New Mi Band 5 leaks suggest Alexa support, blood oxygen levels tracking and more
Alexa support
New leaks regarding the global version of the upcoming Mi Band 5 come from TizenHelp, suggesting that for the first time on a Mi Band, the Mi Band 5 will be getting smart assistant support, namely Alexa. This hints that the upcoming iteration of the smart band may also be first to finally get a microphone and speaker, as the Mi Band 4 and prior versions relied only on haptic feedback for notifications and alarms.
New tracking options, still no NFC
In addition, the sources claim that the Mi Band 5 will be getting menstrual cycle tracking, as well as tracking of blood oxygen levels.
Disappointingly, much like the Mi Band 4, the Mi Band 5 will again only get NFC support in China, with no NFC in its international version.
Design
The Xiaomi Mi Band 4 features a bright and colorful 0.95-inch AMOLED touch display which can show time, date, heart rate and steps taken at a glance, along with smartphone notifications and more.
The Mi Band 5 however was recently shown in an unconfirmed leaked image to feature a much larger, rounded display, as seen below. We're yet to see whether that image is actually a hoax or the Mi Band 5 really is planned to be a significant leap forward even down to the display.
On a related note, we recently published a list of the best fitness bands and trackers to get in 2020, starting with the Xiaomi Mi Band 4.
