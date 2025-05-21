Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196
Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge now—score a 512GB free storage upgrade!
Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge now—score a 512GB free storage upgrade!

Here is a first look at one of the best flagships of 2025

New flagships that are better than the Galaxy Z Fold 7 are expected to arrive just a few months after Samsung’s foldable

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Xiaomi
Xiaomi 16
Xiaomi 16 will be among the first powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 | Image credit: Majinbu Official
While the world is waiting for the next iPhone or Samsung Galaxy flagship, there are a bunch of other at least equally devices coming out this year. Xiaomi 16 is an unannounced flagship that’s expected to arrive right after Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7.

Luckily for Samsung, Xiaomi 16 won’t compete with its next foldable phones because this is a traditional compact flagship. This means that it would rather compete with the likes of Samsung Galaxy S25 and OnePlus 13s.

According to the latest rumors, Xiaomi 16 is expected to be introduced in China sometime in September. Unfortunately, a global release might be delayed until early 2026, which will put it dangerously close to the release of Galaxy S26.

The first CAD renders of the Xiaomi 16 show a pretty standard device with a rather large square island that houses the phone’s camera system. Xiaomi 16 features a rectangular form factor with rounded corners, yet a bit thicker than we expected.

The camera island protruded from the backplate, while the LED flash is positioned outside to the left. The LEICA brand visible in the CAD renders confirms Xiaomi continues its partnership with the German camera maker.

Xiaomi 16
Xiaomi 16 features a rectangular form factor | Image credit: Majinbu Official

The CAD renders are accompanied by valuable information about Xiaomi 16’s specs like the chipset type, display size, camera configuration, battery size, and other details that paint a pretty interesting picture.

For starters, Xiaomi 16 will be one of the first flagships to adopt Qualcomm’s unannounced Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset. The new processor is expected to be introduced in September and promises to offer 25 percent CPU and 30 percent GPU (graphics processing unit) performance improvements.

The flagship sports a flat 6.32-6.36-inch display with ultra-thin bezels. The exact size hasn’t been determined at the moment, but either way Xiaomi 16 remains a compact flagship.

On the inside, Xiaomi 16 will house a large 6,800 mAh battery with 100W fast charging support. As far as the camera system goes, Xiaomi 16 is rumored to feature a 50-megapixel triple camera setup that includes a periscope telephoto lens and LEICA lenses.

Recommended Stories
Xiaomi 16 might not be the only flagship launched by the Chinese company this year. A Xiaomi 16 Pro and a Xiaomi 16 might accompany the vanilla model Ultra, but these are just speculations for now.
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.
Read the latest from Cosmin Vasile
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Verizon might ditch 5G infrastructure buildout for something new soon
Verizon might ditch 5G infrastructure buildout for something new soon
Next Tuesday's T-Mobile perks will include an impossibly awesome movie deal
Next Tuesday's T-Mobile perks will include an impossibly awesome movie deal
Xfinity customers are getting a free perk starting this weekend
Xfinity customers are getting a free perk starting this weekend
If your Pixel's battery drains too fast and overheats, you might want to delete this one app
If your Pixel's battery drains too fast and overheats, you might want to delete this one app
This Android tablet is so good everyone should own one
This Android tablet is so good everyone should own one
T-Mobile faces pushback over misleading ad claim — and plans to appeal
T-Mobile faces pushback over misleading ad claim — and plans to appeal

Latest News

Razer is going after thin-and-light gaming laptops with two new additions
Razer is going after thin-and-light gaming laptops with two new additions
Prolific leaker posts specs that differentiate iPhone Fold from its main rivals in the U.S.
Prolific leaker posts specs that differentiate iPhone Fold from its main rivals in the U.S.
Galaxy S25 Edge competitor to break world record while looking like older Edge phones
Galaxy S25 Edge competitor to break world record while looking like older Edge phones
These new tools show why Apple still leads where it counts in real life
These new tools show why Apple still leads where it counts in real life
WWDC 2025 will also feature updates to the iOS keyboard and Apple Pencil
WWDC 2025 will also feature updates to the iOS keyboard and Apple Pencil
T-Mobile faces pushback over misleading ad claim — and plans to appeal
T-Mobile faces pushback over misleading ad claim — and plans to appeal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless