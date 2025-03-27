The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is discounted here!
You can still snatch great Amazon Spring Sale deals on Samsung, Google, and more!
Amazon Deals Are Blooming
You can still snatch great Amazon Spring Sale deals on Samsung, Google, and more!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Xiaomi's sub-brand just launched its first Ultra phone with Galaxy S25-level power

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android Xiaomi
Two Poco F7 Ultra smartphones, one black and one yellow, standing side by side against a dark background with a bright light streak.
After revealing the launch date last week, Poco, Xiaomi's sub-brand, has officially unveiled its new Poco F7 series, which includes its very first Ultra model – and it definitely seems to live up to the hype.

The Poco F7 Ultra is essentially a rebranded version of the China-exclusive Redmi K80 Pro. But you could also think of it as a bigger Xiaomi 15, offering a solid range of flagship-level features.



The Poco F7 Ultra packs the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with up to 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage, so you can expect top-notch performance. Despite these impressive specs, it is priced at £649 (around $835 when directly converted) in the UK, making it one of the most affordable phones featuring Qualcomm's premium chip.

Poco has always focused on offering more budget-friendly phones, but its F-series (and especially the Ultra model) is where it starts to dip into the flagship territory. I mean, after all, the same powerfull chipset that is inside the Galaxy S25 series is found here, as well. As for the cameras, the F7 Ultra's includes:

  • 50MP main camera
  • 50MP 2.5x telephoto camera
  • 32MP ultrawide camera
  • 32MP front-facing camera for selfies

The new Ultra phone boasts a huge 6.67-inch OLED display with a 1440p resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. And for the first time, the Poco series features an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor under the screen, capturing 3D fingerprint data for enhanced security.



Powering the device is a hefty 5,300mAh battery, capable of charging at 120W via wired charging and 50W wirelessly. With a cable, Poco promises a full charge in just 34 minutes.

True to Poco's style, the F7 Ultra arrives in a striking yellow finish, with a more understated black option available for those who prefer something a little more low-key. Both models feature glossy accents around the camera island.

Poco F7 Ultra in Yellow and in Black. | Image credit – Poco

With the new series, durability is not overlooked either. The phone sports an IP68 rating, which means it is built to withstand water and dust. Most flagship phones these days are rated IP68, including the Galaxy S25 series, the iPhone 16 series and Google Pixel 9 series, too. However, instead of the familiar Corning Gorilla Glass, the display is protected by Poco's own Shield Glass.

Recommended Stories


On the software front, unsurprisingly, the Poco F7 Ultra comes packed with AI features (it is 2025, after all, right?). It includes a Google-powered AI assistant that is tailored to Xiaomi's multimodal processing tech, which can handle text, voice, and images.

This means you will get cool features like AI writing, AI interpreter, AI search and more. Plus, with Google's Gemini, you can enjoy image creation, Gemini Live and the ability to pull info and take action across apps.

The phone runs on Hyper OS 2, based on Android 15. Poco promises four years of OS updates and six years of security patches for both F7 models. While this isn't quite as long as the seven years of support offered by Google and Samsung's flagship devices, it is still a solid update commitment.

Now, since I mentioned both F7 series phones, let's take a quick look at the Pro model, too. Yeah, the F7 Ultra is joined by the F7 Pro, which is priced at £499 (around $645 when directly converted). It looks similar to the Ultra but packs the older Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. On the plus side, it has a larger 6,000mAh battery, though the trade-off is slower 90W charging and no wireless charging support.



The camera setup takes a hit, too – the main camera is the same, but it is paired with an 8 MP ultrawide and a 20 MP selfie cam, so you lose the telephoto lens. If you don't mind sacrificing some camera quality, the F7 Pro could still be a good option if you want a new Android phone with flagship-like specs without breaking the bank. Both phones are available now in the UK and Europe.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
Read the latest from Tsveta Ermenkova

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Finally! A flip phone that actually makes sense and it’s not the Galaxy Z Flip 7
Finally! A flip phone that actually makes sense and it’s not the Galaxy Z Flip 7
T-Mobile users dig up removed price lock ads in wake of recent changes to plans
T-Mobile users dig up removed price lock ads in wake of recent changes to plans
A Verizon customer stayed for 20 years, now they're rethinking everything
A Verizon customer stayed for 20 years, now they're rethinking everything
T-Mobile starts rolling out transformative 5G update for internet customers
T-Mobile starts rolling out transformative 5G update for internet customers
AT&T is making changes to your autopay discounts that may affect your monthly bill
AT&T is making changes to your autopay discounts that may affect your monthly bill
T-Mobile takes FCC to court for fining it for not upholding commitment to users
T-Mobile takes FCC to court for fining it for not upholding commitment to users

Latest News

Amazon Spring Sale headphones deals: Save $100 on the Bose QuietComfort and more
Amazon Spring Sale headphones deals: Save $100 on the Bose QuietComfort and more
Poetic 43% discount makes the 43mm Galaxy Watch 6 Classic a hot pick
Poetic 43% discount makes the 43mm Galaxy Watch 6 Classic a hot pick
This Verizon billing issue went so far, the FCC probably knows this customer by name
This Verizon billing issue went so far, the FCC probably knows this customer by name
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 under threat from an iconic rival
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 under threat from an iconic rival
Desktop-class performance in laptops thanks to the AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX3D in first benchmarks
Desktop-class performance in laptops thanks to the AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX3D in first benchmarks
The Pixel Watch 2 drops to its lowest price of 2025 on Amazon during the Spring Sale
The Pixel Watch 2 drops to its lowest price of 2025 on Amazon during the Spring Sale
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless