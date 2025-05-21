Here is a first look at one of the best flagships of 2025
New flagships that are better than the Galaxy Z Fold 7 are expected to arrive just a few months after Samsung’s foldable
Xiaomi 16 will be among the first powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 | Image credit: Majinbu OfficialWhile the world is waiting for the next iPhone or Samsung Galaxy flagship, there are a bunch of other at least equally devices coming out this year. Xiaomi 16 is an unannounced flagship that’s expected to arrive right after Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7.
Luckily for Samsung, Xiaomi 16 won’t compete with its next foldable phones because this is a traditional compact flagship. This means that it would rather compete with the likes of Samsung Galaxy S25 and OnePlus 13s.
According to the latest rumors, Xiaomi 16 is expected to be introduced in China sometime in September. Unfortunately, a global release might be delayed until early 2026, which will put it dangerously close to the release of Galaxy S26.
The first CAD renders of the Xiaomi 16 show a pretty standard device with a rather large square island that houses the phone’s camera system. Xiaomi 16 features a rectangular form factor with rounded corners, yet a bit thicker than we expected.
Xiaomi 16 features a rectangular form factor | Image credit: Majinbu Official
The CAD renders are accompanied by valuable information about Xiaomi 16’s specs like the chipset type, display size, camera configuration, battery size, and other details that paint a pretty interesting picture.
For starters, Xiaomi 16 will be one of the first flagships to adopt Qualcomm’s unannounced Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset. The new processor is expected to be introduced in September and promises to offer 25 percent CPU and 30 percent GPU (graphics processing unit) performance improvements.
The flagship sports a flat 6.32-6.36-inch display with ultra-thin bezels. The exact size hasn’t been determined at the moment, but either way Xiaomi 16 remains a compact flagship.
On the inside, Xiaomi 16 will house a large 6,800 mAh battery with 100W fast charging support. As far as the camera system goes, Xiaomi 16 is rumored to feature a 50-megapixel triple camera setup that includes a periscope telephoto lens and LEICA lenses.
