool features like AI writing, AI interpreter, AI search and more. Plus, with Google's Gemini, you can enjoy image creation, Gemini Live and the ability to pull info and take action across apps.
The phone runs on Hyper OS 2, based on Android 15. Poco promises four years of OS updates and six years of security patches for both F7 models. While this isn't quite as long as the seven years of support offered by Google and Samsung's flagship devices, it is still a solid update commitment.
Now, since I mentioned both F7 series phones, let's take a quick look at the Pro model, too. Yeah, the F7 Ultra is joined by the F7 Pro, which is priced at £499 (around $645 when directly converted). It looks similar to the Ultra but packs the older Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. On the plus side, it has a larger 6,000mAh battery, though the trade-off is slower 90W charging and no wireless charging support.
Poco F7 pro in Silver, Black and Blue. | Image credit – Poco
The camera setup takes a hit, too – the main camera is the same, but it is paired with an 8 MP ultrawide and a 20 MP selfie cam, so you lose the telephoto lens. If you don't mind sacrificing some camera quality, the F7 Pro could still be a good option if you want a new Android phone with flagship-like specs without breaking the bank. Both phones are available now in the UK and Europe.
Things that are NOT allowed: