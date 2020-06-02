Wearables Xiaomi

The Xiaomi Mi Band 5 release date has been revealed

The Xiaomi Mi Band is a wildly popular, highly affordable fitness tracker with some basic smartwatch features, such as smartphone notifications and a weather widget. I even started with it in our recent list of the best fitness and sleep tracking bands, due to its unrivaled value, colorful display and solid battery life.

What's new on the Mi Band 5


The Mi Band's latest iteration that is currently for sale, the Mi Band 4, was released last year on June 11, and since then, we've seen a variety of leaks on what comes next.

We now expect the upcoming Mi Band 5 to have Alexa support, a remote camera shutter function, and leaked images have shown that it will finally switch to a more convenient charging method. The screen is also to be larger, where on the Mi Band 4 we had a 0.95-inch AMOLED display, the Mi Band 5 is expected to increase it to 1.2 inches.

Along with that, leaked activity images are showing a vast increase in the band's tracking options, to now include indoor cycling, yoga, elliptical, jumprope, weightlifting and more.


Release date in China and worldwide


In a post on social media site Weibo, Xiaomi has revealed that the Mi Band 5 will be released on June 11 in China, which is exactly the same date the 4 was released, and it is expected to again be priced around $30.

While there is no information on release dates in other regions yet, its worldwide version is likely to become available on Amazon and retailers in certain regions shortly after.


Other than the larger screen and Alexa support, it's a fairly small upgrade. Some of the new features, such as the increased list of activities and remote camera shutter are likely possible to add to the Mi Band 4 with an update, though it's unlikely for Xiaomi to do that.

Regardless, both the Mi Band 4 and the upcoming Mi Band 5 are likely to help Xiaomi continue its success on the wearables market.

Buy the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 on Amazon

