Wearables Xiaomi

New Mi Band 5 leaks suggest Alexa support, blood oxygen levels tracking and more

Radoslav Minkov
by Radoslav Minkov
May 22, 2020, 5:07 AM
New Mi Band 5 leaks suggest Alexa support, blood oxygen levels tracking and more
The Xiaomi Mi Band 4 is one of the most popular smart bands in the world, due to its highly affordable price tag and support for all the basic features needed from a fitness and sleep tracker. Because of its success, and the success of its previous versions, Xiaomi is reportedly planning to announce its next iteration - the Mi Band 5 in June.

Alexa support


New leaks regarding the global version of the upcoming Mi Band 5 come from TizenHelp, suggesting that for the first time on a Mi Band, the Mi Band 5 will be getting smart assistant support, namely Alexa. This hints that the upcoming iteration of the smart band may also be first to finally get a microphone and speaker, as the Mi Band 4 and prior versions relied only on haptic feedback for notifications and alarms.

Alternatively, and more likely, the band may simply trigger Alexa on a separate device, such as a smartphone or smart speaker, relying on that device to do the heavy lifting with its own microphone and speaker.

New tracking options, still no NFC


In addition, the sources claim that the Mi Band 5 will be getting menstrual cycle tracking, as well as tracking of blood oxygen levels.

Disappointingly, much like the Mi Band 4, the Mi Band 5 will again only get NFC support in China, with no NFC in its international version.

Design


The Xiaomi Mi Band 4 features a bright and colorful 0.95-inch AMOLED touch display which can show time, date, heart rate and steps taken at a glance, along with smartphone notifications and more.

The Mi Band 5 however was recently shown in an unconfirmed leaked image to feature a much larger, rounded display, as seen below. We're yet to see whether that image is actually a hoax or the Mi Band 5 really is planned to be a significant leap forward even down to the display.


On a related note, we recently published a list of the best fitness bands and trackers to get in 2020, starting with the Xiaomi Mi Band 4.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Win one of three smartphones from Ting Mobile in PhoneArena's exclusive giveaway!
Win one of three smartphones from Ting Mobile in PhoneArena's exclusive giveaway!
Here's when the Google Pixel 4a will reportedly be announced & released
Here's when the Google Pixel 4a will reportedly be announced & released
The best iPhone to buy in 2020: from $399 to $1449!
The best iPhone to buy in 2020: from $399 to $1449!
Leaked photos allegedly show "rough" Samsung Galaxy Note20 CAD renders
Leaked photos allegedly show "rough" Samsung Galaxy Note20 CAD renders
OnePlus 8 Pro vs OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8 Pro vs OnePlus 8
iPhone gadgets - the cool, the weird and the silly
iPhone gadgets - the cool, the weird and the silly
Major Apple Glass leak reveals $499 price, release date, key features, and more
Major Apple Glass leak reveals $499 price, release date, key features, and more
Galaxy Note 20+ may solve Samsung's 108MP camera focus issues with a new 50MP sensor
Galaxy Note 20+ may solve Samsung's 108MP camera focus issues with a new 50MP sensor

Popular stories

Verizon is in hot water over its misleading 5G commercials following AT&T complaint
Verizon is in hot water over its misleading 5G commercials following AT&T complaint
T-Mobile explains the changes that you'll see at its reopened stores
T-Mobile explains the changes that you'll see at its reopened stores
Facebook buys GIPHY for $400 million
Facebook buys GIPHY for $400 million
Here's why OnePlus 8 Pro costs a grand, and its 5G speeds on T-Mobile beat Samsung
Here's why OnePlus 8 Pro costs a grand, and its 5G speeds on T-Mobile beat Samsung
Newest iPhone 12/Pro 5G leak details upgraded OLED displays
Newest iPhone 12/Pro 5G leak details upgraded OLED displays
Unlocked Sony Xperia 1 II with 5G support goes up for pre-order in the US at an exorbitant price
Unlocked Sony Xperia 1 II with 5G support goes up for pre-order in the US at an exorbitant price

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless