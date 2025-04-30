Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 tipped to arrive earlier than expected

Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

By
Qualcomm’s most important chipset of the year, Snapdragon 8 Elite 2, is expected to launch in fall. Typically, the US-based chip maker introduces its flagship chipset in October, with the first devices powered by the said chipset landing on the market the next month.

This year Qualcomm has decided to launch its flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2, a little bit earlier. Reliable leakster Digital Chat Station reiterated their previous reporting about the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2’s market release and said that Qualcomm hasn’t changed the launch schedule.

According to DCS, the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 will be unveiled sometime in late September. Yes, that’s only a few weeks earlier than usual, but that will allow the first phones powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 to arrive earlier too, which means we’re going to see of the first flagship using Qualcomm’s newly introduced chipset in October.

Speaking of which, the first Snapdragon 8 Elite 2-powered phones are likely to come from Chinese companies like Xiaomi, OnePlus, Oppo, and Realme. Samsung will definitely join the fray too, but that won’t happen until early next year when the South Korean giant is expected to introduce its new flagships, the Galaxy S26 series.

The first Snapdragon 8 Elite 2-powered phones might arrive in October | Image credit: PhoneArena

Performance-wise, the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 brings considerable improvements over the company’s current flagship chipset, Snapdragon 8 Elite. Based on the latest AnTuTu benchmark scores, the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 should offer up to 30 percent better GPU (graphics processing unit) performance and up to 25 percent better CPU performance.

The one important thing that remains to be determined is whether or not it will be at least as power efficient as the Snapdragon 8 Elite. Hopefully, more power won’t mean that your Android phone will overheat faster during long gameplay sessions.

In the same piece of news, it’s probably a coincidence that Qualcomm chose to launch its new flagship chipset around the same time as Apple is expected to introduce its new iPhone 17.

But that probably won’t matter much for Apple fans who will probably be focusing on getting their hands on their favorite company’s latest product rather than checking out the competition.
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless