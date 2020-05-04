Wearables Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 image leaks. Gorgeous design, but is it real?

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
May 04, 2020, 9:38 AM
Xiaomi Mi Band 5 image leaks. Gorgeous design, but is it real?
It's tough to judge a leak by its cover, or in this case by the leaked image itself. Tech leaks aggregator /LEAKS posted a picture on Twitter, supposedly showing Xiaomi's next smart band - the Mi Band 5. Xiaomi enjoys a fair amount of media attention lately with leaked info about a cheap Mi Band 4C model and recent accusations of a backdoor in Xiaomi devices, used to send user information to a server.

Let's get back to the Mi Band 5 leak. The design of the band looks stunning - with a cool rounded color display, tiny bezels, and an odd black circular zone at the bottom. Comments under the post are polarized, though. Some users are expressing doubts about the legitimacy of the image. The Weibo ID on the bottom can't be found on the Chinese social network. The resolution of the picture is sketchy, too - it seems like the Mi Band is shown in a lower resolution than the background, suggesting a Photoshop edit.
  We can silence these alarm bells for now, though, and drool over the design a bit longer. If the Mi Band 5 on the picture is a genuine product, more images and info will surface soon enough. If it's just a fake, it's doomed to oblivion. We'll keep an eye on the subject and inform you of any future development.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

The Pixel madness continues! Grab a Pixel 3a XL up to $150 off, Pixel 4 up to $350 off at Best Buy
The Pixel madness continues! Grab a Pixel 3a XL up to $150 off, Pixel 4 up to $350 off at Best Buy
Google's unreleased Pixel 4a gets a full camera review that looks... encouraging
Google's unreleased Pixel 4a gets a full camera review that looks... encouraging
The Apple Watch Series 6 could boast these major upgrades and killer new features
The Apple Watch Series 6 could boast these major upgrades and killer new features
Apple reports lower iPhone sales than expected for the fiscal second quarter
Apple reports lower iPhone sales than expected for the fiscal second quarter
Massive iPhone 12 leak reveals impressive pricing for 5G iPhones
Massive iPhone 12 leak reveals impressive pricing for 5G iPhones
Apple's 2020 iPhone 12 lineup pictured in beautiful design renders
Apple's 2020 iPhone 12 lineup pictured in beautiful design renders
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 rumor review: 5G, massive camera, no notch?
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 rumor review: 5G, massive camera, no notch?
How will COVID-19 impact the future of the smartphone industry: round table
How will COVID-19 impact the future of the smartphone industry: round table

Popular stories

Here's when T-Mobile might kill off the Sprint brand and what that means for 5G-hungry users
Here's when T-Mobile might kill off the Sprint brand and what that means for 5G-hungry users
Massive iPhone 12 leak reveals impressive pricing for 5G iPhones
Massive iPhone 12 leak reveals impressive pricing for 5G iPhones
T-Mobile is not making good on one of its biggest merger promises... yet
T-Mobile is not making good on one of its biggest merger promises... yet
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs S20 Ultra and Note 10 5G specs and price leaks
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs S20 Ultra and Note 10 5G specs and price leaks
LG Velvet vs Motorola Edge vs Google Pixel 5, battle of the affordable 5G
LG Velvet vs Motorola Edge vs Google Pixel 5, battle of the affordable 5G
Google launches app for the Pixel Buds
Google launches app for the Pixel Buds

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless