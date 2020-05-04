Xiaomi Mi Band 5 image leaks. Gorgeous design, but is it real?

It's tough to judge a leak by its cover, or in this case by the leaked image itself. Tech leaks aggregator /LEAKS posted a picture on Twitter, supposedly showing Xiaomi's next smart band
- the Mi Band 5. Xiaomi enjoys a fair amount of media attention lately with leaked info about a cheap Mi Band 4C
model and recent accusations of a backdoor in Xiaomi devices
, used to send user information to a server.
Let's get back to the Mi Band 5 leak. The design of the band looks stunning - with a cool rounded color display, tiny bezels, and an odd black circular zone at the bottom. Comments under the post are polarized, though. Some users are expressing doubts about the legitimacy of the image. The Weibo ID on the bottom can't be found on the Chinese social network. The resolution of the picture is sketchy, too - it seems like the Mi Band is shown in a lower resolution than the background, suggesting a Photoshop edit.
We can silence these alarm bells for now, though, and drool over the design a bit longer. If the Mi Band 5 on the picture is a genuine product, more images and info will surface soon enough. If it's just a fake, it's doomed to oblivion. We'll keep an eye on the subject and inform you of any future development.
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER!