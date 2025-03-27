Xiaomi's sub-brand just launched its first Ultra phone with Galaxy S25-level power





Poco F7 Ultra in Yellow and in Black. | Image credit – Poco

With the new series, durability is not overlooked either. The phone sports an IP68 rating, which means it is built to withstand water and dust. Most flagship phones these days are rated IP68, including the Galaxy S25 series, the With the new series, durability is not overlooked either. The phone sports an IP68 rating, which means it is built to withstand water and dust. Most flagship phones these days are rated IP68, including theseries, the iPhone 16 series and Google Pixel 9 series, too. However, instead of the familiar Corning Gorilla Glass, the display is protected by Poco's own Shield Glass.



On the software front, unsurprisingly, the Poco F7 Ultra comes packed with AI features (it is 2025, after all, right?). It includes a Google-powered AI assistant that is tailored to Xiaomi's multimodal processing tech, which can handle text, voice, and images.



This means you will get cool features like AI writing, AI interpreter, AI search and more. Plus, with Google's Gemini, you can enjoy image creation, Gemini Live and the ability to pull info and take action across apps.



The phone runs on Hyper OS 2, based on



Now, since I mentioned both F7 series phones, let's take a quick look at the Pro model, too. Yeah, the F7 Ultra is joined by the F7 Pro, which is priced at £499 (around $645 when directly converted). It looks similar to the Ultra but packs the older On the software front, unsurprisingly, the Poco F7 Ultra comes packed with AI features (it is 2025, after all, right?). It includes a Google-powered AI assistant that is tailored to Xiaomi's multimodal processing tech, which can handle text, voice, and images.This means you will get cool features like AI writing, AI interpreter, AI search and more. Plus, with Google's Gemini, you can enjoy image creation, Gemini Live and the ability to pull info and take action across apps.The phone runs on Hyper OS 2, based on Android 15 . Poco promises four years of OS updates and six years of security patches for both F7 models. While this isn't quite as long as the seven years of support offered by Google and Samsung 's flagship devices, it is still a solid update commitment.Now, since I mentioned both F7 series phones, let's take a quick look at the Pro model, too. Yeah, the F7 Ultra is joined by the F7 Pro, which is priced at £499 (around $645 when directly converted). It looks similar to the Ultra but packs the older Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. On the plus side, it has a larger 6,000mAh battery, though the trade-off is slower 90W charging and no wireless charging support.









The camera setup takes a hit, too – the main camera is the same, but it is paired with an 8 MP ultrawide and a 20 MP selfie cam, so you lose the telephoto lens. If you don't mind sacrificing some camera quality, the F7 Pro could still be a good option if you want a new The camera setup takes a hit, too – the main camera is the same, but it is paired with an 8 MP ultrawide and a 20 MP selfie cam, so you lose the telephoto lens. If you don't mind sacrificing some camera quality, the F7 Pro could still be a good option if you want a new Android phone with flagship-like specs without breaking the bank. Both phones are available now in the UK and Europe.

Powering the device is a hefty 5,300mAh battery, capable of charging at 120W via wired charging and 50W wirelessly. With a cable, Poco promises a full charge in just 34 minutes.True to Poco's style, the F7 Ultra arrives in a striking yellow finish, with a more understated black option available for those who prefer something a little more low-key. Both models feature glossy accents around the camera island.