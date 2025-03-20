This Galaxy S25 rival arrives next week with the same powerful heart

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 with a discount here!

Poco, Xiaomi's sub-brand, is gearing up to introduce the first Ultra model in its Poco F series. Along with the Ultra, we expect a Pro version, too, but so far, there is no word on a regular model. However, now, we have the official date for the big reveal.

Apparently, the Poco F7 Pro and Poco F7 Ultra are set to debut next week, on March 27. Both devices are expected to be available worldwide.


The Poco F7 Pro and Poco F7 Ultra are expected to be based on the Redmi K80 and K80 Pro, with some notable tweaks, mostly in the battery department, to suit the global market. Both devices look impressive on paper, packing powerful specs.

For starters, the Poco F7 Pro is rumored to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, while the Ultra model could come with the Snapdragon 8 Elite, a flagship chip found in devices like the Galaxy S25 Ultra, Xiaomi 15 Ultra and OnePlus 13.

Both phones are said to offer up to 16 GB of RAM and a large 6.7-inch display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. They are also tipped to have an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, a welcome feature for any phone.

In terms of battery, the Pro model is expected to house a 6,000 mAh battery with 90W fast charging, while the Ultra will likely have a smaller 5,300 mAh battery but support 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

On the camera side, the Ultra shines with a triple camera setup, possibly including a 50 MP main, 50 MP 2x telephoto and a 32 MP ultra-wide. The Pro model, however, is expected to have a more modest setup with a 50 MP main, 8 MP ultra-wide and a 2 MP camera.

The exact price of the upcoming Poco F7 series is still under wraps, but we should know more when they launch next week. However, the Pro model is expected to land around $500, while the Ultra could be a bit more expensive due to its flagship chipset.

That said, it should still be a bit more affordable than other phones with the same chip, like the Galaxy S25 or Xiaomi 15. So, if you are after flagship-level specs without breaking the bank, the Poco F7 series could be a nice alternative.
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

