The incredibly feature-packed Xiaomi Mi Band 5 goes official at a crazy low price
Formally unveiled earlier today after a steady stream of exciting rumors and leaks in the last few weeks, this is scheduled to go on sale in China exactly a week from now at a recommended price of 189 Yuan (around $27) in a "regular" variant and CNY 229 ($32 or so) with built-in NFC support for wrist payments.
As with previous Mi Band generations, there are no words on international availability at the moment, and although an official US release is not completely out of the question, you may not want to get your hopes up. Obviously, if the Mi Band 5 were to come to the US, its price point would undoubtedly increase as well.
After all, this is a colorful and relatively stylish fitness band you're looking at here that sports a large 1.1-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 294 x 126 pixels. That makes the ultra-affordable bad boy bigger and sharper than, say, the $130 Garmin Vivosmart 4, and just like its significantly costlier Western rival, the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 comes with a built-in heart rate monitor, sleep tracking functionality, a waterproof design, and stellar battery life.
In fact, Xiaomi touts an even higher battery endurance rating of 14 days compared to the likes of the Vivosmart 4, which is only said to last "up to 7 days" on a single charge. The Mi Band 5 can also work in 11 different "professional sports modes" to track the data that matters most for each activity while even catering to potential female wearers with a set of "women's health tools" that includes menstrual cycle and ovulation monitoring.
Incredibly enough, the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 tips the scales at a measly 12 grams or so thanks to a not-very-premium plastic body, shipping alongside a TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane) strap coated in a swanky color of your choice.