New Mi Band 5 leaks suggest Alexa support, blood oxygen levels tracking and more

The Xiaomi Mi Band 4 features a bright and colorful 0.95-inch AMOLED touch display which can show time, date, heart rate and steps taken at a glance, along with smartphone notifications and more.











Get the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 fitness tracker on Amazon The Mi Band 5 however was recently shown in an unconfirmed leaked image to feature a much larger, rounded display, as seen below. We're yet to see whether that image is actually a hoax or the Mi Band 5 really is planned to be a significant leap forward even down to the display.

The Xiaomi Mi Band 4 is one of the most popular smart bands in the world, due to its highly affordable price tag and support for all the basic features needed from a fitness and sleep tracker. Because of its success, and the success of its previous versions, Xiaomi is reportedly planning to announce its next iteration - the Mi Band 5 in June.New leaks regarding the global version of the upcoming Mi Band 5 come from TizenHelp , suggesting that for the first time on a Mi Band, the Mi Band 5 will be getting smart assistant support, namely Alexa. This hints that the upcoming iteration of the smart band may also be first to finally get a microphone and speaker, as the Mi Band 4 and prior versions relied only on haptic feedback for notifications and alarms.Alternatively, and more likely, the band may simply trigger Alexa on a separate device, such as a smartphone or smart speaker, relying on that device to do the heavy lifting with its own microphone and speaker.In addition, the sources claim that the Mi Band 5 will be getting menstrual cycle tracking, as well as tracking of blood oxygen levels.Disappointingly, much like the Mi Band 4, the Mi Band 5 will again only get NFC support in China, with no NFC in its international version.