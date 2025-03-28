Poco F7 Ultra Review: Poco goes Ultra

Poco F7 Ultra Intro









Poco, the Xiaomi-owned brand that used to specialize in mid-range budget smartphones, has spawned its first "Ultra" device. This word is being used pretty generously when it comes to smartphones these days, and this little yellow flagship is the latest example.The phone packs a lot of punch, especially considering its starting price of €699.90, but is it worthy of its "Ultra" name? And how does this model stack up against other offerings from the parent company, such as the vanilla Xiaomi 15 flagship and phones from the Redmi line?Today, we're going to try and answer all these questions. But first, a preface— Poco phones aren't available in the US, at least not officially, even though the brand releases its models globally on its online store. So, you will have a hard time getting the F7 Ultra in the US, and even if you manage to get your hands on one, it might not work properly on US networks and carriers. With that out of the way, let's proceed with the review.

Xiaomi Poco F7 Ultra What we like Great display, bright, crisp and vivid

Flexible camera system

Good battery life, super-fast charging What we don't like Snapdragon 8 Elite slightly underpowered

Flagship price

$800







Our composite review score tries to encapsulate the most important areas of the smartphone experience and the values in each category have their own weight. Trying to be absolutely objective, each category consists of subcategories, with the idea to give you an overall score that reflects the phone's strengths and weaknesses. In this case the Poco F7 Ultra scored quite high in charging, performance and battery life, while software support and video quality drags the final score down.





Table of Contents:





Poco F7 Ultra Specs

Snapdragon 8 Elite on board





Let's start with an overview of the Poco F7 Ultra specs:









Poco F7 Ultra Design and Display Fresh as a lemon





Poco managed to accomplish something that's kind of hard in the modern smartphone world. Create a recognizable design. The F7 Ultra uses the same bright yellow and black color scheme that has become something of a Poco staple.



The circular camera housing that is slightly offset to the left is a new design element compared to previous models from the F-series, and it looks quite fresh and original.



In terms of materials, the Poco F7 Ultra features the usual suspects—glass and metal. The back is made out of a proprietary Shield Glass material and has a matte finish to it with interesting glossy accents around the camera. It's also gently curved and features the Poco branding in solid black letters. The Poco F7 series also boasts an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.



Receive the latest mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy The front is completely flat with a uniform bezel around the screen and a hole-punch selfie camera in the center. The Poco F7 Ultra feels good in the hand and, in fact, leaves the impression of a rather compact device given its 6.7-inch screen diagonal.



The weight of the phone, on the other hand, is pretty substantial, coming in at 212 grams, but it's well-balanced and not particularly camera-heavy. In terms of colors, there's a pure black version, but who would want that when you can have a bright yellow phone, right?







Inside the bright yellow retail box we find a hefty charging brick with the number 120 written on it, followed by the letter "W." It's one of the fastest bundled chargers on the market, and we will put it to the test later on.



There's also a USB-C cable and a silicon back for additional protection or if you, for some reason, want to hide the signal yellow color and be stealthy. So, a pretty robust and complete package. Thumbs up for that.







Moving to the screen of the Poco F7 Ultra, we find a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with 1,440 x 3,200 pixel resolution for a pixel density of around 526 PPI. This display can go up to a 120Hz refresh rate and also supports 12-bit color and Dolby Vision.



Moving to the screen of the Poco F7 Ultra, we find a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with 1,440 x 3,200 pixel resolution for a pixel density of around 526 PPI. This display can go up to a 120Hz refresh rate and also supports 12-bit color and Dolby Vision.

Poco advertises 1800 nits of brightness in HBM (High Brightness Mode) and 3200 nits peak, but we know manufacturers sometimes measure these peak figures with just a small portion of the display lit. We measure at 100% APL (full display lit) and also 20% APL (more realistic real-life figure), so let's see how the Poco F7 Ultra performed in our display tests.





Display Measurements:







Xiaomi 15 and currently the third brightest phone we've ever tested (behind the Xiaomi 15 Ultra and the aforementioned Xiaomi 15 ).



Other figures, such as minimum brightness and color accuracy, are also impressive, with the color temperature being on the colder side, but you can adjust that in the settings. Overall, the Poco F7 Ultra features an impressive display that rivals much more expensive phones out there.



Poco F7 Ultra Camera A solid triple camera





Xiaomi Poco F7 Ultra PhoneArena Camera Score BEST 158 133 PhoneArena Photo Score BEST 165 143 Main (wide) BEST 87 79 Zoom BEST 29 23 Ultra-wide BEST 26 17 Selfie BEST 30 24 PhoneArena Video Score BEST 153 124 Main (wide) BEST 80 69 Zoom BEST 27 17 Ultra-wide BEST 24 16 Selfie BEST 28 22



The Poco F7 Ultra comes with three cameras on its back, and they form the most popular and used camera suite of one wide-angle main camera, one ultrawide snapper, and one telephoto. The main camera uses a 50MP Light Fusion 800, 1/1.55" sensor with a pixel size of 1.0µm, sitting under a lens with an f/1.6 aperture and an equivalent focal length of 24mm.



Then there's the telephoto camera, which utilizes another 50MP sensor, the Samsung ISOCELL JN5, and it offers the focal length equivalent of 60mm or 2.5x optical zoom.



Finally, there's a 32MP ultrawide with an f/2.2 aperture, 15mm focal length, and fixed focus. On paper, this sounds like a decent and capable camera system, so let's see how the samples we took (mind you, in very bleak and rainy weather) look.







The samples taken with the main camera look great, despite the gloomy scenery. There's a lot of detail, the dynamic range is quite good, and the exposure is also spot on. If we have to nitpick, the colors look a bit too saturated and poppy, but that's how many flagship phones roll these days.



There's a 2X crop zoom available from the main sensor. It's nice to have the option, but images from the dedicated 2.5X telephoto camera are better. They're clear and detailed, a great tool to frame portraits or close-ups.



You get a 5X mode that kind of combines a 2X crop from the 50MP telephoto sensor with the 2.5X of the telephoto, and the end result looks okay, clean, and sharp.



Finally, the ultrawide camera is also decent, maybe not on the level of the other two, but it still gets the job done, and when it comes to ultrawide cameras, this one is on par with the competition.



Video Quality



The Poco F7 Ultra can record videos with up to 8K resolution at 24 frames per second, but we doubt you're going to use this mode much. In 4K@30fps, the main camera produces great video content with sharp and clear details, good dynamic range, and nice colors. You can use the 2X crop and the telephoto while recording, and the image stabilization is also excellent in this mode.





Poco F7 Ultra Performance & Benchmarks Up there with the big boys





One of the key features of the Poco F7 Ultra is its chipset. The phone comes with the latest and (still) greatest Qualcomm silicon, the Snapdragon 8 Elite. There are two memory configurations globally; the base model comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, while the upper-tier variant has 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard memory.



As you would expect, the phone tackles everyday tasks with ease, but is it on par with other Snapdragon 8 Elite-equipped flagship phones? Let's find out.



Performance Benchmarks:

Geekbench 6

Single Higher is better Xiaomi Poco F7 Ultra 2841 Xiaomi 15 3053 Samsung Galaxy S25 3031 OnePlus 13R 2218 Geekbench 6

Multi Higher is better Xiaomi Poco F7 Ultra 8373 Xiaomi 15 9261 Samsung Galaxy S25 9626 OnePlus 13R 6714 3DMark Extreme(High) Higher is better Xiaomi Poco F7 Ultra 5284 Xiaomi 15 6220 Samsung Galaxy S25 5959 OnePlus 13R 4748 3DMark

Extreme(Low) Higher is better Xiaomi Poco F7 Ultra 3830 Xiaomi 15 4475 Samsung Galaxy S25 2500 OnePlus 13R 2721 View all



Well, even though we're talking about the same chipset, it seems that the Poco F7 Ultra has been tuned slightly more conservative in comparison to the Xiaomi 15 . That said, the phone outperforms other similarly priced phones. One of the key features of the Poco F7 Ultra is its chipset. The phone comes with the latest and (still) greatest Qualcomm silicon, the Snapdragon 8 Elite. There are two memory configurations globally; the base model comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, while the upper-tier variant has 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard memory.As you would expect, the phone tackles everyday tasks with ease, but is it on par with other Snapdragon 8 Elite-equipped flagship phones? Let's find out.Well, even though we're talking about the same chipset, it seems that the Poco F7 Ultra has been tuned slightly more conservative in comparison to the. That said, the phone outperforms other similarly priced phones.





Poco F7 Ultra Software





Xiaomi 15 .



There's a little bit of bloatware on board, but you can easily uninstall the unwanted apps and customize the interface to your liking—with dynamic wallpapers, drawer or no drawer, change the layout, etc. The usual, highly customizable Android stuff. In terms of software, the Poco F7 Ultra comes with Android 15 out of the box, and on top of it you'll find HyperOS 2. Some of you may spot that this is the same software configuration as the one found on theThere's a little bit of bloatware on board, but you can easily uninstall the unwanted apps and customize the interface to your liking—with dynamic wallpapers, drawer or no drawer, change the layout, etc. The usual, highly customizable Android stuff.









We shouldn't forget the AI (how could we?) situation. There's not one but two AI systems on board the Poco F7 Ultra. You can choose to use the Xiaomi HyperAI, which comes with a slew of AI features baked inside, such as AI Interpreter, AI Editor inside the gallery, AI search, AI speech recognition, AI writing aids, and more. The tricky bit here is that you need to be signed in to your Xiaomi account to use all of these.



The other option is to rely on Gemini. Google's AI suite comes preinstalled on the Poco F7 Ultra, and you can also use your premium subscription to the Advanced version if you have one.



The software update situation is still far from the seven years of support Google, Samsung, and Honor (as of recent) are offering. You get four major Android updates and six years of security patches with the Poco F7 Ultra. We shouldn't forget the AI (how could we?) situation. There's not one but two AI systems on board the Poco F7 Ultra. You can choose to use the Xiaomi HyperAI, which comes with a slew of AI features baked inside, such as AI Interpreter, AI Editor inside the gallery, AI search, AI speech recognition, AI writing aids, and more. The tricky bit here is that you need to be signed in to your Xiaomi account to use all of these.The other option is to rely on Gemini. Google's AI suite comes preinstalled on the Poco F7 Ultra, and you can also use your premium subscription to the Advanced version if you have one.The software update situation is still far from the seven years of support Google, Samsung, and Honor (as of recent) are offering. You get four major Android updates and six years of security patches with the Poco F7 Ultra.





Poco F7 Ultra Battery Another silicon-carbon long runner









After Xiaomi equipped its flagship 15 series with silicon-carbon batteries, the technology has dripped down to the Poco brand as well. The Poco F7 Ultra comes with a 5,300 mAh Si-C cell inside, and while the capacity might not be as impressive as the 6,000 cell inside the OnePlus 13 , the slim body of the phone more than makes up for the lost milliamp-hours.





PhoneArena Battery Test Results:

Battery Life Charging Phone Battery Life

estimate Browsing Video Gaming Xiaomi Poco F7 Ultra 5300 mAh 7h 48min 15h 48min 12h 31min 11h 3min Xiaomi 15 5240 mAh 7h 18min 17h 6min 9h 49min 11h 38min Samsung Galaxy S25 4000 mAh 7h 6min 18h 29min 8h 1min 12h 20min OnePlus 13R 6000 mAh 7h 22min 18h 59min 10h 9min 8h 33min Phone Full Charging 30 min Charge Wired Wireless Wired Wireless Xiaomi Poco F7 Ultra 5300 mAh 0h 32min 1h 15min 99% 43% Xiaomi 15 5240 mAh 0h 50min Untested 75% Untested Samsung Galaxy S25 4000 mAh 1h 22min 1h 37min 54% 32% OnePlus 13R 6000 mAh 0h 56min N/A 62% N/A Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page









With a solid 16 hours of browsing, 12 hours of video playback, and 11 hours of gaming, the Poco performs on par with the Xiaomi 15 , but then again, both phones feature similar battery capacity and the same chipset.







Charging speeds are great as expected, and it takes just half an hour to fill the 5,300 mAh battery from zero to 100%. The Poco F7 Ultra also supports wireless charging with up to 50W of power and charges from zero to full wirelessly for an hour and 15 minutes. No complaints on that front. The overall score of 7 hours and 48 minutes places the Poco F7 Ultra #27 in battery life among all phones tested in the past two years, which is a pretty decent result.With a solid 16 hours of browsing, 12 hours of video playback, and 11 hours of gaming, the Poco performs on par with the, but then again, both phones feature similar battery capacity and the same chipset.Charging speeds are great as expected, and it takes just half an hour to fill the 5,300 mAh battery from zero to 100%. The Poco F7 Ultra also supports wireless charging with up to 50W of power and charges from zero to full wirelessly for an hour and 15 minutes. No complaints on that front.





Poco F7 Ultra Audio Quality and Haptics







There's some harshness to the high frequencies, especially at max volume, but overall the Poco F7 Ultra sounds decent. The haptics are good, snappy, and precise, albeit a bit on the weaker side. There's no 3.5mm headphone jack on board. The phone comes with the usual stereo setup where the earpiece doubles as a second speaker to create a stereo sound with the bottom-firing loudspeaker. The sound is okay, nothing to write home about either in loudness or quality.There's some harshness to the high frequencies, especially at max volume, but overall the Poco F7 Ultra sounds decent. The haptics are good, snappy, and precise, albeit a bit on the weaker side. There's no 3.5mm headphone jack on board.





Should you buy it?











And even though the name Ultra might be a bit of a stretch, placed next to more expensive flagships, such as the Xiaomi 15 from the parent company, the Poco F7 Ultra holds its ground. The tricky part is that at 699 euros, there are a lot of choices out there, including popular and readily available models such as the



Granted, these are slightly more expensive, but people would probably add a couple of bucks and grab those rather than take a leap of faith and reach for the Poco F7 Ultra.



On the other hand, if we look at the Poco as a more affordable alternative to the Xiaomi 15 , then this model is a clear winner, scoring the same overall result (7.3) for 300 euros less. We've arrived at the tricky part. The verdict. The Poco F7 Ultra is no doubt a very capable phone and undeniably a proper flagship. It features one of the brightest screens in the industry, the latest and fastest Qualcomm processor, a flexible camera system, and blazing-fast charging.And even though the name Ultra might be a bit of a stretch, placed next to more expensive flagships, such as thefrom the parent company, the Poco F7 Ultra holds its ground. The tricky part is that at 699 euros, there are a lot of choices out there, including popular and readily available models such as the Pixel 9 and the Galaxy S25 Granted, these are slightly more expensive, but people would probably add a couple of bucks and grab those rather than take a leap of faith and reach for the Poco F7 Ultra.On the other hand, if we look at the Poco as a more affordable alternative to the, then this model is a clear winner, scoring the same overall result (7.3) for 300 euros less.



